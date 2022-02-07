Busy time at SC

The Scott Central Rebel Basketball teams began district tournament play this week. The Boys’ Powerlifting team participated in a regional meet on Monday. The Archery Team will host a meet with Pisgah on Thursday and our HS Baseball team will start their season by playing in Kosciusko on Saturday.

Congratulations to seniors, Jhatavious Slack and Dee Burks, who both signed agreements to further their education and play football this fall at Jones College.

Each month our teachers from each grade level select one student who exemplifies our five core values. Those values are: Bring your best, Improve every day, Commit to Excellence, Work Together and Stay Positive. The following students were selected for the month of December from grades 7-12: Omari Bounds, Jeffery White, Destiny Phillips, Jakobe Robinson, Aundraya Ealy and Michael Patrick.

In addition, students who achieved All As Principal List or A/B Honor Roll for Term 2 have been recognized for their hard work. A full list of names may be found on the Scott Central Attendance Center Facebook page. Principal List scholars were additionally recognized with a luncheon. Thanks to Vowell’s Market Place for their assistance making this meal possible for our student scholars.

Progress reports for the 3rd nine weeks will be issued to students this Thursday.