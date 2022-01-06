Our prayers are with the family and friends of Ms. Clotee Parrett who passed May 23rd at MS Care Center. She was a graduate of Hawkins High School and a retired employee at Tyson Poultry Plant. A beautiful Celebration of Life was held Thursday, May 26th at St. Peter M. B. Church where Rev. Salvodor May is the pastor. Rev. George Macon officiated and delivered her eulogy and Mrs. Bettye Brandon was the Mistress of Ceremony. Other program participants included Mesdames Patricia Smith and Kathleen Futch, Minister Kenneth Brandon, and Rev. Willie Ward. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Alice Graffenread-Plummer. Her life will be honored Wednesday, June 1st at 1:00 p.m. at Evans Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is Tuesday, May 31st from 11:00 until 6:00 at Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will be in Lovelady Cemetery.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held for Mr. John Lee Evans Saturday, May 28th at Lone Pilgrim, his home church. Mrs. Desiree Bradford was the Mistress of Ceremony. Other program participants were Revs. James Clark, Angela Riley, and Pete Stribling. Music was provided by the Coleman Sisters. Our prayers continue to be with his wife, Mrs. Mittie Evans; children, Mary Clark, Betty Laster, Jeanette Evans, Brenda Franklin, Glenda Franklin, John Wesley Evans, Billy (Peggy) Evans, Terrance (Jodie) Evans, Marcus (Tanya) Evans, and Rickey Franklin; and his siblings, Essie Holifield, Patsy Lewis, Annie Lee, Dorothy Pinkston, and Willie (Helen) Clayhiggs. His family expressed appreciation to all who offered their sympathy. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Graveside services for CPA Mr. Hugh Haralson, former President of Lady Forest and Forest Packing, will be held Tuesday, May 31st at Harperville Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. A short visitation will be held at Ott & Lee on Tuesday, May 31st at 9:00 a.m. Our prayers continue to be with his family including his sisters Zola Haralson, Debbie Haralson, and brother Willis (Bill) Haralson. Mr. Haralson was a firm and caring force for good, and his presence will be missed.

Memorial services for Mr. Floyd Reed, Jr. are scheduled for Saturday, June 4th at Union Grove M. B. Church at 2:00 p.m. Please continue to remember his family in your prayers, and special prayers for his sister and caretaker Sherry Moore. Holifield Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements.

We continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely Otis Ormond, Bishop Joseph Kopacz, Bonnie Russell Hodges, LaToya McClendon, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Gail Lee, London Thompson, Laura Jackson, Mary and Mitch Mitchell, Jeanette Wash, Opal Jewel Gray Handford, Melba Dixon, Barbara Gatewood, Brandace “Brandy” Sharp, Idelia Henderson, Tommie Joe Wash, Lucille Flex, Beverly Hollingsworth, Viola Morgan, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St Michael Catholic parishioners celebrated the Ascension during Mass. Fr. Adolfo referenced the “evil in this world, and he suggested that we need to fight against the root of this ‘evil.” We were encouraged to ask the question, “How are my sins contributing to the ‘evils’ of sin?” How can we contribute to stopping the ‘evil’ in this world? We are all one family, and we need to love each other. Following his homily, he offered prayers for the Uvalde, Texas Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed while at school .

Little Rock M. B. Church Sunday Service sermon theme was “The Heart of the Matter.” Scriptures referenced were Hebrews 4:12 and Jeremiah 17:10. Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas shared these thoughts during his sermon: In anything that we do for God in this life, we should have a whole heart in it. God knows the human heart better than we do. The mind should be a filter that filters worldly stuff from getting into our heart. To get us where He wants us to be, God allows offenses to the mind. The Word of God is able to divide that thin line between your soul and spirit, to show us whether we are operating in our feelings or in the Spirit. The spirit of recognition helps us to know when it is God speaking or when God is in our presence with the gifts we have prayed for in the form of someone we struggle to deal with. When we have a spirit of honor, then God can bless us bountifully! We honor our soldiers and their families who have given their lives in battle for our country.

Legacy Change Agents join others in mourning the deaths of Robb Elementary School students and teachers. We are also saddened by the death of the husband of one of the victims who suffered a fatal heart attack while he struggled with his wife’s death. Our prayers are with their children. It seems this nation and country’s priorities are disturbing, and we therefore urge the Senate and others in positions of power to make the protection of our children on their priorities’ agendas.

Congratulations to Legacy Change Agent Christian Hollis, a Biological Science major, who was recently named to the University of MS Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll. Chancellor Glenn Boyce commended him for his hard work and dedication which resulted in his outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition. Christian is the son of Mr. Andre’ and Mrs. Anitra Hollis, and the grandson of Mrs. Oneida Laster and the late Bobby Ray Hollis, and Elder Melvin Moore and Mrs. Mary Moore. We’re proud of Christian and join with his parents and other family in honoring him.

Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton was one of the guests at St. Richard Catholic Elementary School Sixth Grade Recognition Mass on Thursday, May 26th in Jackson. Her granddaughter, Courtney Ella Funches, also received Honor Roll recognition. Also attending the Mass were her parents Reginald and Tess (Melton) Funches and sister Caelyn Eliesse Funches. Following graduation, the family further celebrated at Biaggi’s Italian Restaurant. Cousins Tre and mother, Constance Burwell, dropped off gifts for the graduate. Congratulations Courtney!

Congratulations to Mustafa Hefner, son of Mrs. Tasha Hefner, who graduated from Walton Comprehensive High School in Marietta, GA. He is the grandson of Charles and Jackie Staffney, and the great-grandson of the late Attorney R. Jess Brown and the late Mrs. Jether Brown.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Elgin L. Adams, Jr. Elgin and Maraih Thomas became husband and wife Saturday, May 28th in Hendersonville, TN. It was a beautiful wedding, and the bride looked elegant in her lace gown. Elgin is the son of Elgin Adams, Sr. and Janice Brown Adams, and the grandson of the late Rev. Eddie Adams and Mrs. Bobbie Adams. We wish them the very best.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between June 4th through June 8th, namely: Bobby McBride, Zackery Reed, Bobby Brown, and Sandy Wash (5) Cortay Ragland and Malek McNair (6), Theresa Murrell, Jacqueline McBride, Ninh Duc Nguten (7), and Cameron Mapp (8).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #671: Lynch Chapel United Methodist and Concord Missionary Baptist Churches opened their doors to E. T. Hawkins High School students, teachers and staff following the burning of the school building. Other locations that opened their doors were the old Scott County Training School and the Masonic Temple Lodge. Thanks to Mrs. Susie Boyd for the correct answer.

Quiz Teaser #672: Who was the first African American Scott County native to be drafted by the NFL?