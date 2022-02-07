Celebrating Black History

Black History Month Celebration. First let me honor those achieving Blacks from the Midway community. I will print a different selection honoring black educators each week. Honoring those who finished with terminal degrees from Midway Vocational high School, North Scott High School and Scott Central Attendance Center are: Dr. Locord Wilson Ph.D. Scott Central Attendance Center, Jackson State University, Selma University, and Walden University, Dr. Aurby Della Odom White DM, Psy.D. North Scott High School, Scott Central Attendance Center, Tougaloo College, Howard University, Dr. Lorraine Dozier D.V.M. Scott Central Attendance Center, Jackson State University, Tuskegee University, and Mississippi College, Dr. Lanee Riley DM, Scott Central Attendance Center, Jackson State University, Mississippi College, and University of Mississippi, Dr. Clarice Slaughter, North Scott High School, Jackson State University, Dr. Cheryl Slaughter Ellis Hawkins High School, Tougaloo college; Attorney Constance Slaughter Harvey, E. T. Hawkins high School, Tougaloo College, University of Mississippi, Juris Doctorate, Attorney Gerald Odom, Scott Central Attendance Center, Loyola University, Juris Doctorate; Dr. Charlotte Slaughter, Hawkins High School, Tougaloo College, Arther Kennedy, North Scott High School, Mississippi Valley University BS and a Doctorate in Theology, and Dr. Brenda Ward, North Scott Attendance Center. If I have omitted anyone let me know.

HBCU Youth Sunday is February 13, 2022 @ 10:30AM at Midway M. B. Church, 5860 Midway Odom Road, Forest. They will be highlighting HBCUs and famous people who’ve attended them. !!Wear your HBCU Gear!!

Sympathy to the Moore Family in the passing of Catina Moore of Forest. Her service was last Saturday at Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Internment was Lovelady Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Congratulation to Evans Memorial Funeral Home. I was delighted on last Saturday to see his brand new Official 15 passenger executive travel coach. It is black in color and really looks wonderful. My question to him was, “Is this one of those new ones that also carries the coffin”. His answer was “no”. Maybe one day he will take me for a ride to see how good is the suspension etc.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.