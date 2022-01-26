Busy time for students back in school

We have been back to school for a couple of weeks now after a nice, relaxing Christmas break. We have hit the ground running. Students and teachers are pushing ahead to make sure we are ready for the state tests. We are also busy with a lot of extracurricular activities. Scott Central basketball is in full swing with several games being played each week. The 2022 Senior Class toured East Central Community College on Friday, January 14th. Mrs. Jennifer Pope’s gifted students recently competed and placed in the ECTAG Scrabble Competition.

The Scott County School Board held their regular meeting at Scott Central on Tuesday and recognized the Scott Central Class 2A 2021 State Champion football team and the varsity cheerleaders. The Scott Central Teachers of the Year, Jonathan Sigrest, Wendy Tadlock and Chassidy Evans, were also recognized by the Board, as well as students who have scored a 25 or higher composite score on the ACT.

Harperville Baptist is continuing with Sunday morning worship services despite a recent upswing in COVID cases. We are continuing to broadcast the worship services on Facebook for those who are unable to attend. We delayed the startup of Wednesday night activities to allow the surge in cases to peak. We plan to reconvene activities this Wednesday, January 26th at 6:30.