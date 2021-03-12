Our community celebrated the life and legacy of World War II Veteran, Mr. Albert Wesley Moore, Saturday, March 6th at the W. F. Mapp Memorial Chapel. We paid tribute to a man of God, war hero, humanitarian, deacon, entrepreneur, friend, and faithful husband to Mrs. Lucy Vern Moore. Deacon Albert Moore transitioned while he was a resident at the Veterans’ Home in Koscuisko on the first day of March. He was hailed as a Man of Valor and a Pillar of our Community during the Celebration of his life where Rev. George Macon delivered his eulogy. Mrs. Patty Ward Odom was the mistress of ceremony and other program participants included Rev. Willie Jones, Ms. Wanda Ealy, Mrs. Bettye Brandon, Deacon Alexander Ealy, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Esq., Mason Perry Lewis, Minister Stephen Brandon, Rev. Walter Patrick, and Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton. Please continue to remember his wife and family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Matthew Martin who transitioned February 27th, the day before his birthday. Mr. Martin, an educator and businessman, was a graduate of Hawkins High (1966) and Alcorn College (1970). A Celebration of his life was held at the Jackson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel March 6th. Please remember, in your prayers, his family, especially his wife, Mrs. Patricia Graham Martin, children Kevin Parish, Markeith Martin, Dr. Temeia Coaxum, and LeAlex Martin, and siblings, Rose Martin and Roger Wilson.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Emma Pace who transitioned March 4th. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12th at Evans Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is Friday, March 12th from 12:00 until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 until 11:45. Please keep her family, especially her husband Mr. Willie Pace, and children Lakeshia, Frankie, Cedric, and Jakelia, in your prayers.

A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held for Ms. Annie (Ann) Mae Jones March 3rd at Galilee M. B. Church in Pineville. Bishop Clifton Thames officiated and delivered words of comfort. Evangelist Hope Lucious was the mistress of ceremony, and other program participants included Elder Jimmy Snow, and Mesdames T’stazia Jones, Andrecia Ware and Santana McLaurin. Please continue to keep her family in your prayers. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Please keep the Holmes family of Lake in your prayers. Please continue to pray for our readers who are facing health challenges.

It was good seeing Cole Bergin at St. Michael Catholic Church. We understand he had an excellent game as pitcher for the Lake High School Baseball Team. Way to go Cole!!!

We enjoyed our visit from Legacy Change Agent Todd Pinkston who was home visiting his family. We appreciate Todd especially as one of the initial supporters of the Legacy Foundation!

Thanks to Mrs. Eleanor Longmire for sharing historical facts regarding the Candlestick Park tornado. Three of her relatives were victims of that tornado, namely Mr. and Mrs. Mose (Bernice) Lyles and daughter Shirley, who resided in the Lillian community.

Thanks to my Tougaloo College classmate, Sharon Bailey Coats of Dunwood, Ga. for sharing that her gastronenterologist is a native of Scott County and a graduate of Lake High School. She also referenced that he enjoys reading The Scott County Times. We salute Dr. Bradley Creel for remembering his home county and representing us in a first class manner!

St Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the Third Sunday of Lent with Father Alexis delivering the homily. His references were Ex 20:1-17, 1 Cor 1:22-25, and Jn 2:13-25. Jesus was upset when he observed disrespect for his Father’s Temple and cautioned that God’s faithfulness should be celebrated. Jesus struggled and asked us to trust and pray to God. Paul preached Christ crucified — the wisdom and power of God being far superior to human strength and wisdom. In carrying out the Commandments, Jesus gave us two: Love God and Love neighbor. He concluded by asking what the American culture is looking for? Security, luxury, convenience? Pray for the gift of the Holy Spirit.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church Pastor, Rev. Shirley Wilder encouraged her members to pray for member, Mrs. Lucy Moore and other members of the Albert W. Moore family. She also requested prayers for peace and safety and asked that members continue to wear masks! Pastor Wilder’s message theme was “Be The Change” and scripture reference was Eph 4:22-24. In spite of the many changes including the pandemic, crime and political upheavals, we have been able to see 2021; We need to be the change and God will prepare us to be change agents; We need to extend that helping hand … God promised he would be with us every step of the way; Make change because of your relationship with God; and Do you choose to be the change, or will you still hold others responsible for your shortcoming? In her usual style, Pastor Wilder closed with the song, “Yes Lord.”

Little Rock M. B. Church services opened with devotion by Pastor Sheldon Thomas. He continues to lift up our healthcare system and our country. The theme of his message was, “While You’re Waiting, God is Working.” The scriptures referenced were Isaiah 46:9-10, Habakkuk 3:16-19, and James 1:3-4. God knows our end from the beginning. We can know what “A” is and what “Z” is, but it’s the in-between places that frighten us. God doesn’t set His watch with ours because it’s about His timing not ours. He waits until He gets the ultimate glory, and we get the ultimate benefit from the trials. We shall rejoice in every circumstance because God has already seen our outcome. We should let patience do a perfect (mature) work in us.

The Scott County Chapter of JSU Alumni Association met virtually on Thursday, March 4th with President Albert Gray presiding. The next meeting will be held April 8th at 5:30 p.m. Additional details will be provided later.

Join us in celebrating March 8th as International Women’s Day. Let’s recognize and appreciate the contributions of women during the month of March which is celebrated as Women’s History Month.

Happy Birthday Greetings to March babies born the third week, namely, Brittany Jones and Fredna Glover Warnsley (17), Peggie Hughes (18), Kelvin Cager, Greg Carter, and Burke Hayes (19), and Jacqueline McBride (20).

Answer to Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #608: Amanda Gorman was the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate. She delivered her poem, “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #609: What woman figured out the paths for the NASA spacecraft to orbit the Earth and to land on the Moon?