Congratulations!

Congratulations to my Alma Mata, Jackson State University again for winning. They won last Saturday against Prairie View A and M University (27-10). Now getting ready for their next big game against South Carolina State University in Atlanta on December 18.

Congratulations to Scott Central Attendance Center on winning their football game. They played in Hattiesburg last Saturday and won the State 2A Championship..

Sympathy to the Johnson family in the passing of Odis Johnson. His graveside service was last Saturday at Murray Temple Rebirth C.O.G.I.C. Cemetery, in Hillsboro. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangement.

Sympathy to the Burks and Futch families in the passing of Eddie Futch. His graveside service was last Saturday at Little Rock M. B. Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangement.

Sympathy to the Wells family in the passing of Alice Wells. Her service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Mapp funeral Home Chapel. Her interment will be Lovelady Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Smith Family in the passing of Emma Smith. Her service is incomplete. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins. Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Christine Ealy Black of Chicago.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399-@gmail.com.