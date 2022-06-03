Our community is saddened by the death of Mrs. Emma Wash Patrick who transitioned Thursday, June 23rd at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 28th at 11:00 at Green Grove M. B. Church (f/k/a Green Grove U. M. Church). Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her children, Tommy Wash, Earnest Wash, Johnny Ray Patrick, James Calvin Wash, Tony Patrick, Minnie Hudson, Debra Spivey, and Angela Wash. Memorial arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of Jackson Cardiologist Dr. Tellis B. Ellis, the first African American cardiologist in Mississippi, who transitioned June 25, 2022 in Jackson. He and his partner, Dr. Malcolm Taylor, opened Jackson Cardiology Associates in 1978. Memorial services are incomplete. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife, Rose, and siblings Sidney, Maurice and Agnes, and nieces including Kelly Ellis and Crystal Ellis McFarland.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held for Christy Lanette Gales Saturday, June 25th at Holifield Funeral Home Chapel. Minister Josh Lyles officiated and delivered her eulogy. Our prayers are with her family especially her sister Marilyn Monroe Gales, and nieces, Natalie Rena Manning, and Jayda Mariah Johnson.

Our prayers are with the family of Meridian Policeman Kennis Croom who was killed in the line of duty in connection with a domestic disturbance. His life was celebrated at Shelton State Community College before about 2,000 residents and law enforcement officers. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely Bonnie Russell Hodge who remains hospitalized at St. Dominic Medical Center, Don Bell, LaToya McClendon, Lucy V. Moore, Gail Lee, Helen Reed Akins, Lucille Flex, Idelia Henderson, Mary and Mitch Nichols, Melba Dixon, London Thompson, Roseann Lynn, Laura Jackson, Darryl McCurdy, Jeanetta Wash, Otis Ormond, Opal Jewel Hanford, Brandi Sharp, Viola Morgan, Beverly Hollingsworth, Ruby Hill, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners enjoyed Fr. Adolfo’s homily which stressed the message, “Do not ever look back to what you were, once you have been set free by the Lord.” Do not go back to be slaves again, says Paul, and the Lord in the Gospel ask those who follow him not to even say goodbye to their family, but to spread the Word which is more important than anything. This message is understandable if we take into consideration that we are living in the end of times. Therefore, we must bring the good news of salvation to as many people as we can before the end comes. The salvation of those waiting for us is at risk…that’s why there is no time to waste on farewells. Fr. Adolfo added in closing that we should always thank the Lord because, as bad as we are, He is kind and loving and still has hope in humanity.

Little Rock M. B. Church members enjoyed their Sunday sermon where the theme was “When Your Assignment is Revealed, So Is Your Enemy.” Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas’s Scriptures referenced were Psalm 34:7, Matthew 19:16; 22-25, and John 10:10. An enemy is anything that has been assigned to steal, kill, and destroy our destiny moments. God encamps His angels all about us to protect us from being derailed. We must have “drill-bit focus” that keeps us focused on one thing at a time. The enemy bombards us with so many rumors and lies that really have nothing to do with our destiny. It’s a tactic to distract us. So long as we stay in our habitat, which is the presence of God, we can be hidden from the enemy in plain sight!! We are valuable to God!!!

The Burwell family honored local attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey on her 76th birthday and retirement, Saturday, June 18th at the Forest Services Center. The family (daughter Constance, son-in-law James, and grandson James, III (Tre’) hosted the Birthday/Retirement Party in Forest and then honored her in Jackson later than afternoon at the Westin Hotel’s Natchez Room. Family and friends turned out to join in the festivities. She was surprised to see her Miami NBA family, H. T. Smith, Esq. and fiancé Veronika Garmon, and Lynn Whitfield, Esq. Her cousins, Dr. Lori Martin and son Derrick travelled from LSU in Baton Rouge to surprise the honoree. Her classmate at Hawkins High and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sister, Vernal Ann Williams Breashears from Chicago (and granddaughter Semaj) was also a pleasant surprise, as was her mentee Beverly Jo White Robinson from Columbus, GA. Rita Parker was the program guide; James Burwell, Jr. provided the prayer and paid tribute to the honoree; and tributes were given by sister Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter-Melton, retired banker George Taylor, Educator Debra Crudup Lowery, Retired Principal Vernal Breashears, Dr. Jay Sorrell, businesswoman Annie Crudup Lowery, and mentee Beverly Jo White Robinson. Excellent music was provided by the Bass, Rhythms and Grooves Band. Thanks to Pink’s Kreation and Wanda Pinkston for the refreshments and decoration, and to Unique Class of Limo Service for the limousine services.

The Jackson Birthday and Retirement Reception was great and the decorations, refreshments, party favors, music, and fellowship were most impressive. Locals attending were Scott Palmer and the honoree. Beautiful music was provided by Lake Charles, LA violinist Jairus Daigle. Additional details and names of attendees are provided on page 20 of this publication.

Happy birthday to James Burwell, Jr., who was surprised upon his return from a California business trip. Family and friends surprised him at the Indian Lanes Bowling Alley in Clinton June 26th. It was a fun and enjoyable event where there was bowling, jumping, arcade playing, pool, pizza, ice cream, and cake. He was truly surprised! Happy belated birthday James. Jr.!!!!!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between July 1st and 9th, namely Channing Diveley and Mary Nichols (1) Datodrick Pinkston, Evelyn Nicks, Ron Miguel, and Jenny Moman (2), Shirley Turner and Ophelia Butler (3), Vincent Harris, Clay Martin, Cedric Patrick, and Tela Moffett (4), Bella Burks (6), isa Jones (7), and Perkens Chandler (8).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 675: The late Forest Alderman W. L. Slaughter was the last principal of North Scott High School before it was merged with Scott Central. Mr. Slaughter’s secretary, Ms. Mattye C. Evans, provided the correct response.

Quiz Teaser # 676: Who were the first members/officers of the Scott County Chapter of the Young Democrats?