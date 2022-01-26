We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Lucille Scott Warnsley Parker, mother of the late Charles and Roy Warnsley, who died January 23rd at Bedford Care Home in Newton. Our prayers are with her family. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Cassandra Faye Husband-Buckley of Wiggins, MS. Memorial services will be Tuesday, January 25th at H. A. Brown Memorial U. M. Church at 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Buckley was the daughter of the late Mrs. Essie Lee Peters Husband, cousin of the late Mrs. Olivia Kelley Slaughter. She was a 1984 graduate of Jackson State University (JSU), an avid fan of JSU athletics, and a retired educator in Stone County. Our prayers are with her husband, Rev. Billy Buckley and their three children.

The Life and Legacy of Mrs. Lois Jean Viverette Smith, who departed this life on January 7, 2022, was celebrated Saturday, January 22 via Zoom. Chairman Brother Bill Brewer presided. Brother Sammie Patrick delivered the eulogy and Brother Darryl Reeves gave the closing prayer. Her favorite scripture was shared, “Do your utmost to present yourself approved to God, a workman need not be ashamed handling the word of truth aright.” 2 Timothy 2:15. She was a faithful witness of Jehovah. Her husband, Herman, and twins, Valerie and Anthony, preceded her in death. Our prayers are with her family members who were mentioned in last week’s column.

A beautiful memorial was held for Ms. Jasmine Nicole “Tweety” Benton Saturday, January 22nd at Union Grove M. B. Church. Pastor Rochelle Wright officiated and delivered her eulogy. Ms. Charlean Youngblood was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants included New Bethel Pastor Vincent Hopkins, and Rev. Walter Patrick. Our prayers continue to be with her family and friends, especially her parents, Ellis and Idell Benton, sisters Jessica Harris, Jatara and Jamisha Benton, nieces and nephews, and special friend Victoria Brown. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

A beautiful memorial was held Mrs. Shelia Syvonna Hudson Saturday, January 22nd at Holifield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenyun Hutchins officiating and delivering the eulogy. Ms. Monica White was the mistress of ceremony and other program participants were John Harris and Wanda Brown. Mrs. Hudson, a 1981 graduate of Forest High School, leaves to cherish her loving memories, sons, Courtney (Amanda) and Dontavious; step-daughter Alanya Viverette; grandchildren; sisters, Laura Glover, Sherry (Larry) Harper, and Daphana (Johnny) Rodriguez; and other family member. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are saddened to learn of the death of Ian Alexander, Jr., age 26, and the only son of actress, director, and producer Regina King. Several days after his 26th birthday, he was the victim of suicide which indicates a growing need for mental health intervention. Ian was remembered as “A bright light who cared so deeply.” U. S. Surgeon General Murthy stated that, “The challenges today’s generation of young people face are unprecedented and uniquely hard to navigate. And the effect these challenges have had on their mental health is devasting.” Suicide is a serious health problem that can have lasting and significant effects on youth, their families, peers, and communities. The causes of suicide among youth are complex and involve many factors. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-TALK (8255). Additional information and referrals may be obtained at the Legacy offices (601-469-0990)

We join others in celebrating the life and legacy of Charles McGee, the Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars and later helped to bring attention to the Black pilots who had battled racism at home to fight for freedom abroad. He died January 16th at the age of 102. In early 1944, he joined the all-Black 332 2nd Fighter Group, known as the Red Tails. Our prayers are with his family.

Please continue to remember our readers who are presently facing health challenges, namely, Jerome Mabry, LaVerne Edney, Latoya McClendon, Bonnie Russell Hodge, John Lee Evans, Lamar Gatewood, Rita Reverette, Violet Morgan, Gail Lee, Beverly Hollingsworth, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Iris O’Neal Gray, Tommy Joe Wash, London Thompson, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the Third Sunday in Ordinary Times with readings from Nehemiah 8:2-10, 1 Corinthians 12:12-30 and the gospel from Luke 1;1-4, 4;14-21. Pastor Adolfo Suarez Pasillas referenced St. Paul’s teaching that “We are one body, and one community.” When one member of the body suffers, we all suffer. What are the real problems of society? Are we taking care of each other? Pray about it, reach out and help others, and work to solve the real problems.

Little Rock Church service sermon theme was “What If I Had Given Everything Instead of Going Through the Motion?” Scriptures referenced were 2 Kings 6:4-7 and John 4:13-42. Many hard times transpire in life and cause us to start going through the motion like the man who lost his ax head in the Jordan. We have to confess, “Where did it fall?” We have to ask God to help us fight through the nothingness in this life. Those times rob us of our faith and leave us in a dry place. Then our worship is dry, our praise is dry, and our giving is even dry. Jesus offers us the true and living water (Holy Spirit) that we shall never thirst again. We focus our attention more on the outbreak of faith in our churches. Those who walk by sight will always outnumber those who walk by faith. We have a real thirst in this dry spell that can only be filled by our FAITH IN JESUS!!!

Scott County Election Commissioners attended the week-long Election Commissioners Association of Mississippi (ECAM) Convention at the Imperial Palace (IP) in Biloxi. County Election Commissioners attending and participating in the event were Mesdames Carolyn Knowles (Chairwoman), Virginia Hannah, Bettye Nelson, Delia Stowers Shepard, and Sherrell Bell Brown. During the Convention, they attended classes and seminars and concluded with several challenging tests.

The annual MML/MBCLEO Mid-Winter Conference was held January 9 -15, 2022 at the Hilton Convention Center in Jackson. Local officials attending were Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton and Alderpersons from Forest Yolanda White, Harry Robinson, and Lynn Atkison, and Morton Alderwoman Oneida Laster. The COVID-19 Omicron variant affected attendance. Elected officials are looking forward to the Summer Conference in Biloxi during June 26–30, 2022.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born during January 24th through February 3rd, namely, Rebecca Gray, Adrena Pinkston, and Shirley Watkins (25), Mae Ruth Robinson (27), Miracle Battle (29), Norma Ruth Lee (30), Shaniyah Wells (31), Sheila Youngblood Brown, Destiny Murray, and Tracy Patrick (1), Clara Harper Jaynes (2), and Joseph Sanders (3).

Answer to Dr, Martin Luther King, Jr. Quiz Teaser #653: While visiting Philadelphia, MS on July 25, 1964, speaking to his supporter while he marched, Dr. King was arrested and jailed. The late Rev. Clint Collier, who was in attendance and participating in the march, spearheaded the effort to raise bail money for Dr. King, who was subsequently released. Rev. Clint Collier was a resident of Morton and was married to Mrs. Loyce Collier. The correct response was provided by Dr. Martha Madison of Atlanta.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Quiz Teaser #654: Which Mississippi college did Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visit on several occasions?