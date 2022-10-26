We are deeply saddened by the transition of Dr. James Walter Crudup who passed at his South Carolina home early Sunday, October 23rd. A Forest native, Dr. Crudup and his wife, Mrs. Juanita Crudup, returned home following his retirement as Health Science Research Associate, II for the University of MI Medical Department of Surgery. After spending 28 years in Forest, he and his wife relocated, in 2017, to Fort Mill, SC, to be near their children.

Dr. Crudup has received numerous awards including having a medical scholarship at the University of Michigan named in his honor. He earned the honorary doctorate from Tougaloo College in 2006 and is the subject of several videos and movies. He was scheduled to receive special recognition and tributes at the Inauguration Ceremony Tuesday, December 13th of the James W. Crudup Research Professorship at the University of Michigan.

Dr. Crudup’s life and legacy will forever be recorded in the annals of history here and across the nation and world. We are blessed that he chose to return home and work to make our community a better and more diverse place to rear and raise our children and invest in our futures.

Memorial services are scheduled for Thursday, October 27th at 1:00 p.m. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Mrs. Juanita Crudup, and their children, Bryon (MI), James L. (Kelly) (SC), Helen Crudup-Minifield (Jeremiah) (MI), and Sheenata Crudup (MI). Please keep them in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the October 22nd transition of Mrs. Mary “JoJo” Polk, wife of Richard Polk of Carthage and former EEOC director. Memorial services are incomplete at press time. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Emmitt Smith, Jr. of the Ofahoma community. He passed October 21st. Memorial arrangements are incomplete. Please keep his family in your prayers especially his sister, Judge Ruby Graham of Carthage.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, especially Don Bell, Lorene “Lil Baby” Jones, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), Julian Parker, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Ledora Benton, Rev. Henry and Marquita Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Special kudos to Joanne Jones and husband FPD Chief Will Jones for coordinating her brainchild, the “Forest Downtown Trick or Trot.” It encourages parents and children to trot (walk) for treats. This is the second year of this event, and the attendance and diversity were outstanding. We were pleased to see former Legacy Change Agent Brian Shepard and family enjoying the activities. Great to see parents and grandparents walking and having fun with their children/grandchildren!

We enjoyed the Community Bank Customer Appreciation Day! Kudos to President Lee McCarty and staff for expressing appreciation in a delicious way. It was wonderful to receive such bank hospitality and to be appreciated. Way to go!!!

The Board President/Executive Director of MS Center for Justice, Attorney Vangela Wade, and Heirs’ Property Director Attorney Andrea Barnes visited Forest and conducted their Heirs’ Property and Inheritance Session Sunday, October 17th at the Slaughter Library/Legacy Museum. Attendees were impressed with the passion exhibited by the presenters, both of whom are mentees of Legacy Board President Constance Slaughter-Harvey. Those in attendance were Stephanie Rhodes, Dorothy Pinkston, Cynthia Slaughter Melton, Bonnie Stowers, Rev. Larry Reed, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Constance Olivia Burwell, James Burwell, James ‘Tre” Burwell, Nytezia Donald, Dorothy Pinkston, Yolanda White, and Diana Palm. There will be a follow-up workshop session which will be announced later in this column.

We enjoyed Youth Day at Lynch Chapel U.M. Church where church members celebrated and honored youth. Participants included Maleitya Jones, Mia Jones and Emma Reed. Rev. Shirley Wilder’s message was “Fit to Serve – How Is Your Soul?” Scripture referenced was Matthew 28:18-20.

St. Michael Catholic Church Community celebrated and expressed appreciation to Fr. Adolfo following homily on his birthday! His message concerned humility and he reminded us that we must admit our problems to heal relationships. If we feel we have no sins, then we need to reevaluate ourselves, because there is no one on earth who has no sins. Unless we confess our sins, it is impossible for God to reconcile us with him. The tax collector, unlike the Pharisee, who espoused his goodness, admitted that he sinned, and God cleansed him from his sin. Ask God to help us reconcile our sinfulness and ask for forgiveness. His Scripture references were Sirach 35:12-18, 2 Timothy 4:6-8, 16-18, and Luke 18:9-14.

Congratulations to Morton resident, Andre’ Hollis, on his recent promotion to the position of Director of Mississippi State Parks. He has been a member of the MS State Parks family for more than 25 years. Andre is the former director of Roosevelt State Park, a former Legacy Board Member, and a great mentor for our young men. Way to go Andre’.

Congratulations and commendations to the Morton Panthers for their recent victory in the Chicken Bowl Friday, October 21st in Morton. It was a most interesting game, and we salute the Forest Bearcats for their energies.

Congratulations to the Jackson State University (JSU) Tigers on their October 22nd Homecoming Victory against Campbell University. JSU was featured on Good Morning America with Michael Stratham on October 22nd. The singer/rapper/actor, Snoop Dog, was one of the many celebrities attending and enjoying JSU’s Homecoming. Way to go Tigers!

The Scott County JSU Alumni Chapter members met October 18th at Kats Kave and discussed upcoming events especially recruiting members. Other items discussed were the success of High School Day at JSU, several fundraisers, and holiday events. President Albert Gray will announce the next meeting in this column.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during the first eight days in November, namely, Willie Haralson and Mikenia Ickom (1), Elizabeth Hampton (3), Larry Murrell, and Joseph Futch (4), Makayla Crosby, Mildred Guyse, and Adam Rogers (6), Dequan Moore and William Ware (7), and Kendra Morgan and Evelyn Hampton (8).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #692: Dr. Gloria Robinson, a 1966 graduate of Hawkins High and a graduate of Alcorn State University, was one of the first African American administrators at the University of MS (Ole Miss). She was born and reared in Forest, MS, and is the niece of Election Commissioner Carolyn Knowles.

Quiz Teaser # 693: Which local high school graduate was a four-time All American and 2018 recipient of the Drysdale Award as the nation’s top shooting guard; and was number 3 rookie scorer and number 2 rookie rebounder in Indiana history?