Spring Break’s coming

The Scott Central Boys’ Basketball team made it to the second round of playoffs but were unfortunately eliminated by Heidelberg in overtime, 72-68. Nonetheless, the Rebels had a good season exhibiting great improvement and dedication.

The Rebel Baseball Team took two wins on Saturday at the Scott County Tournament at Morton, defeating Morton, 14-0 and Forest, 10-9. The Lady Rebels fell to Morton in the Lake Classic, but have three home games this week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Educators Rising competed at their State Conference held at William Carey University where over 600 students from across the state competed. Jalen Derricks, Daevin Dawson, Jasmine Bradford and Tamiah Townsend all placed in various competitions.

Continued on next page.

Eli Stewart, Brennan Gardner and Cade Smith were the Team Div. IV champions at the ECTAG chess competition held in Philadelphia on Friday.

The Scott Central State Champion Football team and its supporters are raising funds to pay for championship rings. If you can help, please contact any parent of a team member. The team is utilizing Vertical Raise to accept donations. Each player has an account set up thru this app and donations may be made to directly benefit any team member.

The Ag-Mechanics team from the Forest-Scott County Vocational Technical Center won Second Place in the MS Ag-Mechanics competition. Team members who competed from Scott Central are: Mallori Thompson, Patrick Sessums, Sierra Reeves, Brantley Waggoner.

We have two weeks of regular classes and then the 3rd nine weeks’ tests will be administered from March 9-11. Spring Break will be March 14-18. We are rapidly approaching our state mandated testing and never has it been more important for students to be present each and every day.