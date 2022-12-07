Our prayers are with the family of Tyler Saveyon Marquis Viverette who transitioned November 23rd and was memorialized during his Celebration of Life December 3rd at the Union Grove M. B. Church. Officiating pastor was Rev. Sheldon Thomas who delivered the eulogy. Pastor Rochelle Wright offered words of encouragement. Evangelist Treshia Towner was the Mistress of Ceremony. Other program participants were Sister Kierra Stewart, and Pastors Larry Reed, Timothy Ringo, Chris Thompson, and Johnny Ray Smith. Tyler was remembered as a young man with a radiant smile that could warm any heart, and one who loved playing all sports. This 2014 graduate of Lake High School attended the World Series and observed his favorite team, L. A. Lakers, while sitting courtside. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his best friend — his mother, Castatina Viverette, grandmother Esther Johnson, step-grandmother Nancy Viverette, brothers Dorian Williams and Taylor Williams, sisters Ieishia Johnson, and Rodzlyn Braggs, and his special friend Roselyn Slack. His final services were entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

We are sorry to learn of the death of Rev. Brother Scott Mangum who has been on our prayer list for several months. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife Christy Swindall-Mangum, their children John-Mark, Christyna, Shelton and Cooper Mangum, his mother Elizabeth Ann Sellers, and others. Two services celebrated his life, one at Morton’s First Baptist Church on November 19th and the other at his home church at Mozelle Memorial Baptist Church on November 20th. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with Rev. Darrian Brown and family following the transition of his father, Mr. Donald Monroe, whose celebration of life was November 16th in Philadelphia, PA. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We continue to remember our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, William Edward, Jr. (father of Susie Jackson Boyd), Don Bell, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), Julian Parker, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Virginia Hannah, Carolyn Knowles, Odis Husband, Ledora Benton, Henry and Marquita Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, Charles Laster, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Parishioners at St. Michael Catholic Church were reminded by Fr. Adolfo that Advent (which began the last Sunday in November) is the 28-day period where we are waiting for the coming of the Lord. We should prepare ourselves and our souls to receive Jesus. We should prepare a worthy place for Jesus to come and remain with us. During the second Sunday in Advent (December 4th), Fr. Adolfo referenced that Jesus is coming and we must repent and have intentions to change and leave sins behind. We can fool ourselves and the priest, but we cannot fool God. Scripture referenced was Isaiah 11:1-10.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members celebrated the first Sunday in Advent where Brianna Peyton lit the Hope candle representing the Holifield and Payton families. On the second Sunday of Advent where the theme was “Peace,” Alderwoman Yolanda White lit the Advent candle in honor and memory of Mrs. Olivia Kelley Slaughter and Mrs. Naomi Dean Williams. Pastor Shirley Wilder addressed the theme “Are You Ready?” Scripture reference was Matthew 3:1-12.

A record crowd in recent years turned out Friday night to enjoy the Forest Christmas Parade where more than 30 floats, antique cars, marching bands from at least six schools, the Sheriff’s SWAT tank, Highway Patrol cars with flashing lights, and other vehicles. The Parade Marshal, Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton, waved as she greeted the crowd in her red convertible, black fur hat, and red and black cape. Thursday night, the 2022 Citizen of the Year, Cynthia Slaughter Melton was honored with a reception at Colbert Commons where family, friends and supporters gathered to express their appreciation for this community servant for more than 20 years. More details are provided in another part of this paper.

2022 Citizen of the Year, Slaughter Melton, was surprised by her daughter, Teselyn Melton Funches, Esq., who invited Melton’s friend, Myshel Davis Everett, who she had not seen in more than 20 years. She expressed appreciation to all who attended the reception, and thanked the out-of-town guests, classmate Eddie James Rigsby, Barbara Ormond Patrick, daughter Teselyn and family (Reginald, Caelyn and Courtney Funches), and niece Constance Olivia Slaughter Harvey Burwell and family (James, Jr., and James, III (Tre’). She thanked her driver, Alfonzo Parrott, for his chauffer services and the use of his beautiful red convertible. Further thanks to Sheryl Lyles, Constance Olivia Burwell, Tess Melton, Constance Slaughter Harvey, and the other Four Six Cees. Kudos to 2022 Citizen of the Year and Christmas Parade Marshal Cynthia Slaughter Melton for her many years of selfless services to this community.

The E. T. Hawkins High School Class of 1970 celebrated its Golden Memories 1970 Reunion Saturday, December 3rd at Reach One Teach One. Mistress of Ceremony was Susie Jackson Boyd, and other program participants were Dr. Mattie Rasco, Pastor Billy Ray Lyles, Donald Miller, Patty Ward Odom, Fredna Glover Warnsley, Jimmy Rasco, and Walter Jackson, Jr. Other class members were Clark Jackson, Bobbie Nell Jackson, Linda Broadfoot, Esther Johnson, Dorothy Shepard, and Emma Nelson. Golden memories were shared by classmates and a special memorial was held to honor those classmates who are deceased. Delicious food was enjoyed by 13 classmates and many invited special guests. A heart felt thanks to all who participated in making this a truly memorable event.

The E. T. Hawkins High School Class of 1964 celebrated its 58th Year Class Reunion Saturday, December 3rd at the Hawkins Middle School Library. Program participants were FMSD Trustee Mattye Evans, Deacon R. C. Williams (Murphy High School graduate who shared a beautiful song), Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton (who brought greetings from the city), Mesdames Bobbie Hollins, Nettie Ware, and Josie Douglas. Following a tour of the former E. T. Hawkins High School, they enjoyed a delicious lunch. It was special and heartwarming to experience high school memories at E. T. Hawkins High School. Names of many teachers were mentioned during the tour, namely, E. T. Hawkins, W. L. Slaughter, John Lee Smith, Odessa Graves, Roberta Turner, Bobby Cooper, Della Larkin Cooper, and others. The tour guide was Assistant Principal Lindsey White. Thanks to Mattye Evans for coordinating this event.

Congratulations to the Jackson State University Football Team Members (Tigers) who defeated Southern University with a score of 43 to 24 to win the SWAC Championship for the second year in a row! Way to go JSU Tiger Family.

A reminder that the ASU/JSU Christmas Celebration event will be held Saturday, December 10th at the Forest Services Center at 6:00 p.m. Contact any chapter member for additional information and details. Fun, food, and entertainment are guaranteed. DJ Bozo Burkes and door prizes will also be on the menu. See you there!

Happy Birthday greetings to December babies born during the 1st and 15th, namely, Kimberlyn Cager and Andre Hollis (2) Jody Matheny, Josh Pinkston, and Rengo Salas (3), Billy Johnson, Jr. (4), Jasmine Burks and Beverly Robinson (6), Chiquita McClendon (10), KaJarvis Amos, Randy Burks, Brayden Ross, and Bobby Butler (11), Robert Nelson (12), Amos Holifield (13), and Eric Parker, Jr., and Amy Kyzar (15).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 697: Melody “Duma” Reed, a 1994 graduate of Forest High School, East Central Community College, and University of Southern MS, and a member of the basketball team at each school/university, is presently a District Manager of the MS Department of Rehabilitation Services. She served in the U. S. Army with the rank of E-4 for three years.

Quiz Teaser # 698: What is the relationship between these Morton women, namely Mesdames Hattie Slocum, Dora Ragsdale, Kitty Peterson, and Nancy Flanagan?