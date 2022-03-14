Wednesday Night Bible Study

March 20th take out meal will be provided by The Booker T. and Birdie Mae Banks Stowers family (Charles and Annie Sparkman Stowers, Deacon D’Arcy and Carol Pace Stowers and Anwar “Skeet” and Denise Hunt Stowers).

The Pastor, Rev. Wesley Griffin and our Sunday School teacher Tom Wilson are inviting those of you who will to come and partake of the Lord’s Word. Wednesday Night Bible Study is in full swing.

Sympathy to the Wilson Family in the passing of Christopher “Choppa” Wilson. His service was last Saturday at Union Grove M. B. Church. Interment was in Lovelady Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Reed family in the passing of Johnny Reed. His service was last Saturday. Johnny’s three sons that I taught were Kenneth, Shawn and Shannon Reed. During my tenure of teaching he was married to the late Charity Reed. Remember the family in your prayers. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Holifield and Payton families in the passing of Mrs. Idell Holifield Payton. Her service was last Saturday at Lynch Chapel United Methodist Church. Her interment was at Sylvester United Methodist Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Washington, Luckett and Stowers families in the passing of Melvin Stowers. Melvin has been struggling with COPD complications all of this year. He has spent several stints in St. Dominic Hospital including two stays in ICU. His children led by Shamonica had him transferred to the care facility in Carthage, so he would be closer to his children and they could visit regularly. He had asked Shamonica to carry him to his home in south Jackson last Thursday. She did and he spent the day at home before returning back to the care facility. Melvin always had something laughable to say.

His arrangements are incomplete at my press deadline. Out of the Essie B. Washington Stowers children, now the oldest girls Wanda Stowers Bivians, Beverly Stowers Goodlow and Terry Stowers Hamilton and the baby boy Wyndell Stowers are here to celebrate Melvin’s homegoing. He has one brother-in-law, Dr. John Harper and one sis-in-law, Juanita Gray Stowers. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Reed family in the passing of Joe Reed of Morton. His service is incomplete. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Joe resided with his son Joe Lee Reed in Morton. His three girls are the twins Jeanette and Annette, and Patricia Reed.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.