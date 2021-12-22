We are sorry to learn of the passing of Mrs. Beatrice Parker Washington who transpired December 15th. Her memorial and interment services are Wednesday, December 22nd at 11:00 a.m. in the Galilee M. B. Church Cemetery. Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her children, Kimberly, Kenneth, Kelley, Kamika, and Shaun, and siblings Rita Parker and Herman Parker. Her final arrangements are entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home, LLC.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Miriam Cathey Williams whose memorial services are scheduled for December 22nd at Peoples Funeral Home in Jackson. Please keep her family in your prayers especially her children, Thornell, Keshiia and Daphney.

Our prayers are with the family of Rev. Mel Hemann who transitioned Wednesday, December 15th at his Florida home. He is the brother of Sister Camilla Hemann who worked at Excel and was St. Michael Catholic Church’s musician. Please keep the family in your prayers.

Former Trooper Walter Charles Crosby received an honorable farewell December 18th in Hattiesburg at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He was remembered by friends and family and special tributes were shared by several of his honorary pallbearers, R. O. Williams, Dr. Eddie Holloway, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, and others. Our prayers continue to be with his family especially his children, Felicia, Cedrick, Walter, Jr., Sherrita, and twins Ferez and Perez, and siblings, Delores, Margaret, Carolyn, Flora, Ernestine, David and Charles.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Mrs. Viola Morgan, LaToya McClendon, Shelia Hudson, Dr. London Thompson, Revert Lofton, Tommie Joe Wash, Gail Lee, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Mae Jane Kimble, Monica Jones, Elaine Thomas, Anthony Jones, Lamar Gatewood, Julian Parker, Minnie Evans, Minister Helen Reed Aikens, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

We enjoyed hearing from Forest natives Mr. and Mrs. James (Juanita) Crudup, Dr. William “Bill” Watson, Bettye Anne Lovelady, and Lawrence Evans. Merry Christmas!

Congratulations to the Jackson State University (JSU) Football Tigers as they defended their SWAC title at Saturday’s Cricket Bowl against South Carolina State University in Atlanta. JSU made history by its fans’ enthusiasm and support resulting in a “sold out” stadium. Unfortunately, they came up short with a score of 31-10. The Tigers are looking forward to next year’s season following this year’s record of 11-2!!!!!

Scott County JSU Alumni Chapter President Albert Wayne Gray thanks the entire family of JSU fans and supporters for the “Great Showing” in “Jacklanta.” President Gray will announce the next meeting date in next week’s column.

We salute Mrs. Oreadus “Rita” Wash who was honored Saturday at her “Cheers To 80 Years” Celebration held at Reach One on One with a beautiful décor of black and silver. The special event was sponsored by her children, Dorothy Gammage, Donald Gammage, Ronald Gammage, Gloria Crump, and Darlean Wash. Her son, Ron, was the chef for his mother’s celebration; he gave her credit for his excellent culinary talent. Mrs. Susie Jackson-Boyd was the Mistress of Ceremony for the event whose theme was “It’s A Blessing to Smell the Flowers as You Live.” Program participants included Mesdames Gladys Lofton, and Dorothy Smith, Deacon Ernest Love, Revs. Anthony Norris, Derrick Lucious, and Abraham Jones. A special tribute was given by fellow Usher Board Members Clark Jackson, Thomas Smith, Annette McGee, Irene Lyles, Jeffrey Crump and Zach Smith. The “Heavenly Angels” Singing Group (Darlene Wash, Annettte McGee, and the honoree Rita Wash) shared beautiful musical notes. Rev. Vincent Hopkins delivered a tribute via phone, and his wife, Mrs. Sabrita Hopkins, shared a special tribute.

Others participating in this celebration coordination were LaTonya Lofton, Catherine Scott, Dorothy Cousin, Yeisha Lofton, Barbara Wade, DeAerial Brooks, Myla Sanders, Kathy Sanders and Diane Robinson. Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton was one of the many invited guests at this Celebration.

St Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the Fourth Sunday in Advent with a reminder from Fr. Adolfo that we must be divine, perfect, and holy as God wants us to be. Our baptismal is the preparation for clothing ourselves with God. This Advent season reminds us to prepare for the coming of God in the flesh. (During the Old Testament days, people could not accept that God can be man and God.) Our baptism starts the process of divinization. Christmas greetings and best wishes from St. Michael Parishioners as we draw close to the Lord and share in His divine love.

Following Mass, the youth were treated to a Christmas Santa Party with refreshments being provided by Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. and Knights of Columbus. Thanks to Liz Edmonson and Cathy Hahn for their assistance.

We enjoyed Pastor Sheldon Thomas’ Sunday sermon at Little Rock M. B. Church. The theme was “Availability Without Hesitation.” Scriptures referenced were Matthew 1:18-23, Luke 2:25-31, and John 15:1-2. A lot of times we find ourselves procrastinating on important issues in life. We keep putting off and putting off until we’re upset because we should be further along. Joseph and Mary were available without hesitation. Many times, God assigns us mountains to show others that they can be moved. Joseph shows us what forgiveness is really like and he also exemplifies pausing to pray and thinking things over before we act. Remember, this Christmas season is not about a Christmas present. It’s all about Christ’s presence! Merry Christmas greetings from the Little Rock M. B. Church Family.

Legacy Change Agents and volunteers enjoyed working with youth and youth leaders at New Bethel M. B. Church and Mt. Moriah. They were treated to Legacy delicious and healthy Christmas Bags of Love and Goodies.

Special thanks to Mr. Henry Slaughter for his continued volunteer assistance and for being honored as Legacy’s Volunteer of the Year. We appreciate Mr. Slaughter and value his support.

Notice to W. L. Slaughter Subdivision residents — Judging for the Holiday Yard/Door Decoration Contest will occur Christmas Eve and Christmas. The winner will be announced in next week’s column. Mrs. Oreadus “Rita” Wash has won more times than any other resident.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during December 25th and 31st, namely, Lakarshia Robinson (26), Rakethis Coleman and LaToya Derricks (27), Dr. Stephanie Rhodes and Leonard Horton (28), Dominique Young, Linda Darby Fleming, Clarke Jackson, and Brenda Darby (29), Susie Jackson Boyd, Carolyn Slaughter Fuqua, Patsy Qualls Brady, and Oreadus Wash (30).

A special birthday greeting to James Arthur Emmanuel Burwell, III (Tre’) who celebrated his 11th birthday December 20th at his home in Jackson where he enjoyed a special zoom party with family and friends. We appreciate his volunteer assistance as junior security assistant.

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 649: Former Tax Assessor Myra Murrell Davis, Circuit Clerk Rebecca “Becky” Odom Gray, and Coroner Van Thames are African American county-wide officials.

Quiz Teaser # 650: What is the connection between Hawkins, Parker, Harper, Campbell, Hargess, and Holbert?