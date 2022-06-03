Our hearts are deeply saddened by the death of former Tougaloo College Dean Richard “Dick” Johnson, one of the original Legacy Change Agents, who transitioned June 17th at St. Catherine’s Retirement Community. Dean Johnson was a fixture at Tougaloo College from 1965 until his retirement in 2006. After his retirement at Tougaloo, he taught at Hinds Community College until 2014. We will miss his wise counsel and friendship which lasted almost 55 years. Memorial services are incomplete. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Dr. Margaret Woodetzki, and children, Tawny and Eric. Please keep them in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Ms. Brittney Jones whose Celebration of Life was held Saturday, June 18th at East Green Grove Church. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Please join us in offering special prayers for Legacy Change Agent Bonnie Russell Hodge who is presently hospitalized at St. Dominic Medical Center, and other readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Don Bell, Lucy V. Moore, Otis Ormand, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Helen Akins, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Laura Jackson, Mary and Mitch Nichols, Jeanette Wash, Opal Jewel Hanford, Melba Dixon, Barbara Gatewood, Brandi Sharp, Idelia Henderson, Tommie Joe Wash, Lucille Flex, Beverly Hollingsworth, Viola Morgan, and other readers who was facing health challenges.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners gathered for the Feast of Corpus Christi, a solemnity which honors the institution of the Holy Eucharist. According to Pope Francis, “(T)he Feast of Corpus Christi is a time for Christians to remember that God will meet their basic needs to eat and to be filled with the joy and amazement of receiving loving nourishment from Jesus Christ.” During his homily, Fr. Adolfo asked parishioners who can deny the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist when He himself is telling us, “This is my body, this is my blood.” “I am the true Bread from heaven.” Even the Jews understood that He was talking literally, “You must eat me if you want to have life in you.” That’s why they said, “How can this man give himself to us to eat” and they took offense at it because he was inviting them to practice cannibalism.

And later on, St Paul tells us about the memorial of Jesus’ death which we celebrate to this day. Here we see his promise, “I will be with you until the end of the world.” Jesus remains with us hidden under the spices of bread and wine. God is with us brothers and sisters, but many of us don’t know or deny that He is.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members and visitors enjoyed Pastor Shirley Wilders’ sermon, “Chosen to Do Great Things”. It was a beautiful sermon and she referenced Isaiah 55:10-12 and Genesis 18:19. Following her sermon, members served and delivered boxed home cooked meals to fathers and others in observance of Father’s Day.

Little Rock M. B. Church Family enjoyed Sunday Service. Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas’s sermon theme was “That’s How You Write Your Ledger.” Scriptures referenced were Luke 15:11-15 and Philippians 3:4-14. Some ledgers consist of two columns, one gains and the other losses. Paul was listening all of his life journey in the gain column, but he quickly put them in the loss column. He counted everything dung or rubbish that he may obtain the excellency of Christ Jesus. We have come to the cross but never on the cross to partake in Christ’s sufferings. In order to have a resurrection, you must first endure the crucifixion. We will have troubled days but troubled days won’t have us!!

We enjoyed visiting and touring the Rita and Julian Parker vegetables, fruit, and floral farm. Constance and James (Tre’) Burwell visited the farm along with Tre’s grandmother. They were surprised to see lemon, persimmon, walnut, fig, and other fruit trees. Vegetables were plentiful and the flowers were in full bloom. They were welcomed by the birds and rabbits.

Congratulations to Charles Garrison Wade on his June graduation from Dartmouth College. He is the son of Vangela and Thandi Wade of Madison, MS. Way to go Garrison!!

Special thanks to friends and family members of Constance Slaughter-Harvey who celebrated her 76th birthday in Forest and in Jackson. Details will be shared in next week’s column and paper.

We salute Jeffry Thrash of the Newton Drivers’ License Station, for his courteous treatment and professionalism. While we were at the Center, we learned that he has Forest blood and connections. He is the son of Nancy Rose Lyles and the nephew of Irene Lyles.

We enjoyed the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth, which celebrates freedom of Black Americans. This federal holiday was officially recognized on June 17th last year by President Joe Biden after having been passed by Congress with unanimous consent. Forty-eight states have recognized this holiday as a state holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation which was signed by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, but enslaved people in Galveston, TX didn’t learn of their freedom until two years later. On June 19, 1865, the Galveston community was informed of the Proclamation. Texas was the last Confederate state to announce the Proclamation, which guaranteed freedom to enslaved people in secessionist states like Texas and Mississippi, and the first to recognize the date of June 19th statewide. The federal holiday followed the lead of 47 states that previously recognized Juneteenth. The 13th Amendment, ratified in 1865, freed all enslaved people in this country. Happy Juneteenth!!!!

Retirees of Raytheon and Sunbeam enjoyed their quarterly Retirement Luncheon held at Penn’s Santa Fe Restaurant Friday, June 17th. More than 25 retirees were in attendance. They enjoyed the fellowship and food. They are eagerly awaiting their next Luncheon in September.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between June 23 and June 30, namely, Ta’maya Gilbert, London Evans, and Ayanna Batiste (23), Eric Boone, Brianna Johnson, Khrystallyn Amos, and Brandon Travis (24), Laron Moore, Roberto Orellena, and Tana Perez (25), Mary Frazier, Jadarion Stingley, Cory Qualls and Essence Hughes (26), Kymberlyn Amos (28), Cadarris Patrick (28), Matthew Futch, Bonnie Lyles Odom, and Lewis Lyles (20), and Thomas Smith and Kim Brown (30).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #674: Mr. Timothy Scott is the first African American to serve as Principal of Forest High School. The correct response was provided by Mrs. Susie Jackson Boyd.

Quiz Teaser #675: Who was the last principal of North Scott High School before it was merged with Scott Central?