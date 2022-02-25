Order your Easter Luncheon plate now

The Luncheon provided by the Booker T. and Birdie Mae Stowers was a great success. The take-out plates were great with grilled chicken and with a selection of tasty vegetables and deserts. People are beginning to come out attend church service a little more.

We will be preparing Easter Luncheon Plates and if there is someone in the Midway Community who wants a plate please contact me by April 10 at my phone number listed below. If possible, I would prefer a text for my record keeping. I will need your name and your phone number.

The pastor, Rev. Wesley Griffin and our Sunday School teacher Tom Wilson are inviting those of you who will to come and partake of the Lord’s Word. Wednesday Night Bible Study is in full swing.

Glad to have my grandchildren home for the spring break. Some of them had motored down to the coast last weekend. When it was cold but they found many things to do even in the cold.

One of the advents that was thoroughly enjoyed was fishing on Lake Billy Jean and catching some bass and breams. It was a joy to see them bring out a fish. The joy on their faces as they tried to land a fish was great to watch. I now understand why the old folks when they carried you fishing you had to fish at least 20 feet away. Closer to you are subjected to throwing your fishing line across their fish line and then if a fish bites you are pulling in their line as well as your own. Or they are tangling their line up in your line then you have to spend time untangling lines. For those serious fishing men who want quiet don’t take a slew of grandchildren who are learning how to fish unless you are caring your grandchildren and your care is about them, not about the number of fish you caught.

One night they had a bonfire and roasted marshmallows and hot dogs. Another night we tried out the XL Smokeless grill and found out it really works as it says. Cooked some juicy hamburgers and the house was not smoked up. The grill is really easy to clean. Cooked some bacon and found out we needed a bacon press to cook the bacon flat. Cooked some eggs on the flat grill plate and discovered that they would cook better it we had the egg rings. We ordered some from Amazon. We are thoroughly enjoying the grill. Guess what it just sits on the kitchen table easily accessible. For those adults who wants a steak, it cooks them to perfection.

Sympathy to the Boyd and Walton families in the passing of Jennifer Lynn Boyd-Walton. Her service was last Saturday at Mt. Carmel M. B. Church in Morton. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.