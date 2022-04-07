What’s in store for Mother’s Day?

Do not forget the Century Family Reunion this year. It will be the first time held since before the Pandemic. It will be held in Houston, Texas on June 24, 25th and 26th. The Greers and Wilsons will be hosting the reunion this year. You may go to the Century Family Reunion website. Deadline for Registration is May 27, 2022.

Congratulation to Tevin Nickols and the new Mrs. Tevin Nickols (Jessica). They were united in Holy Matrimony last Saturday at Midway M. B. Church. The reception followed at Roosevelt State Park in Morton. Beautiful wedding and reception. Again, congratulations to the newlywed couple. They are making their home in Brandon.

Midway M. B. Church is getting ready for Mother’s Day. We mere mothers are waiting to see what is in store?

Congratulations to Elyse Clay and Everett on saving their date of April 15, 2023.

Congratulations to Shemar Page. He is the son of Makitha Strong Page Keyes. The grandson of Robert Earl Strong (Freda) of Warren Hill and the ex-spouse of Dorothy Wilson Strong of Forest. He is the nephew of Robert Strong and Romona Strong formerly of Forest now of Houston, Texas. This is the HBCU Game Day write up.

“GRAMBLING, La. Shemar Page added to his impressive season on Friday night as the Grambling State University baseball team opened its Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) series with Alcorn State at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

“Page threw just 84 pitches in a perfect game, collecting a season and career-high 13 strikeouts in the process, as the Tigers won their third consecutive SWAC game and 11th straight over Alcorn State with a 16-0 victory in seven innings.”

“I was aware going into the seventh of having a no-hitter, but wasn’t aware of a perfect game,” Shemar Page said. “I did a pretty good job of getting ahead all night and that was my focus going into the seventh.”

“Grambling State (16-21 overall, 11-5 SWAC) led 5-0 through two innings, and used a seven-run third inning to pull away from the Braves.

“Page was in cruise control from the start, striking out the first two batters in the game. He retired four consecutive Alcorn State batters between the third and fourth innings in picking up his fifth victory over the season.”

With the above accolades he is working on his Master’s Degree in Physical Education. He received his BS from Louisiana Tech University.

Getting ready for graduation for 2022. Presently the graduates from Scott Central Attendance Center are: Y’Brecia Lewis whose parents are Sherry Lewis and the late Wayne Lewis. Her maternal grandmother is Alice McCarter and the paternal grandmother is the late Willie Mae Lewis; Timesha White whose parents are Timothy White and Shelia White. Her grandparents are Effort and Mary “Joe” McClendon and “Cat” White and her great grandparents are Eliza “Janie” McClendon and the late T. Z. McClendon; Shemiah Lewis whose mother is Squenna Lewis, her grandmother is the late Sandra Lewis Johnson and her great-grandmother is the late Willie Mae Lewis; ZaHarrie Kincaid whose parents are Tyrone and Tosha McClendon, paternal grandparents are the late Christine and Milton McClendon and maternal grandparents are Lois Kincaid and the late Willie Kincaid. If there are any more graduates in the community let me know by text or email. The number or email address is located at the bottom of this column. This will be the last week that I will put these graduates in the paper.

Sympathy to the Stowers family in the passing of Keair Stowers. His service is incomplete at my deadline. He is the son of Famake Brooks-Epting and D’Arcy Murell (Carol) Stowers. He has a sister who is Aearial’l Shard’a Stowers. He is the grandson of Annie and Charles Stowers. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the following families; Robert Youngblood, Lorena McNair and Jim Patrick. Their services are incomplete at my deadline. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with their arrangement

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

