Did you know that COVID-19 is now the number one killer of law enforcement officers and other first responders?

Last week, I put in a request for a House Bill to make sure that survivors of our law enforcement personnel and other first responders who die from the virus receive compensation.

I took this action after seeing reports that these families will not receive the $100,000 normally due them from the State when their loved ones die in the line of duty.

Further, I requested that survivors of our front-line health care workers who die as a result of helping Covid patients, be included in the measure. I believe that our federal Covid recovery funds can be used to cover this expense, if necessary.

Early in my service as a State Representative, I filed legislation to increase the amount of survivors’ compensation and made sure our other first responders such as EMT’s and firefighters would receive the benefits.

This measure, which became effective in 2016, makes sure that our benefits program will help the same individuals that federal programs help.

It’s important to note that President Trump signed a bill that includes Covid deaths as “line-of-duty” deaths covered under the Public Safety Officers Benefits Act. It has been reported that Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing has requested an AG’s opinion to determine whether or not our current statute would cover these deaths.

I believe it is imperative that Covid deaths be considered as line-of-duty deaths under state statute as well. And, including our frontline health care providers in the benefit is the right thing to do, in my opinion. The bill I requested will be filed during the next legislative session to make sure this happens.

Communities all over the state have been hit with Covid losses of these public servants that they love.

My heart goes out to all those who have lost loved ones to this terrible, unrelenting virus. We are surely living in a time when the words “Be ye kind, one to another” should be our shared creed. Let’s all do what we can to make it so.