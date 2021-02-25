We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Fannie Lee Lindsey Evans on February 12th. Her memorial services were held February 20th at Mapp Funeral Home where Rev. Peris Moore officiated and delivered her eulogy. Our prayers are with her children Christine Gardner, Joeann Burke, Don Evans, Louise Anderson, Richard Evans, Arlene McClendon, Jeannie McClellan, William Evans, Frederick Evans, Martha Wynder, and Nancy Baker. Please remember her children in your prayers.

Please keep the family of the late Mrs. Flora Jean Moore Geary in your prayers. She transitioned February 19th. Mrs. Geary was a 1957 graduate of Morton Vocational High School. Special prayers for her husband, George, and their son. Additional information will be shared in next week’s column.

Our prayers are with Ms. Ann Jones, one of the original Six Cees Superette Clerks, who is in the Intensive Care Unit at the University Medical Center in Jackson. She was taken there February 18th after suffering a fall at her home. Please keep her in your prayers.

Please keep Mrs. Helen Harris in your prayers especially while she is receiving therapy at Lackey Hospital. We also ask that you remember other readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Albert and Lucy V. Moore, LaKendra “Rudi” Burks, Ladora Benton, Betty Richardson, Flo Chambers, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Percy Hayes, Quinton Odom, Cora Odom, Fannie Bradford, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Ernestine Reed, Stacy Rasco, Chiquita McClendon, Loyce Collier, John Lee Evans, and Rev. Larry and Lamar Weathers.

We are sorry for the residents of Texas and other areas who were impacted by the recent snowstorms and the artic blast that tore across our region last week. We sympathize with them and their lack of heat and warmth as well as lack of clean and drinking water. Many were driven from their homes and sought shelter with friends, community safe havens, or hotels. Accolades to neighbors and others who assisted those in need. Special thanks to local residents who checked on the elderly and others living alone and those in need of medical assistance and attention. We applaud their almsgiving and prayers especially during this Lenten season.

A special thanks to Frontline Workers who continued to provide services and assistance during the Storm even with the icy and slippery roads. Let’s keep them in our prayers as we ask for their protection while they continue to care for others.

Our prayers are with all Texans who are affected by this dangerous weather and its aftermath. Several former Legacy Change Agents and Slaughter Scholars Dr. Jamie White, Justin Lyles, and Timothy Robinson checked in with us to let us know they were safe and warm.

Kudos to Legacy Change Agents who shared their perspectives on Black History. “African American History is important because it helps us appreciate the privileges we have today.”(T. James); “We need to know our History to learn about the struggles we have had and the accomplishments that many of us never knew about.” (V. Myers); Important because it shows how much we have contributed to this country. (B. Dawson); “It is the story of us — the foundation of everything we are today and what we strive for in life (M. Lofton); By learning about Black History, we share the impact our ancestors have made on all aspects of American culture.”(A. Robinson); and “By studying Black History, we learn that we have always overcome obstacles that were laid before us.” (A. Viverette).

Congratulations to Rev. Dr. and Mrs. Abraham McKenzie, Jr.. who exchanged marriage vows Saturday, February 13th at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Abraham (Daisy York) McKenzie. Dr. McKenzie is an officer with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and his bride, Mrs. Deitra Tate McKenzie, is a meteorologist in KY.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners enjoyed the First Sunday in Lent homily where Sacramental Minister Alexus Zuniga shared his perspective on Jesus in the Desert of temptation. He referenced the Ash Wednesday message which centered on God’s love. He suggested we sustain 40 days of being creative with our praying, almsgiving and fasting, and perhaps address and work on our own sins as we become united with Christ. In closing, he encouraged us to live the faith and celebrate it in communion with God and others. The schedule for Stations of the Cross Ritual may be obtained from the bulletin or by calling the office manager.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church Pastor Rev. Shirley Wilder shared her First Sunday of Lent message, via FaceBook and teleconference, with members of her congregation and others. The message topic was “Don’t Give in to Temptation,” and her Scripture reference was Matthew 41:11. She asked for prayers for those who are sick, and also requested that we pray for and love each other. She asked for special prayers for the family of her brother-in-law Sylvester Roberts, Indianola entrepreneur and founder and past chairman of Mid-Delta Workforce Alliance, Inc. Memorial services for this Rust College graduate have yet to be finalized. In her usual style, she closed with the song, “Yield Not to Temptation – He Will Carry You Through.”

Following devotion lead by Deacon R. C. Williams, Little Rock Pastor Sheldon Thomas prayed for victims of the snowstorms and suggested that now is the time for us to get God in our lives. The theme of his message was “Meditating on God’s Word.” Scripture references were Psalm 1:1-6, Psalm 5:12, and Psalm 46:10. During his sermon, he reminded us that God is a healer and a deliverer. Now is the time to hear, wake up, and see God and apply God’s Word. The ungodly shall perish and the righteous will be blessed with favor. God gives us a message (mess-age) in which we live and we must avoid evil, and, if we meditate on God’s word, it will become a part of us.

Special thanks to Legacy Mentor Mrs. Marquita Patrick who provided much assistance to the Legacy Community Needs Assessment which was conducted and completed by the OLIVIA Group. Once the needs were identified, Legacy Change Agents and their families received Pandemic supplies and other assistance.

Birthday greetings to babies born during the last week in February and the first week in March, namely, Joetta Anders and Mariah Butler (26), Martavious Odom, Luchiano Campuzana and Jadarius McClendon (27), Andrew Murrell, Ollie Darby, Betty Jones, Loretta Brown, Alexus Rasco, and Violetta David (28); March babies Latia Brantley, Joseph Greenhouse, Kendick Haralson, and Lillian Gray (1), Undrae Evans, Bobbie Harris Greer, Mary Patrick, Shonda Sanders, and Helen Williams (3), Alex Brown and Sherrita McBride (4), and Ramona Strong Thomas, Letitta Ringo, and Dezavian Evans (5).

Answer to Black History Month Quiz Teaser # 606: The late Alderman W. L. Slaughter was a Football Coach (Harris Junior College and Hawkins High School), Big 8 Football Referee, North Scott High School Principal, East Central MS Athletic Conference Commissioner, Scott County NAACP President, Farmer, Business Owner/Entrepreneur, and Forest Alderman. The correct response was provided by Mattye Evans.

Black History Month Quiz Teaser #607: Which African American baseball star was known as ‘42’ and following his death, that number was retired?