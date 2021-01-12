Congratulations Rebels

Congratulations to my Alma Mata, Jackson State University for winning. They are getting ready for their next big game which is the SWAC Championship game on December 4, 2021 in Jackson at 3:00pm. The winner goes to Atlanta.

Congratulations to Scott Central Attendance Center on winning their football game. They will be playing in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 4 at 7:00 pm. They will be competing in the MSHSAA, 2A game against Leflore County to earn the title of the best in that division.

Glad to see Addie Zell Harris back home in the community. She now resides on Storm Road.

Sympathy to the Fortune Family in the passing of Oscar Fortune of Walnut Grove. His service if forthcoming. Evans Memorial Funeral home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Bradford in the passing of former Election Commissioner of Beat One Fannie Bradford. Her service is scheduled for Friday.b Visitation will be Thursday afternoon.b Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Mrs. Fannie as she was called was a trailblazer in Scott County. She was the first African American elected as Election Commissioner. Monzell Stowers had been elected at that time as the first African American elected as supervisor. Miss. Fannie as she was called, was well known in the county as being a member of the NAACP, member of East Central Federated Women’s Club, Order if the Eastern Star, Lone Pilgrim Chapter 418 O.E.S., 8th District of Bathsheba Grand Chapter O.E.S., an Matron of Lone Pilgrim Heroine of Jericho Chapter 575, State election Commissioners Association, Community Group 15, Scott County Improvement Association, Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers and Scott County Election for 28 years.

Fannie Jones was married to Leon Bradford Sr. for 42 years until his death. Leon was an African American licensed plumber who owned his own company.

She was the mother of seven children. Three deceased, her only daughter Jo Ferrell Hadaway, a graduate of Alcorn State University, and two sons, Leon Bradford, Jr., and Larry Bradford. She left four boys, William Charles Bradford a graduate of Mississippi Valley University, who worked at the Department of Health until his retirement. His last years he served the Supervisor of Scott County Department of Health. Jackie Bradford who is the supervisor for Beat One. He has served for five terms and is currently serving his sixth term in this elected office. Twins, Willie Bradford, Sr. and Jimmy Bradford Sr., who retired as truck drivers.

Sympathy to the Townsend Family in the passing of Willie C. Townsend of Lena. His service was last Monday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. His interment was Bethlehem M. B. Church. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangement.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Christine Ealy Black of Chicago.