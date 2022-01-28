Commissioners attend annual conference

Sorry for not having an article in the last two weeks. Last week the election commissioners motored to Biloxi to their annual conference. There was a lot of knowledge being shared. The opening speaker was Jeff Tate of Lauderdale County. He made a very unique statement. “Why do the election commissioners have to take and pass a test to get paid each year. You are the only elected office that has to take a test to be paid” That was intriguing and enlightening.

Those attending from Scott County: District one, Sherrell Bell Brown; District two, Carolyn Knowles; District three, Virginia Hannah; District four, Bettye Wallace Nelson; and District five, Delie Shepard attended from Monday through Friday.

Prayers go out for the Stowers family. Melvin Stowers is in ICU at St. Dominic Hospital. He has been there for going on two weeks. Remember his family (his children, brother and sisters) in your prayers. Ada Ruth Chisolm enlightened me that Melvin diagnosis is what enabled her husband to make his transition into glory. We pray he gets better.

Sympathy to the Kirkland and Stowers families in the passing of Mrs. Mildred Kirkland Stowers. Mildred was laid to rest on the previous Saturday at Midway M. B. Church Cemetery. Mildred received a beautiful homegoing service. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Parker family in the passing of Kevin Dewan (DeeDee) Parker. Graveside service was last Saturday in the Morrow Cemetery in Dixon. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Benton family in the passing of Jasmine Nicole Benton of Forest. Graveside service was last Saturday at Union Grove M. B. Church. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Pittman family in the passing of Lance Pittman of Moselle. A celebration will be held at a later date. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Washington Family in the passing of Corene Washington. Her service was last Monday at Harmony M. B. Church, Lena. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Lloyd family in the passing of Leander Lloyd, Jr. His service was last Saturday at Pleasant Gift M. B. Church. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Hudson family in the passing of Shelia Hudson. Her service was at Holifield Funeral Home Chapel. Holifield Funeral was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Gilmore family in the passing of Geraldine Gilmore. Her service was at Jones Chapel last Thursday. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Murray family in the passing of Norma Jean Murray. Her service will be today, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Murray Temple Rebirth C.O.G.I.C. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Parker families in the passing of Eddie Parker and Lucille Parker. Both services are incomplete at my deadline. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with their arrangements.

Sympathy to the Stewart Family that lives on Turner Road in the Midway Community. We are sorry for your loss. We pray that God gives you the strength to endure.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.