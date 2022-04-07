Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Florence “Flo” Chambers who passed April 1st at her home surrounded by her daughters. Friends and family paid their respects to “Ms. Flo” Sunday during visitation at Ott & Lee Funeral Home. On the following morning, a memorial service was held at Ott & Lee where Pastor Joe Dyer officiated, and Constance Slaughter-Harvey paid tribute to Mrs. Chambers with a “Closing Argument.” Scripture was shared by Mrs. Liz Edmondson. A Special Mass was held at St. Michael Catholic Church later that afternoon with Father Adolfo Suarez Passillas officiating. All tributes were beautiful and quite befitting to Mrs. Chambers. She was remembered as a loving person who was a true bridge builder between all communities. Prior to retiring, she was administrator at St. Michael Catholic Church, where she was a strong pillar of that church. She also served our community in the Forest Public School as an EFL instructor. Our prayers are with her children, Mark Anthony Chambers, Eva Renee Chambers-McLemore, Paula Felice Chambers and Mona Denise Chambers, and grandson Justin Allen Chambers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Kristen Benford, son of Ms. Catherine Gilbert, who was killed Saturday, April 2nd in Morton. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Ms. Birlee Davis who transitioned March 14th. Memorial services were held March 26th at Homestead M. B. Church. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Dr. Doris Derby, journalist/photographer, professor of anthropology at Georgia State University and activist, who recently published and released “A Civil Rights Journey.” A copy of this publication is on reserve at the W.L./O.K. Slaughter Library. Our prayers are with her family especially her husband, Dr. Bob Banks.

Please continue to remember, in your prayers, the family of the late Rev. Emmett C. Burns, Jr. The city of Baltimore paid tribute to him with remarks from Governor Lawrence Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, Congressmen Anthony Brown, Kweisi Mfume, Bennie Thompson, Jim Clyburn and others. The memorial service was viewed via livestreaming. It was a beautiful and impressive farewell.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Violet Morgan, Gail Lee, London Thompson, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Tommy Joe Wash, Lamar Gatewood, Beverly Hollingsworth, Iris O’Neal Gray, Helen Akines, Lucille Flex, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

During the last Sunday in Lent, Parishioners at St. Michael Catholic Church, Pastor Pasillas reminded parishioners that we should be working on achieving the main goal of getting to Heaven, rather than striving to accumulate worldly goods such as cars, homes, and wealth. He encouraged us to heed St Paul’s advice to get excited about seeing and being with the Lord. Easter is coming, and we should be preparing for the Lord’s resurrection on Easter Day.

Brett Hollingsworth shared the essence of the Ten Commandments with the Catholic youth (5th–8th grades) following Mass. His class, which involved student participation, was most enjoyable and informative. He reached the students on their level and encouraged participation by all students. Thanks to Brett for reaching out to our youth.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed the message from Pastor Shirley Wilder. Her subject was, “Centered by the Love of Jesus.” Scripture referenced was John 12:1-8.

Little Rock M. B. Church service sermon theme was “Stop Trying to Do It with Your Hands and Do it With Your Faith.” Scriptures referenced were Colossians 1:12-13, and 1 Peter 2:9-10. When God created heaven and earth, He created an unseen realm and a seen realm. We try to fix too much stuff on our own in the physical rather than allowing our faith in the spiritual to pull down what’s already finished in Heaven. Let faith answer, knowing that God has supplied all your needs according to His riches in glory. God has brought us out of darkness into His marvelous light. The enemy wants to keep us in darkness, which is ignorance of not knowing. What we don’t know makes us vulnerable. We must know that everything we need is finished and waiting on us to access it through faith. Once you receive a revelation of God’s Word, which is knowledge (light), then hell can’t prevail against you.

Don’t forget the JSU Fundraising Raffle Drawing to be held at Kat’s Kave on Thursday, April 7th at 5:00. There is still time to purchase your ticket(s) from any Chapter member.

We enjoyed visiting with Bernadette Floyd who is now working as a non-profit consultant in Jackson. She was one of our earliest student volunteers.

Thanks to Scott County Multi-County Director, Rosa Orellana, for the invitation to attend a public hearing to learn about United Way Emergency Food and Shelter (UWEFS) Program March 31 at the Multi-County Office Conference Room. Multi-County CAA Executive Director Ron Collier was present and explained the nature, requirements, and eligibility for the program. Others present were Rev. O. D. Akines, Rev. Shirley Wilder, Mrs. Emma Reed, Mrs. Rosie Mabry, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Esq., and Ms. Catalina Herrera. We are most appreciative of Multi-County’s assistance to empower our community.

Happy Birthday Greetings to babies born between the 8th and 13th of April, namely, Judy Thompson, Olivia Wease, Sammie Futch, and Ainsley Crosby (8) Lelea Figuerou, Odalis DeLeon, Candace Ford, H. T. Smith, James Moore, and Bryson Norman (9), Gregory Ficklin and Larisa Moore (10), Debresha Qualls Macon and Deborah Mayers (11), Rico Jones (12), and Mrs. Martha Reed and Juana Gomez (13).

Answer to Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #663: The late former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt broke the mold of what a First Lady could be. She was a fierce advocate for the downtrodden during her husband’s presidency. After she left the White House, she spent her later years continuing to push for human rights and pioneering work that still resounds today.

Quiz Teaser #664: Who was one of the first African American female school bus driver in Scott County?