Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Darrell Patrick whose Celebration of Life was held June 11th in the Evans Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. His interment was held in the Union Grove U. M. Church Cemetery. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Randy Hayes, son of Mrs. Maybelle Hayes and the late Melvin Hayes. His life will be honored and celebrated Saturday, June 18th in the Little Rock M. B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 17th from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers continued to be with readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Bonnie Hodge, Lucy V. Moore, Otis Ormand, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Don Bell, Helen Reed Akins, London Thompson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Laura Jackson, Mary and Mitch Nichols, Jeanette Wash, Opal Jewel Hanford, Melba Dixon, Barbara Gatewood, Brandy Sharp, Idelia Henderson, Tommie Joe Wash, Lucille Flex, Beverly Hollingsworth, Viola Morgan, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

We visited with Mrs. Lucy V. Moore who was resting at Lackey Memorial Hospital and receiving loving care and attention from her nieces, Nettie Ware and Edith Gilmore. Mrs. Moore, widow of the late Albert Moore, was in good spirits and expressed appreciation for the many prayers from our readers.

Happy Father’s Day to our male readers who are biological or custodial fathers, grandfathers, uncles, and/or brothers, and we wish them a very special, enjoyable, and peaceful Father’s Day.

We enjoyed our surprise visit from Hawkins High School graduate, Albert Allen, who came to the Slaughter Library bearing gifts for our youths. His gift bags contained book bags, pencils, notebooks, and writing pads. He even brought a bag of sneakers. We appreciate his kindness and generosity and assured him that the students will surely receive his blessings. Thanks Mr. Allen and we hope you enjoy your blessings especially on Father’s Day!!!

Fr. Adolfo delivered a beautiful homily during The Most Holy Trinity Sunday to St. Michael Catholic parishioners and visitors. He referenced the difficulty in explaining the Holy Trinity (The Father, The Son, and The Holy Spirit). He led us through the marvels of creation, mentioned Paul’s journey (Romans 5:1), and finally, referenced that it was Jesus himself who promised that the “Spirit of truth” would come and strengthen our faith (John 16:13). Without that Spirit, we might simply wander about in confusion.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members and visitors celebrated Trinity Sunday – Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. The scripture referenced was Romans 5:1-5, and the sermon message was entitled, “The Peace We Find in The Lord.” Pastor Shirley Wilder’s message was enjoyed by all, and members and visitors departed with hearts filled with the Spirit.

The Little Rock M. B. Church Service focused on and honored Youth Day. The youths yearly accomplishments for this school year were on display. They were most impressive. Pastor Sheldon Thomas’ theme was “It’s Still Your Decision.” Scriptures referenced were Isaiah 10:27, 1 Kings 19-19-21, and Matthew 11:28-30. All decisions have consequences whether good or bad. The baby ox was yoked when only months old so that the ox would always know that he is controlled by the yoke when older. The enemy wants to slowly yoke our youth at an early age to have continual control over them when they are older. Drugs, alcohol, pornography, sex, etc., played with like little toys will slowly lure you into the yoke. Elisha in 1 Kings 19, saw his opportunity present itself when Elijah was dropping his mantle on him. Elisha burned his yoke equipment and cooked his oxen and fed everyone in the town and followed Elijah. At this point, it was the cross before me and the world behind me. The anointing is the yoke destroying power of God. In making life’s decisions, remember that Noah built the ark before the flood came. You must think before the fact and not after the act!!

Our hearts ache as we continue to pray for the elementary school students and their teachers who were killed while attending school at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. It is sad and frightening to imagine our children attending school and not being able to concentrate on learning and actively participating in the learning process because of their fear of being killed. The same is true for the Buffalo, NY shoppers who were murdered while shopping. What a sad commentary, so please join us in remembering these innocent victims and their families, and work to decrease the enticements to violence.

We appreciate the leadership of MS Congressman Bennie Thompson, Chairman of the January 6, 2021, Select Committee, and Vice Chairwoman Congresswoman Liz Chaney for sharing portions of their investigation into the January 6th U S. Capitol Riots. This revolting riot endangered citizens, Congresspersons who were in the process of ratifying the Presidential Electoral votes from all states, and the U.S. Capitol. Let’s pray for a return to human decency and a respect for the rule of law and the law of the land.

Congratulations to members of the Alcorn State University and the Jackson State University Scott County Alumni Chapters. The first ASU/JSU Family and Friends Day held Saturday at Gaddis Park marked the beginning of a HBCU alliance in Scott County. The colorful event was coordinated by the respective Alumni Chapter Presidents, namely Albert Wayne Gray (JSU) and Charles Longmire (ASU). It was a beautiful and sunny day for this debut for ASU and JSU family and friends. The fellowship, fun, and festivities were enjoyed by all. Thanks to Club members and volunteers for preparing and serving the food. Thanks also for donations of food, supplies and door prizes. Alumni Club members travelled many miles to participate in this inaugural event. The usual “Smack” was on the agenda. The winner of the ASU sign was Yashica Bowie, a JSU graduate, who chose to receive the JSU sign instead. Oddly the winner of the ASU JSU sign was Carolyn Macon, a JSU graduate, who chose to donate it to Shelia Y. Brown, an ASU graduate. The signs were donated by Rep. Tom Miles. Presidents Longmire and Gray thanked all alumni and friends for their help and support for making this event a huge success.

Congratulations to Amber Magee of Wylie, TX who received the 2022 Constance Slaughter-Harvey Trailblazer in the Law Award from Tougaloo College. Ms. Magee was class valedictorian with a GPA of 4.00 and will be attending Suffolk University in Boston on a full scholarship in the fall. Way to go Amber!

Happy belated birthday to Willie Harper who celebrated his special day, Sunday, June 12th at his home with wife, Phyllis Thomas Harper, family, and friends. Our wishes for many more to come.

Belated birthday greetings to Mrs. Dorothy R. Odom Pinkston who celebrated her special day Saturday, June 11th with children and other family members. She enjoyed being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. The youngest guest, Karstyn Donald, enjoyed his first party.

Happy Anniversary to Willie and Phyllis Harper as they celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on June 12th with family and friends; and Happy Anniversary to Dock and Stephanie Rhodes who celebrated their 33rd anniversary June 9th by relaxing on the MS Gulf Coast.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between June 16 through 22, namely, Tim Ringo, Ashley Dawn Rhodes, and Caelyn Funches (16), Marcus Johnson and Syble Horton Rule (17), LaToya McClendon, Makiya Jones. Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Deangelo Shepherd, Joyce Collins, and Margaret Bates (18), Felisha Temple and Cartrellis Warnsley (19), Delora Nelson, Lakia White, and Mrs. Loyce Collier (21), and Trinisa Murrell, Matthew Porter, and Brenda Shepard (22).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 673: Pastor Fr. Joe Dyer was the first and only African American Priest to serve the St. Michael Catholic Community. He lived in Forest and was an integral part of the community.

Quiz Teaser # 674: Who was/is the first African American Principal at Forest High School?