We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Bettie Nicks whose memorial was held Saturday, February 5th at Truelight M. B. Church. Please keep her family in your prayers. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Lesia Marcella Butler Darby, who transitioned February 28th and her Grave Side Service was March 5th at Murray Temple Rebirth COGIC. Elder Terry Frazier officiated. Participating in her service were Demarius Brown, and Ministers Ricky Viverette and Ricardo Douglas. Our prayers are with her husband of 46 years, Henry Darby, Jr., their son, Damien, and her siblings, Richard, Timothy, Alice, and Tammy Lee Butler, Vera Ann Patrick, and Joann Ousley. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Katie Ruth Thompson Gray, a 1970 graduate of Hawkins High School. Her Home Going Celebration was Saturday, March 5th at Union Grove M. B. Church with Pastor Rochelle Wright officiating and delivering her eulogy. Ms. Lena Lawrence was the mistress of ceremony and other program participants were Mesdames Mary Bobbitt and Shirley Horton, and Pastors Christopher Thompson and Arthur Maple. Please keep her family in your prayers especially her husband, Samuel Gray, and their sons, Cedric and Michael Gray. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

A beautiful Home Going Celebration was held for Mr. Christopher “Choppa” Wilson Saturday March 12th at Union Grove M. B. Church. Pastor Rochelle Wright officiated and delivered his eulogy. Evangelist Somer Moore was the mistress of ceremony, and others participating were Pastors Larry Reed, Walter Patrick and Chris Thompson. Christopher, a 1997 Forest High School graduate, was remembered as one who always lifted your spirit when you were down. Please keep his family in your prayers especially his mother, Mrs. Betty Wilson, and sisters, Dianne Reed, Emma Pettiway, Marilyn Reed, Robertha Ellis, Brenda Moore and Jean Reed. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Alexi Palasio who was fatally injured while riding his bicycle Sunday. Evans Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Johnny “Chief” Reed who transitioned March 8th, and was memorialized March 13th at Holifield Funeral Home. Mr. Reed was an accomplished Master Brick Mason and constructed many projects here in Forest and across the state. Rev. George Macon officiated and delivered his eulogy. Mrs. Susie Boyd was the mistress of ceremony, and other program participants were Dr. Maurice Graham, Veronica Robinson, Rufus Ringo, Dominique Reed, and Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton. Our prayers are with his family members who will be listed in next week’s column. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

The community was well represented at the beautiful memorial for Mrs. Idell Holifield Payton held March 12th at Lynch Chapel U. M. Church where Pastor Sheldon Thomas officiated and delivered her eulogy. Program participants were Pastors E. J. Shepard, Shirley Wilder, and Walter Patrick, Mr. Francis (Dino) Willis, Deacon R. C. Williams, Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton, Ms. Nettie Ware, Mrs. Shirley Hutchins, her son Johnny Payton, and Ms. Sylvia Ann Holifield. She was eulogized as one who loved God, her family and church, a sharp dresser, and one of the best pecan pie makers. She was fondly known to have had a direct line to city hall to contact her pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas. Our prayers continue to be with her family.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges especially Mrs. Flo Chambers who remains in Surgical ICU at Central MS Merit in Jackson, Pastor Adolfo Suarez Pasillas, LaToya McClendon, Helen Reed Aikens, Lucille Flex, Betty Jones, and other readers who are experiencing health challenges.

Lent is meant to be a time of repentance. These 40 days are set aside to praise and worship the Lord; to read the Bible more, and to pray more often. Lent means the 40 weekdays from Ash Wednesday to Easter observed by the Roman Catholic, Eastern, and some Protestant churches as a period of penitence and fasting.

Sunday’s Sermon message at Lynch Chapel UM Church was “Love and Forgiveness” and Scripture was Ephesians 4:31-31. Shirley Wilder is the Pastor.

Little Rock MB Church service sermon theme was “Hit Me with Your Best Shot.” Scriptures referenced were Proverbs 17:22 and 2 Corinthians 4:7-12. You may have had some tough days but tough days don’t last always. You know you’re strong when the enemy bombards you with a lot of things at the same time. We have to reverse the curse and do to the enemy what the enemy has been doing to us. John 10:10 states, “The thief comes but to steal, kill, and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it in abundance.” We can’t continue to walk daily in stress, heartache, and weariness. The Bible says, “Laughter is like a medicine.” Sometimes we need a good cry but we also deserve a good laugh. No task before us can overcome us as long as God is with us. Our flesh man is dying daily while our inner man is being renewed and getting stronger day by day. The devil hit Jesus with his best shot, but early on the third day, He rose with ALL POWER!

Congratulations to U. S. Army PV2 Elijah Adams, son of Bettina Adams Odom and Henry Odom, III, and grandson of Mrs. Bobbie Adams and the late Eddie Adams. PV2 Adams graduated March 1st at Fort Huachuca, AR

Kudos to Algona, IA High School students, under the leadership of Principal Christy Peterson, who spent their spring break here in Scott County providing volunteer services to students and elderly citizens in Morton. Special thanks to Sister Eileen and the Excel staff for coordinating their annual visits for many years. We enjoyed their visit to the Legacy headquarters and the Slaughter Library where they were treated to the traditional Legacy Welcome Bag and a question and answer session with Constance Slaughter-Harvey. Deacon Andrew Crudup assisted in welcoming the Iowa visitors.

We enjoyed the Morton U. M. Church Wednesday Lenten Luncheon where Rev. Joe Barker from the Carthage First U. M. Church spoke on “Serve or be Served.” Thanks to Mrs. Loyce Collier for the invitation. Rev. Shelia Cumbest is the pastor.

Happy Birthday greetings to Mrs. Grace B. Sweet of Jackson. Soror Sweet celebrated her 90th birthday March 8th via zoom. She is the mother of Legacy Change Agents Judge Denise Sweet Owens, Dr. Selika Sweet, and Attorney Dennis Sweet.

Special belated birthday greetings to Mrs. Lillian Gray who celebrated her special day on March 1st by enjoying calls from family members and sharing chocolates and cake plus other foods with friends. We also extend belated birthday greetings to Betty Jones who celebrated, with her family, her special day Monday, February 28th.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between March 18 and 24, namely Greg Carter (19), Phameca Morgan and Brandy Rush (21), Myra Murrell Davis (23), and Rosa Orellana (24).

Answer to Women’s History Quiz Teaser # 660: Mrs. Gwendolyn (Gwen) Loper (Soror) was the first African American female appointed to a State-Wide Board (State Board of Mental Health). She was appointed by Governor Bill Waller in 1974. She was recognized and honored by Congressman Bennie Thompson in the Congressional Records April 15, 2015.

Women’s History Quiz Teaser #661: Who was the first African American to have held two different Cabinet positions?