Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Candis McLaurin who passed November 11th. Memorial services were held November 18th at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Raleigh. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her services.

Please remember the family of Mother Lodena Soloman in your prayers. Mrs. Soloman’s sunset was November 12th. A beautiful Celebration of Life was held November 19th at Sweet Water COGIC in Lena. Superintendent Bobbie Henson officiated and delivered her eulogy. Missionary Doris Henson was the program guide. Other program participants were Minister Eric Griffin, Minister Sylvester Carter, Elder Ellis Harrison, Ms. Keeley Morgan, Missionary Almyrtis Henson, Tevon Morgan, Elder Gregory Bates, ASP.MSN Wanda Harrison, and Jeremiah Bates. Special prayers for her children, namely, Henry Darby, Debbie Banks, Jessie (Deloise) Darby, Penelope (Gregory) Bates, Berry Morgan, and Denise Soloman. Final arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Vanzo Buckner who passed November 14th. A beautiful memorial was held at Pleasant Gift Church in Morton. Our prayers are with her family especially her children, Mack Buckner, Pearline Rabon, Betty Parhm, Mary (Clark) Harvey, Dorothy Wilson, and Luevon Smith. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the November 11th transition of Mrs. Cora Jeanette Hunt. Her Celebration of Life was November 19th at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Willie Ray Ealy delivered her eulogy. Mistress of ceremony was Edith Harris and other participants were Bishop Billy C. Williams, Shawunacy Boone, and Jody Hunt. Please keep her family, especially her children, Edward (Sharice) Hunt and Dasha Hunt, and special companion David Reed, in your prayers. Final arrangements were entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Charlotte McKee Wash who transitioned November 18th. She was the wife of former mayor of Hickory, J. C. Wash. Final arrangements are incomplete.

We continue to remember our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, William Edward, Jr. (father of Susie Jackson Boyd), Don Bell, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), Julian Parker, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Virginia Hannah, Carolyn Knowles, Odis Husband, Ledora Benton, Henry and Marquita Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

On the Feast of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, Fr. Adolfo’s homily to St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners referenced Luke 23:35-43. He reminded us that if we want to reign with Jesus, we must work and suffer. Love is not all happiness and joy; it comes through suffering and sacrifice. We suffer for our children and provide necessities for them because we love them. Jesus is a shepherd who protects his flock with his life, a king who rules with dedication despite shame and defeat, divine yet accepted death on a cross. He was God who became a vulnerable child of earth, a simple man who offered himself as sacrifice, the one through whom we will all enjoy resurrection from the dead. In the last words of the Gospel, Jesus opens the gates of His kingdom to a repentant sinner: “Today you will be with me in Paradise.” We all long to hear these words from the one charged with power when spoken by the one who is king over us all.

Legacy’s Health Is Wealth Luncheon Program was held at the Slaughter Library/Legacy Activity Center November 17th and attendees enjoyed a delicious and healthy lunch. The focus was to prepare and plan healthy Thanksgiving dinners, even cakes and other healthy desserts. Mesdames Eloise Reed, Rita Parker, and Constance Slaughter-Harvey provided information and suggestions regarding eating healthy during the upcoming holiday season. Others participating were Legacy Executive Director Constance Olivia Harvey Burwell, Bobbie Ringo, Dorothy Odom Pinkston, Claudene “Pre” Hughes, Martina Thames, Eunice Bell, Bobbye Carter, Dorothy Strong, Sherry Moore, Patty Ward Odom, and Bonnie Floyd Stowers. The ladies paid tribute to veterans and shared how they were influenced by veterans.

Mrs. Loyce Collier travelled to Oakland, CA to celebrate the 100th birthday of her sister-in-law, Mrs. Ethel Gary, who joined Mrs. Collier when she celebrated her 95th birthday last year at her Morton home. Mrs. Collier was accompanied by her daughters, Linda Walker, and Deborah Walker. All three ladies enjoyed the trip and especially the birthday party held at Mrs. Gary’s church, Bethel Baptist Church, after Sunday service. More than 200 persons were present and participated in this special event. Happy Belated Birthday Mrs. Gary!

Congratulations to the Jackson State University Tigers and Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders on their victory over Alcorn State University on November 19th in the Soul Bowl at Alcorn’s Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman. With this win (24-13), JSU advances to the SWAC Championship game December 3rd. The Tigers worked for this win as the Braves made them earn the title. Additional details will follow in next week’s column.

Congratulations to Public Works Director Randall George on his retirement after 29 years of service. It was a beautiful Retirement Celebration and was held November 17th at the City Hall Board Room. Mayor Chambers presented an appreciation plaque to Randall, and recognized alderpersons Yolanda White, Lynn Atkison, Matt Alford and Cynthia Melton who were in attendance. She referenced the good work relationship they shared with Mr. George. A delicious meal was served to the standing room only crowd. Kudos to Patsy Nicholson for her excellent coordination of this event.

Thanks to Mrs. Dorothy Odom Pinkston for the invitation to share in the John Lee Evans Thanksgiving Feast held at the Forest Services Center November 20th. It was a wonderful gathering of persons who loved Mr. Evans. He transitioned this year. More than 75 relatives and friends were in attendance and enjoyed the delicious food. Kudos to Mrs. Nytezia Donald for coordinating this special event. May Mr. John Lee rest in peace.

Kudos to Mesdames Delie Shepard and Annie Stowers for coordinating the Midway Baptist Church Thanksgiving Meal for Veterans and their families. The Appreciation Meal was held following service where Pastor Wesley Griffin reminded us that everyday should be Thanksgiving because of God’s blessings. The meal was reminiscent of old-fashioned delicious home cooked food. Kudos to the cooks and volunteers. The Veterans expressed their appreciation for this treat.

Thanks to Community Bank for continuing its Golden Advantage Club Appreciation Reception at the Forest U. M. Church on November 17th. We enjoyed the food and fellowship during the reception. A special thanks to the Bank family for the special gifts to attendees. We are looking forward to 2023.

The Scott County JSU Alumni Association Chapter membership met November 18th at Kats Kave for the November meeting. General business and projects were discussed. Special plans were made for the Christmas Holiday event to be held Saturday, December 10th at 6:00 p.m. at the Forest Services Center. Members attending the meeting were President Albert Gray, Rose Anderson, Bonnie Stowers, Janet Williams, Martha and Robert Kincaid, Barbara Gray, Cynthia Melton, and Carolyn Macon who participated virtually. Members look forward to seeing you December 10th for the ASU/JSU Celebration. For additional information, contact any Alumni Chapter member.

The Cluster Club met at the Scott County MSU Extension Office November 15th to discuss club projects. The projects include Jackson’s Children’s Hospital and the Mustard Seed, Inc. in Brandon. Members also discussed the club outing for December. Devotion was given by Mrs. Strong and the theme was “Here’s My Life.” The next meeting will be held in January. Members in attendance were Mesdames Dorothy Strong, Carolyn Macon, Dessaree Bradford, Connie Wash, and Ester Perry.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between November 26 and November 30, namely, Louella McConnell (26), Rev. Henry Patrick and Ephraim Ringo (27), and Dr. Selika Sweet and Francis Patrick (30).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #696: Mr. Anderson Robinson was a Marine Corps Veteran. Following his retirement, he greeted Walmart customers with a pleasant and friendly smile.

Quiz Teaser #697: Which Forest High School graduate and U. S. Veteran is presently a District Manager of the MS Department of Rehabilitation Services?