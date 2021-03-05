We are saddened by the February 25th transition of Ms. Ann Jones. Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, March 3rd at Galilee Baptist Church in Lake at 11:00. Our prayers are with her family especially her children, Sanford, and Wanda, and siblings, Charity Robinson, Mae Lizzie Jones, Linnie K. Lofton, Louise Smith, Betty Jones, Lorene Jones, Florene Gray and Jessie “Sue” Harvey. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Deacon Eddie Anderson at his home, February 23rd. He departed this life sitting on his home porch, with ramps, that he built for his brother-in-law who was coming home following therapy. His Graveside Service was Saturday, February 27th at the New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. His pastor, Rev. Tracy L. Glass officiated, and described Mr. Anderson’s love for his family and church. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife of 54 years, Mrs. Helen Bernice Anderson, and their children, Lisa (Donnell) White and Craig Anderson. Final arrangements were entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Matthew Martin, Hawkins High School Class of 1966, who transpired February 27th. Our prayers are with his family especially his sister Rosemary Martin, and his niece, Linda (Vincent) Solomon. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

We are sorry to learn of the February 23rd transition of Mrs. Vernita Whittington, widow of Rev. Ronnie Whittington. Memorial services were held February 27th at Myrick Funeral Home. Please keep her family in your prayers.

The life of Mrs. Flora Jean Moore Geary will be celebrated during her Graveside Service at Holy Hill Church of God in Christ in Morton on Saturday, March 6th at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held March 5th from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Dean Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon. Please keep her family in your prayers.

A beautiful Graveside Service was held for Mrs. Betty Ree Lyles, widow of Mr. Joe C. Lyles, at Lovelady Cemetery Friday, February 26th. Rev. Melvin Lyles delivered her eulogy, provided a solo, and shared the prayer and scripture. Her grandson, Jamar Lyles, delivered expressions and acknowledgments. Mr. and Mrs. Lyles were a beautiful couple and always shared a smile and compliment. Please keep her family in your prayers. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Special prayers for the family of Mr. Albert Moore. Please continue to remember, in your prayers, our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Mesdames Helen Harris, Odena Shepard, Dorothy Hollis, Evelyn Williams, Mamie Spencer, Ernestine Reed, Fannie Bradford, Lucille Parker, LaKendra “Rudi” Burks, Carrie “Nette” Smith, Helen Reed, and Don Bell.

Congratulations to Ms. Cache’ Ariana Longmire who is the first Nurse Practitioner for the University of MS Medical Center’s Cooperative for Innovation Research and Clinical Engagement Clinic. It operates under the direction of Dr. Leandro A. Mena, Chair of the Population Health Science, and functions as one of the foremost clinics of investigational research in the field of HIV care. Cache’ received her BS degree from USM in 2010 with a major in psychology and a minor in chemistry. She then received her Master of Science degree in Nursing from Vanderbilt University in 2014. Since 2016, Cache’ has provided primary care as a Nurse Practitioner to vulnerable populations at FamilyHealth Care Clinic. She is the daughter of Mrs. Eleanor Longmire and the late James Charles Longmire. We’re proud of Nurse Practitioner Longmire, and recall her volunteer services at the Slaughter Library and Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation. Way to go!

We enjoyed the video, “From the Cotton Fields of Mississippi”, produced by Forest native and New York actor Lawrence Evans. It was shared via Youtube. One of our favorite remarks concerned his statement that a sense of family and community was instilled in him at an early age. He also credits his teachers in Forest for his positive self-esteem. Kudos to Lawrence for his accomplishments and his love of his “hometown!”

Community residents recall the March 3, 1966 deadly Candlestick Park tornado, named after a south Jackson shopping center which was completed destroyed. There were more than 500 injuries and 57 deaths in Mississippi. Counties that were in the path of this tornado were Scott, Hinds, Rankin, Leake, Neshoba, Kemper and Noxubee. The tornado touched down in southern Hinds County (Dry Grove, Midway and Springridge Roads) and then moved into Jackson and destroyed Candlestick Park Shopping Center and other businesses and homes. Six people were killed in the Leesburg community in Rankin County. Some of the worst devastation took place in our home county of Scott, and the destruction was particularly catastrophic in and around Branch/Forkville. The tornado continued and caused heavy damage near the Midway/Lillian community in the north central area of the county. Twenty-six people were killed in our county, two of whom were children in the Midway/Lillian community. North Scott High School Principal W. L. Slaughter dedicated his 1969 Jackson State University Master’s Thesis, “The Impact of the Initial North Scott Head Start Program at Forest, MS” to these students, George Chambers and Marilyn Armon.

Thanks to Father Gustavo for delivering the homily to parishioners at St. Michael Catholic Church during Mass on the Second Sunday in Lent. During his message, he referenced that Lent is the time for conversion – giving up material goods to have a joyous life. A change of mind leads to a change of heart which leads to a change of life. Lent is God’s time and a time to recognize our gifts from God.

Lynch Chapel Pastor Shirley Wilder shared her message “Moving from Darkness to the Light” and her scripture reference was Matthew 6:19-24. Following her request to practice CDC guidelines, she asked for continuing prayers for each other. Since this was Youth Sunday, she asked that special attention be paid to our youth. She referenced: Don’t let material things own you – put nothing before God; Be careful what you treasure; The eye is the lamp of the body; Keep your eyes lifted and your light shining; and Stay connected to Jesus Christ. She thanked Mr. James Matlock and Bria Jobe for their assistance in providing Greenwood Chapel U. M. Church for her to record her message on FaceBook and teleconference. In her usual style, she closed the service with “I Surrender All.”

Following devotion by Little Rock M. B. Church Pastor Sheldon Thomas, a special Black History Tribute was performed by Mesdames JoAnn Pierce, Janice McCoy Williams, Janet Williams, and Jimmy Robinson, Greg Nicks, R. C. Williams, and Tony Sanders. Rev. Thomas’ sermon theme was “What Are You Doing Here?” Scripture reference was Genesis 3:9-10, Psalm 42:12, and 1 Kings 19:13-14. He referenced Adam when God said, “Where art thou?” Sometimes we’re stuck in a place called ‘here’ when we should be moving forward to the place called ‘there.’ ‘There’ is not that far from ‘here.’ It’s simply the change of our thought life. If our thinking doesn’t change, nothing will ever change. Reference was made to many heroic leaders who reach their ‘there’ because they completed the destination that God had in place for them. Using the example of entering a shopping mall with a directory showing the point of reference ‘here’ and the direction you must go to get to ‘there’ which is the store you’re desiring to shop. The place called Heaven is the ‘there’ we’re desiring to go.

Happy Birthday greetings to March babies born between the 6th and 14th, namely, Laura Murrell, Melvin Barnes, Astin Barrett and MaKayla Odom (8), Nicholas Robinson, Loretta Thompson, Christopher Thompson, Christen Thompson, Christy Evans, Mary Lofton and Rena Brown (9), Jeremy Williams, Julian Williams, and MiKayla Holifield (10), Linda Harvey, Mattie Johnson, Tina Sanders, and Ernie Fortune (11), Janakia Patrick (12), Ruby Robinson, Mirian Mejia and John Burks (13), and Stevie Williams, and Beverly Hollingsworth (14).

Answer to Black History Month Quiz Teaser #607. The late Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball (MLB) in modern era, broke the color line when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. In 1997, his uniform number 42 was retired by MLB. MLB adopted a new annual tradition, “Jackie Robinson Day, for the first time on April 15, 2004, on which every player on every team wears No. 42.

Quiz Teaser Women’s History Month #608: Who is the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate?