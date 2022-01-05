Take care and be safe

Dr. Locord and Tom Wilson spent the Christmas Holidays with their girls Tiona and Dr. Tomika Wilson Greer in the home of Dr. Tomika and Jonte Greer with their two daughters Jayla and Tamyra Greer. Also, Jonte’s parents, Elder Johnny and wife Van Greer of St. Louis, Missouri were there. Locord’s Dad, Retired Lieutenant McKinley Douglas is also spending the winter in Houston. There was a lot of family fun.

Dr. Greer is starting up her Zumba Class online on January 6. Log in to her website under Tomika Wilson Greer on Facebook. With a new year starting, I guess I need to start some exercising.

Darby’s Fitness is starting out, so everyone who would like some fitness check him out.

Dr. Lorraine Dozier and her family, daughters Larissa Riley and husband Neal Page with their three children Jordan, Joseph and Daylan Page of Hattiesburg. Dr. Lanee Riley Johnson and her husband Steven of lower Florida. Niece Zina Cousin of Jackson, Devon Clay of her two sons, August and Isaiah of Hattiesburg, spent their Christmas Vacation in Panama City Florida on one of the luxury beaches there. Their pictures showed that they had a wonderful time.

Jennie Clays guest for the Christmas Holidays was her daughter Regina Harcourt and her husband from Detroit and Elyse and a friend of hers from Birmingham. All in all everyone had a wonderful Christmas.

I had planned on having a few festivities at my home for the New Year, but Covid-19 in my family caused me to postpone it until a latter date. Covid does not respect age, gender or previous health. So, everyone take care and be safe.

Sympathy to the Evans and Holifield Families in the passing of Willie Rogers Evans. His service was last Sunday at Murray Temple Rebirth Church of God in Christ. His interment was in the church cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Another of my classmates gone on to glory. When we were in 6th grade, he pulled my name for the Christmas gift exchange. My gift was a pretty pearl looking necklace. He was proud of his gift and I was glad to get it.

Shows you how children can be as they grow older. I remember seeing him not long ago going into Vowells on his walking stick. I also realize all of us are getting older.

Sympathy to the Gray Family in the passing of Quessie Gray. Her service was last Wednesday at Sherman Hill United Methodist Church in Lake. Her interment was in the church cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Holmes Family in the passing of Thomas Holmes. His service was last Saturday at Lake Central United Methodist Church in Lake. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Denson Family in the passing of Lonnie Denson and the Parker family in the passing of Zackery Parker of Walnut Grove. Both services are incomplete at my press time. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with their arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Alexiah Shepard, Nathalie Shepard, Xhavier Shepard, Marty Shepard, Leslie Ross, Trudy Denson, Violet Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.