We join community and county residents in paying tribute to the late former Scott County Election Commissioner, Mrs. Fannie Procter Bradford, who was the first African American Scott County Election Commissioner. Mrs. Bradford served our community as Election Commissioner for 28 years and continued to provide community service and advocacy following her retirement. She was one of the first Legacy Change Agent Interviewees, and during that April 2, 2013 interview, she expressed appreciation to her role models and encouraged youth to get an education because it is crucial. As one of the pioneer Election Commissioners, she played a pivotal leadership role with Election Commissioners Association of Mississippi (ECAM) until her retirement and during this time, she assisted with training for commissioners.

Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her children, William Charles, Jackie, Jimmy and Willie Lee. Memorial services will be held Friday, December 3rd at the Sylvester U. M. Church at 11:00 a.m. Final arrangements have been entrusted to the W. F. Mapp Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Leorn Lovelady who transitioned Thanksgiving morning at his home in Springfield, IL. Mr. Lovelady, a member of the 1960 senior class at Hawkins High School, was the son of the late Mr. Dick and Mrs. Lucille Lovelady. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his sons, Joseph and Davis, and his siblings, Nettie, Jean, Mamie, Clarence, and Bettye. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Oscar Depriest Fortune of Leake County. He transitioned Thanksgiving morning at his home. Mr. Fortune was a retired employee of FCM Head Start and businessman. Please keep his family in your prayers especially his daughter Melody. Evans Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, LaToya McClendon, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Julian Parker, Minister Helen Reed Aikens, Gail Lee, Lamar Gatewood, Mae Jane Kimble, Tommy Joe Wash, Anthony “Pee Wee” Jones, Elaine Thomas, Mitch and Mary Nichols, London Thompson, and other readers facing health challenges.

We enjoyed shopping at the Annual Excel Silent Auction. This is the major fundraiser for Excel. Please continue to support Excel as its staff provides community services. For additional information, you may contact Excel in Morton at 601-732-1800. Special thanks to Sister Eileen, Diane Herring, Reba Howell, Francis McGough, and Debbie Watts.

Thanksgiving was a special day for Mr. John Lee Evans who celebrated his 87th birthday with family and friends at the Forest Service Center. He was showered with love, gifts, and other expressions of appreciation. The Thanksgiving/Birthday feast dishes, all home cooked, covered seven tables and the food, fun, and hospitality was enjoyed by all in attendance. Several out of state family members and friends were in attendance, namely Todd Pinkston, Randall Hudson, and Ted Evans. Mr. Evans thanked all in attendance (Ed Evans family members and friends) and gave an advance invitation to next year’s celebration.

We enjoyed visiting with Mrs. Flo Chambers who celebrated Thanksgiving with her daughters, Paula and Mona, and grandson Justin. Please continue to remember her in your prayers.

Parishioners at St Michael Catholic Church observed the first Sunday of Advent with Fr. Adolfo Suarez Pasillas lighting the first Advent Candle. He reminded us of the meaning of Advent, which begins November 28th, as it relates to the Church. It is the season intended to renew the experience of waiting, and longing, for the Messiah. It starts four Sundays before Christmas. Advent is the time in which we prepare for Christmas — the memorial of Jesus Christ being born into the world. During Advent, we are invited to enter more frequently into silence, into prayer and reflection, into Scripture, and into the sacramental life of the Church, all to prepare for celebrating Christmas. During this time, we prepare for by sharing in the long preparation for the Savior’s first coming. Advent is the season of arrival — the arrival of Christ in our hearts, in the world, and into God’s extraordinary plan for our salvation.

Little Rock M. B. Church family members enjoyed Rev. Sheldon Thomas’ sermon Sunday which was entitled, “Life Circumstances are not Life Sentences.” Scriptures referenced were Matthew 5:1-12 and Luke 6:6-11. Many times we imprison ourselves with life’s troubles as though they will never change. When it seems like everything is out of control, we must remember that we serve a God who hasn’t surrendered His authority or control. We must learn to parade our weaknesses rather than our strengths. The Bible declares, “When you are weak then God is strong.” It’s not just the weak times we should show our dependency on God, but the strong times as well. God allows us to go through the fiery trials like pizzeria crust so that He can LAY SOME GOOD STUFF ON US!! It’s not about the length of the fire, but it’s about the strength we gain from the fire!!

Congratulations and Good luck to the JSU Tigers on their upcoming SWAC Championship Game Saturday, December 4th at the Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. Game time is 3:00 p.m. Prairie View will defend the Western Division, and the winner will play in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Scott County JSU Alumni Chapter President Albert Gray advised there will be no December meeting. He requested Alumni folks to continue to support the JSU Tiger Football team; and he extended a Happy Holiday wish to all. The January 2021 meeting date will be announced at a later date.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between December 4 – 9, namely, Billy Johnson, Jr. and Zaniya Washington (4), Joseph Bergin 5), Jasmine Burks and Betty Fletcher (6),

Answer to Quiz Teaser #646: Mesdames Beatrice Brown Jackson, Odessa Graves, Bettye Parker Smith, Ruth Boler-Johnson, Mattie Harvey, and Ethel Dace Parker were instructors at Hawkins High School who were also Senior Class Sponsors. Congratulations to Dr. Cheryl Slaughter Ellis of Murfreesboro, TN for the correct response.

Quiz Teaser #647: Who was the first African American elected in Scott County?