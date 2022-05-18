Happy Birthday

Carolyn Knowles

Thank the good Lord for His grace and mercy. Jennie Clay is home now after spending about a week in the hospital in Jackson. At one time it was touch and go for my cousin. With God’s grace and mercy, she is home now doing better. Jennie’s daughter Regina Clay was home from Detroit, and granddaughter Elyse Clay was home from Birmingham to aid Dr. Lorraine Dozier in taking care of their sister, mother and grandmother. Jennie’s longevity is great, she is in the fourth generation, Jennie, two daughters, Zina and Regina, Zina’s two daughters, Devon and Elyse and the forth generation is Devon’s two sons, Isaiah and August.

I also have to thank Him myself for I spent a couple of days in the hospital and had some surgery. I am also home doing good. Thanks to everyone for the prayers and get well wishes during my hospital stay and my home down time.

Congratulations to Carolyn Knowles on her birthday celebration on last Saturday at her home. Glad that you enjoyed your day and hope and pray that you have many more.

Do not forget the Century Family Reunion this year. It will be the first time held since before the Pandemic. It will be held in Houston, Texas on June 24, 25th and 26th. The Greers and Wilson will be hosting the reunion this year. You may go to the Century Family Reunion website to register. Deadline for Registration is May 27, 2022.

Midway M. B. Church on Mother’s Day gave roses to all the attending mothers. Sister Trudy Stowers Denson being the oldest mother there received a floral bouquet.

Congratulations to Elyse Clay and Earnest Page III on saving their Wedding Date of April 15, 2023.

Getting ready for graduation for 2022. Presently the graduates from Scott Central Attendance Center are: Y’Brecia Lewis whose parents are Sherry Lewis and the late Wayne Lewis. Her maternal grandmother is Alice McCarter and the paternal grandmother is the late Willie Mae Lewis; Timesha White whose parents are Timothy White and Shelia White. Her grandparents are Effort and Mary “Joe” McClendon and “Cat” White and her great grandparents are Eliza “Janie” McClendon and the late T. Z. McClendon; Shemiah Lewis whose mother is Squenna Lewis, her grandmother is the late Sandra Lewis Johnson and her great-grandmother is the late Willie Mae Lewis; ZaHarrie Kincaid whose parents are Tyrone and Tosha McClendon, paternal grandparents are the late Christine and Milton McClendon and maternal grandparents are Lois Kincaid and the late Willie Kincaid. If there are any more graduates in the community let me know by text or email. The number or email address is located at the bottom of this column. This will be the last week that I will put these graduates in the paper.

Sympathy to the Nickolson family in the passing of Cleveland Nickolson. His service will be Saturday at Greater Holy Hill Church at 1:00pm. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Youngblood family in the passing of Robert Youngblood. His service was the previous Saturday at Mount Moriah M. B. Church. His interment was in the church cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the McNair family in the passing of Lorena McNair. Her service was the previous Saturday at Cross Road Union Grove M. B. Church. Her interment was in the church cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Patrick family in the passing of Ofeanure “Jim” Patrick. His service was the previous Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home. His interment was in Union Grove UM Church Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Raliff family in the passing of Dion Ratliff. His service was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. His interment was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Morton. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Rev. Rochell Wright delivered the eulogy. Sister Nell McGee was the Mistress of Ceremony. Scriptures and prayer were offered by Rev. Curtis Laster. Songs were song by Sisters Brenda Nicks and Sister Stephanie Reed.

Dion leaves to cherish his many memories: a loving father, Mr. Donald Ratliff of Morton, MS; his caring mother, Ms. Marilyn Reed of Jackson, MS; four children, Trey Ratliff, Devin Ratliff, Angel Ratliff and Jasmin Ratliff all of Morton, MS; two sisters, Rosha Reed of Jackson, MS and Kacinda (Matthew) Nicks of Morton, MS; two brothers, Shelton Wright, and D’Juan Ratliff both of Morton, MS; two aunts, Carolyn McCall of Moss Point, MS and Shy Ann (Leo) Lloyd of Morton, MS; a very dear friend and the mother of his children Ms. Tasha Runnells; and uncle, Christopher Robinson.

This young man Dion Ratliff died when he was hit by a truck while out riding his bike along Highway 80 in Morton on Thursday, May 5th. According to an investigator with the Morton Police Department, 38-year-old Dion Ratliff was struck in the eastbound lanes of Highway 80 at about 9:30 p.m. Ratliff was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the active investigation.

Sympathy to the Parrott family in the passing of Quillie Parrott. Her service was last Saturday at Harmony M. B. Church. Her interment was in the church cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the service.

Sympathy to the Morgan family in the passing of Purvis Morgan. His graveside service was the previous Monday, May 9, 2022 at Lovelady Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the service.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.