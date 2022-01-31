The love for a child is always there

Prayers go out for the Stowers family. Melvin was dismissed from ICU at St. Dominic Hospital. He had some more breathing complications and he was readmitted to the ICU. Remember his family (his children, brother and sisters) in your prayers. Ada Ruth Chisolm is enlightening me of Melvin’s diagnosis and condition. We pray he gets better.

Congratulations to Nathalie Hernandez Shepard on being honored as a LegacyTeacher. She received supplies for her students and other money to ensure that her students received all the supplies they needed for her classroom.

Congratulation to my grandson Xhavier Shepard. He was chosen as student of the month for his class at Newton Elementary School. He also makes all A’s on his report card. He tested into the first grade on his equivalency exam. Xhavier is autistic. Autism is not a disability, but a different ability. He is one smart little boy. Loves his games and can do amazing things on his parents’ phone and the computer. Xhavier continues to do well and you will succeed. I read an article about when an autistic child made a perfect score on his ACT test. I know he will be able to do the same. His skills of figuring out how to get a job done are amazing. Example: his parents had a habit of placing the door key on a nail on top of the door, where they thought he could not reach. He learned to pull a stool to the door and climb on the stool with a broom handle and get the key down for him to open the locked door. Some thinking.

Sympathy to the Scott, Warnsley, Parker, Gaddis and Woods families in the passing of Lucille Scott Warnsley Parker. Her service was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home. Internment was Lovelady Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

I would like to commend her grandchildren and Beverly Gaddis Woods and her family for all the love and care that Lucille received. Lucille had been the mother of two sons, who preceeded her in death. You know on a general rule you leave your children behind to live through the bereavement of losing you. But that is not always the case. Sometimes you live the longest. Lucille Parker was 95 years old. She had one grandchild that lived in Forest and two granddaughters that lived in Alabama. She had an acquired daughter, Beverly Gaddis Woods that referred to her as “Mama Cille” and would visit her on a regular basis at Bedford Nursing Home in Newton. She was by her side when she made her transition into glory. She told me that “Mama Cille” started working for her daddy and mother Former Mayor Fred Gaddis and her mother in 1954. She was employed by the mayor until her retirement. She was a baby when “Mama Cille” started working for the mayor. There were many pictures of the family gatherings. Some of you might not know what it is like to love a child that you did not give birth to, but I do. The love for a child is always there. I love the three that I raised as much today as I did 45 years ago. Evidently, they loved me, they are still with me.

Sympathy to the Parker family in the passing of Eddie Parker. His service was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home. Internment was Lovelady Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Jackson Family in the passing of Debra Jackson. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Pinkston and Ficklin families in the passing of Melissa Ficklin. Her graveside service was last Saturday at Mt. Mariah M. B. Church, Pulaski. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins. Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@-gmail.com.