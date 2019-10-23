Seasons surely change

Life comes with seasons. Some seasons of happiness, others a season of grief. The year 2019 is almost over and it has been one for the books. We only have two months left and that will quickly pass by as we get into the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. As the holidays begin we get so busy that the year flies out of here. Soon we will be starting a brand new decade with seasons of its own. In this coming decade many things will change.

Christmas is a mere 60 some odd days away and I have not bought the first present yet! That statement alone kind of puts me into panic mode. This year I hope the shopping does not consume too much time because I am trying to focus on the fun of the season. I plan to fill the end of my year with Halloween hayrides, large Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas lights, and celebrating each season.

This year as you dive into buying don’t forget to check out the small stores in your community. If you can find something at home then try to buy it there. Buying online can be convenient and great if you have kids to load or unload, but is that online store going to donate to your community? Will they sponsor your kid’s baseball team this summer?

I have watched many local businesses come and go over the years. Some I thought would have no problem surviving and others I was unsure of to begin with. We get back from our community what we pour into it. A town with support will thrive and a town without support will slowly fade.

There are also a lot of community events going on during the holiday season. I know you can not make every single one of them, but try to make as many as you can. Whether it is a children’s program, town festival, tree lighting or whatever someone was there putting in the work to make it possible for you and your family to enjoy it while they had to spend time away from theirs.

Last but not least, take time to enjoy this season of your life. You will only have this holiday season once. Whether you have little kids or adult kids with grandkids (or granddogs) take the time to enjoy them because you never know what the next season of your life will hold. You might lose someone, someone else might move away. The kids will grow so fast you will long for the days they woke you up bright and early to open presents.

It might seem never ending and exhausting now, but the older I get the more I understand the importance of making these memories. I have lost loved ones in the past few years I never wanted to live without and those memories are the only thing getting me through some of these days. I remember them on the holidays. I remember them when I pass Christmas lights or when I ride through the cold on a bale of hay on the back of some old trailer.

Enjoy these last couple of months, take the time to make the memories, and celebrate as we head into a new decade at full speed.