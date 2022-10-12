A beautiful memorial and Celebration of Life was held for Mr. Jamal McBride Sr. October 8th at the Sherman Hill U. M. Church with Pastor Sheldon Thomas officiating. Pastor Mary Bobbitt served as Mistress of Ceremony. Other program participants were Mesdames Angela Gray and Beverly Ware. Our prayers continue to be with his family, especially his mother, Mrs. Patricia LeDay, and Mrs. Jackie McBride, his siblings, and his children, Jamarion, Jafabian, Charisma, Jamal, Jr., Malacha, Journee, Tae, and Justice. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Mattie Wright, widow of the late William Wright (Congressional staff of Representative Wayne Dowdy), especially her daughter, Renita Wright of Jackson, MS. She departed this life Monday, October 3rd at her home in Presidential Hills. Please keep her family in your prayers.

We join other music fans in celebrating the life and legacy of Mrs. Loretta Lynn, who passed Tuesday, October 4th. Her music was one of a kind, especially “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Fist City.”

We enjoyed speaking with Mrs. Bonnie Russell Hodge, who was released from the hospital and is recuperating at home with her husband, Melvin Hodge, providing tender and loving care. Please continue to remember Bonnie in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Ledora Benton, Julian Parker, Don Bell, LaToya McClendon, Rev. Henry and Marquita Patrick, Gail Lee, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, H. T. Smith, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Shirley Ratliff, Tommy Rankin, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church Lay Leader Mrs. Emma Thomas Reed brought the morning message, “Joyfully Serving the Lord,” where her Scripture reference was Psalm 100. Yolanda White read scripture Proverbs 2:1-4. Cynthia Slaughter Melton spoke on “October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.’ She encouraged members to be aware of Breast Cancer – Men and Women. Lay Leader Reed invites our community residents to attend Pastor (Pastor Shirley Wilder) Appreciation Day next Sunday, October 16th at 10:00. “To Go” lunches will be served.

Fr. Adolfo thanked all who participated in making the St. Michael Feast Day in the Park a memorable event and one of the largest turnouts in recent years. His Sunday homily concerned gratefulness. All that we are and all that we have comes from God, who wants us to appreciate our blessings. When all is going well, we tend to forget to thank God for our blessings. When we thank and praise God, we get closer to God. Having a thankful and grateful heart identifies the believers.

Health Is Wealth ladies participated in the Mothers’ Legacy Enrichment Series Forum held on the birthday of the late Mrs. Olivia Kelley Slaughter, who would have turned 99 years old on October 9th. The Forum was held at the W. L. Slaughter Memorial Library, named in honor of her husband, the late Alderman W. L. Slaughter. Following her death in 1991, the Library was renamed in her honor, The W. L. and Olivia Kelley Slaughter Library. It now shares space with the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc., effective as of September 2021. Happy Birthday to Mrs. Olivia Kelley Slaughter!

During this inaugural Mothers’ Legacy Empowerment Forum, the following invitees shared memories and lessons learned from their mothers, namely Mesdames Rita Parker (Johnson), Susie M. Jackson, Cynthia Slaughter Melton, Martha Kincaid, Dorothy Strong, Bobbie Carter, Claudene “Pre” Pa Hughes, Dorothy Pinkston, Patty Odom, Bonnie Floyd Stowers, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Carolyn Knowles, Eloise Reed, and Jerrice Reed-Stewart, who traveled from Texas to visit her mother, Mrs. Eloise Reed. Bettye Anne Lovelady and Constance Olivia S. Harvey-Burwell were not able to attend but sent their memories and lessons learned from their mothers.

Mothers honored and recognized were Mesdames Hazel Parker, Katie Epting, Olivia Kelley Slaughter, Annie Harper, Lula Wash, Nancy Gray, Margaret Walker Bell, Lavern Evans, Estella Ward, Flora Evans Hornsby, Willie Ford, Etoile Pace, Laura Jane Hornsby, Lucille Lovelady, and Constance Slaughter-Harvey. Following tributes to their mothers, the Health Is Wealth ladies enjoyed a delicious birthday meal which was topped off with birthday cake (cupcakes) and birthday cake ice cream. Special prayers were prayed for Julian Parker. The Tribute to Mothers will be shared via publication later this year. Copies will be available at the Slaughter Library/Legacy Activity Center. Special thanks to mothers attending and participating in this Forum. This event marked the end of the 2022 Slaughter Library Enrichment Series, which began September 28th (the birthday of W. L. Slaughter) and ended October 9th (the birthday of Olivia Kelley Slaughter).

Congratulations to Bishop Daniel and Lady Wanda Littleton of the Greater Deliverance COGIC, who were honored Sunday with Pastor Appreciation Day. Hundreds turned out to express their appreciation for their services.

Congratulations to Pastor Henry Patrick and members of the Concord M. B. Church, who will celebrate 150 years as the oldest church in Forest on November 12th and 13th at 2:00. Our readers are invited to attend. Additional information will follow.

Congratulations to Legacy Change Agent and original donor Todd Pinkston who was recently named to the roster of Georgia Coaches of the Week for his Stockbridge team. Way to go, Coach Todd Pinkston!

Congratulations to retired Senior Circuit Court Judge Tomie Green, who celebrated her birthday on September 29th and her retirement as Circuit Court Judge for more than 30 years. She was recognized as the first African American woman to serve as Hinds County Circuit Court Judge and Federal Law Clerk. Best wishes for a wonderful and enjoyable retirement.

Congratulations to Thomas Colbert on his Bank Anniversary. He has served in the Banking business at Farmers and Merchants, n/k/a, Community Bank of Mississippi, for the past 54 years!

Eight members of the Scott County Retired Teachers Association attended the District 3 REPM Meeting of Retired Teachers at Lake Tiak-O’ Khata on October 4th. Those attending were President Patty Ward Odom, Mesdames Rosie Kersh, Delie Shepard, Carolyn Knowles, Evelyn Nicks, Susie Jackson-Boyd, and Rev. Melvin and Mrs. Juanita Moore, who provided transportation. According to the attendees, the food was delicious, the scenery was breathtaking, and the fellowship was great. The Annual Christmas Luncheon will be held at a time and place to be announced in this column.

Please mark your calendars for October 18th at 5:30 when members of the Scott County Chapter of JSU will meet at Kats Kave. Contact any member for additional details.

Please mark your calendar for the 2022 Breast Cancer Awareness Walk to be held Saturday, October 16th with registration at 8:00 and the walk beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Farris Park in Morton. There is a $5 donation. You are requested to bring any old bra, regardless of the condition. For additional details, please contact Jackie Patrick, Janice Fitten, or Mayor Gerald Keeton.

Happy Birthday greetings to October babies born between the 22nd and 26th, namely, James Perkins, Thelma Faulkner and Earl Fortune (22), Labriskia Rayford and Greg Burks (23), Wykersha Parrott (24), and Amiyah Myers and Cruz Wileliazar (26).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 690: Mrs. Shirley Watson is the first African American School Nurse in the Morton public schools.

Quiz Teaser # 691: Which Forest High School and Belhaven University graduate is on the coaching staff at the University of Texas at Austin?