Our community is saddened by the March 18th transition of Ms. Angie Slack. Our prayers are with her family. Evans Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the March 17th death of Rev. Emmett Burns, former MS NAACP State Conference President, and JSU graduate. After leaving MS, he was elected to MD House of Delegates where he served four terms. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Mrs. Earlean Burns, and their children, Emmett, II, Engel and Evers.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Mr. Sigismund Walker Alexander, Sr. who transitioned March 11th. A memorial service was held Saturday, March 29th in Baldwin, MS. He was the son of the late Dr. Margaret Walker Alexander and Mr. Firnist Alexander, Sr. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the February 21st transition of Mr. Wydett Udell Hawkins. Mr. Hawkins was one of the first African American television journalists in MS. His program, “Tell It Like It Is” addressed Jackson and Hinds County problems. He was also a teacher, entrepreneur, coach, and community activist; he was one of the organizers of Lake Hico Park. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his wife, Mrs. Verna Hawkins, and children Joseph and Nena.

Our prayers are with the family of Ms. Judy Henderson who was a staff member and longtime employee of Collins Funeral Home. Please keep her family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the death of Autherine Lucy Foster, the first African American student to enroll at the University of Alabama in 1956. She earned a master’s degree in education and was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University in 2019. Our prayers are with her family

A beautiful Memorial was held March 19th for Mr. Joe Reed during a Graveside Service at Lovelady Cemetery. Mr. Reed transitioned March 13th at his home in Morton. Rev. Larry Reed officiated, while wearing overalls as a tribute to Mr. Reed, and delivered his eulogy. During his eulogy, Rev. Reed mentioned how Mr. Reed enjoyed his job as a forklift operator especially while his son was his supervisor. Our prayers are with his family, especially his children, Joe Lee (Conquella) Reed, Patricia Reed, Annette Reed, and Jeanette Reed Stingley. His final arrangements were entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

We are sorry to learn of the March 12th transition of Mr. Melvin Kent Stowers. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, March 19th at Holifield Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Odom officiated and delivered his eulogy. Dr. Lucretia Williams was the mistress of ceremony, and Ms. Meece Lindsey provided the musical selections. Our prayers are with his family especially his children, Shumonica Stowers-Dodd, and Erick Stowers. His final arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are presently experiencing health challenges, namely, Flo Chambers who was transferred to Select Specialty, LaToya McClendon, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Gail Lee, John Lee Evans, Kitty Colbert, Iris O’Neal Gray, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Violet Morgan, Lamar Gatewood, London Thompson, Tommie Joe Wash, Tommie Rankin, Helen Reed Aikens, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St. Michael Catholic Church’s homily, delivered by Pastor Pasilas, referenced the fig tree addressed in Luke 13:1-9. Our heavenly Father is a God of second chances. When our sin separates us from Him, He wants nothing more than to draw us back, to free us from its effects and to give us new life. Every day is a chance to be like a healthy fruitful fig tree and receive the nourishment He offers. We can receive His grace to restore us when we return to Him in repentance. We don’t have all the time in the world to prepare for Heaven.

Lynch Chapel U.M. Church morning message theme was “Repent or Perish,” and scripture was Luke 13:1-9. Rev. Shirley Wilder is the Pastor.

Little Rock M.B. Church service sermon theme was “Grace and Mercy Has Been Doing You a Favor.” Scripture referenced was Luke 13:6-9. In his sermon, Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas shared the following: Jesus gives us the parable of the fig tree that was bearing no fruit. This was not a wild tree but a tree planted on purpose. Our lives have purpose to bear fruit for the Kingdom of God. We sometimes feel as though we have plateaued or peaked out and not bearing fruit. Grace and mercy give us that second chance to bear before being cut down. We glorify God when we are bearing much fruit. God inspects us and directs us to the right path that we are to be on. Everything we need for this journey has already been provided through the work of Jesus on the cross!!!!

During the celebration activities for the 10th Anniversary of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc., ten trees were planted in observance of the 10th Anniversary. Moments later, twelve trees were planted in memory of those who lost their battle with COVID-19. Deacon Andrew Crudup, Mr. D. L. Bennett, and Coach Roy Pinkston assisted Legacy Change Agents with the planting of these trees. Special appreciation to the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District (Natural Resources Conservation Service) for donating the saplings.

The Cluster Club (MVH) members met Thursday, March 12th at the Garden Patch Restaurant. The ladies met for their March meeting to discuss 2022 Community Projects. Connie Wash was elected Vice President, and other officers retained their positions, namely, President Carolyn Macon, Treasurer Desaree Bradford, Secretary Dorothy Strong, and Reporter Cynthia Melton. Members enjoyed a delicious meal as they conducted business. Other members in attendance were Mesdames Esther Perry, and Mary Lofton.

Scott County JSU Alumni Chapter is sponsoring a Fundraiser for Jackson State University. The Fundraiser drawing will be held April 7th and the prizes are: 1st place, 50 inch Smart Television; 2nd place, $100 Walmart Gift Card; and 3rd place, $50 Vowell’s Gift Card. Contact any JSU Alumni Chapter member. You may directly receive tickets from Cynthia Melton. A $5 donation will be appreciated. Thanks to persons already making donations to the JSU Fundraising Project.

The Union Chapel U. M. Church family, located in Lawrence, MS, invites our readers to Easter Sunday Service at 11:00 a.m. Dr. James Meredith is the guest speaker. The Pastor is Rev. Patricia Williams.

Birthday wishes to babies born between March 25 through 31, namely, Catina Derricks-Harris, Lawanica Pinkston, Robert Buchanan, and Zamiah Patrick (25), Connie Parker, Shelia Towner, Doris Bell, and Byron Ware (28), Tressie Ware, Donald Phillips, Berdia Lang, and Flo Chambers (30).

Answer to Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #661: Dr. Patricia Roberts Harris was Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from January 23, 1977 – August 3, 1979, and Secretary of Health, Education and Human Services from August 3, 1979 – January 30, 1981.

Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #662: Which female attorney, first tenured African American professor at University of OK School of Law, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Hearing in 1991?