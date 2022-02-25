Our community is saddened by the March 1st transition of Mrs. Idell Payton, one of the pillars of the Lynch Chapel U. M. Church. Mrs. Payton was described as a sweet, loving, and inspirational lady who loved cooking nutritional meals for the Forest Head Start and Forest High School students. Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 12th at Lynch Chapel at 11:00 and her internment at Sylvester U. M. Church Cemetery. Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her children, Minnie, Albert Lee, Johnny, Mary, and Dianne; and grandchildren she loved so dearly. Holifield Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our community is saddened by the transition of Mr. Christopher “Chopper” Wilson, Forest High School graduate, who transitioned March 2nd. His Home Going Celebration is Saturday, March 12th at 2:00 p.m. at Union Grove M. B. Church. Visitation is Friday, March 11th from 12:00 noon until 6:00 P.M. at Evans Memorial Funeral Home, and Saturday from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Lovelady Cemetery. Our prayers are with his family especially his mother, Mrs. Betty Wilson. We will miss “Chopper” who was one of the original Slaughter Scouts.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Flo Chambers who remains in Central MS Merit ICU, Latoya McClendon, Rosie Kersh, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Kitty Colbert, Jackie Odom McBride, Helen Reed, Gail Lee, Viola Morgan, Iris Gray, Lamar Gatewood, Tommie Wash, Lucy Verne Moore, Joyce Rigsby, Frances Madden, Deborrah Hyde, LaVerne Edney, London Thompson, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Beverly Hollingsworth and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Congratulations and many accolades to the Lake High School Girls’ Basketball Hornets for their outstanding victory over Belmont Friday afternoon! Special kudos to Scott County native Coach Maurice Bowie for his leadership. He credits the victory to the hard work of his team, and he cited “humility’ as to the key to their success. He expressed appreciation for the community support and attendance at the game. That Gold Ball looks good and is well deserved! Kudos to the Lake Hornets Family!

Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton spoke with Dr. Rhonda Kelley’s Fourth Graders Monday, February 28th which was the last day of Black History Month. She spoke about Blacks making history in Forest, and focused on two families, Kelley and Slaughter. Pioneers in those families include, but not limited to, folks in family-owned businesses and in government. Persons discussed during this presentation were Helen and John Kelley, Shonnette Kelley, Delphine Kelley, Christine and Petro Burge, Dr. Rhonda Kelley; Alderman W. L. and Olivia Slaughter, Attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey and Cynthia Slaughter Melton. In addition to the above names, other “firsts” were Bettye Swain Odom, Myra Murrell Davis, Rebecca “Becky” Gray, Phylis Peters Campbell, Annie Ayers Wilson, Dr. Lorraine Dozier, Henry Williams, and Albert Moore. The students enjoyed the presentation and were quizzed on information. Students discussed career choices, and they received snacks. Due to time constraints, Melton was unable to discuss all History Makers in Forest/Scott County and she is looking forward to 2023.

Kudos to the Bettye Mae Jack Middle School family for such an informative and enjoyable historical video on the lives of African Americans with a special emphasis on the late Ms. Bettye Mae Jack, the first and only Jeanes Supervisor in Scott County. We enjoyed the presentations by diverse students and interviews of former Bettye Mae Jack High School employees. Legacy’s Scott County African American Historical Society pays tribute to this virtual presentation sponsors and coordinators. Items belonging to Miss Jack are available at the Slaughter Library. Special thanks to Mesdames Lakoshia Walker, Mikaela Anderson, Courtney Cassidy, and Mr. L. Washington for their hard work and coordination of this special program. Kudos to Mr. Deante Spann for a most professional job as videographer! Thanks to Mrs. Debra Lowery for envisioning the program and to Ms. Walker for her extra efforts to make this Black History tribute an outstanding presentation! In next week’s column, we hope to share the names of students involved in this historic presentation.

On the first Sunday of Lent, St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners enjoyed Fr. Pasilas’ homily. He reminded us that the devil uses the Scripture to trick us as he disguises himself as an Angel of Light. During this Lenten season, let us ask God to strengthen our will so we can overcome temptations and avoid all that is sinful. Let our prayer, fasting, and almsgiving become a wellspring of God’s love that flows out from you to others.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed In-Person Morning Service. The message title was “Temptation is Real, and Scripture was Luke 4:1-13. Rev. Shirley Wilder is the Pastor.

Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church Sunday service sermon theme was “Is the Smell Worth the Fight?” Scriptures referenced were Genesis 26:18-23 and 2 Samuel 23:15-17. You can win a fight with a skunk, but you must ask yourself the question, “Is the smell worth the fight?” We see everyday in politics, churches, etc. quarrels over much of nothing. We must continue to dig wells rather than trying to prove a point. Wells represent community, our church, our soul, and our spirit. Wells that didn’t have water became prisons. Joseph and Jeremiah both ended up imprisoned in wells with no water. If we allow the world to zap us of our water (spirit), we hold ourselves hostages. We start living in our HISTORY rather than our DESTINY.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between March 11th and March 17th, namely, Linda Irvin, Mattie Johnson, Tina Sanders, and Ernie Fortune (11), Janakia Patrick (12), Ruby Robinson, Miriam Mejia and John Burks (13), Stevie Williams and Beverly Hollingsworth (14), Elizabeth Risher, Larry Alonzo, Brittany Jones and Fredna Glover Warnsley (17).

Answer to Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #659: Dr. Deborrah Hyde is a native of Laurel, MS, honor graduate of Tougaloo College, and Cleveland State University (MS degree). She received her MD from Case Western and finished in 1982 as the first female graduate. In 1985, she became the second African American woman certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery The correct response was provided by Dr. Cheryl Slaughter Ellis.

Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser # 660: Who did Governor Bill Waller appoint to the Board of Mental Health while she worked as a vocational rehabilitation specialist at the Veterans Medical Center in Jackson?