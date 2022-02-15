Local Pros

I chose the LA Rams because that is the team that drafted Robert Young from Mississippi State University in 1991. Robert Young and my son Rodney were best friends and road buddies. Robert was from Carthage and Rodney from Forest. Robert had a car so he would bring Rodney home a lot of weekends when they could come home.

Black History: Robert Young of Carthage High School whose mother was the late Willie Mae Boyd, and Mark Woodard of Kosciusko High School whose mother was the late Barbara Woodard along with Marlo Perry of Scott Central Attendance Center whose mother is Ester Perry of Lake were drafted into pro football. Also include, Todd Pinkston whose parent are Roy and Joann Odom Pinkston and Rashard Anderson Burgess whose mother is B. B. Burgess. Pinkston and Anderson-Burgess both graduated from Forest High School. Deuce McAllister of Morton was drafted into pro football. Greg Carter of Forest High School whose mother is Bobbie Carter was drafted in to Pro basketball. Young men of honor.

Black History Month Celebration. First let me honor those achieving Blacks from the Midway community. I will print a different selection honoring black educators each week.

Honoring those who finished with Specialist degrees from Midway Vocational high School, North Scott High School, Forest High School, and Scott Central Attendance Center are: Jenny Dozier Clay Midway Vocational High School, Piney Woods Jr. College AA Jackson State University BS Illinois State University MS, University of Southern Mississippi MS, and the first black teacher at East Peoria Community High School, in East , Peoria, Illinois where she worked for 28 years. Retired from the state of Illinois and taught at Forest High School until her second retirement; Maxine Odom Gilmore, North Scott High School, Harris Junior College AA, Jackson State University BS, and University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee MS, with a specialist in Counseling; Geraldine Odom Rainey, North Scott High School, Jackson State University MS, and Specialist; Estella McClendon, Burks, Nickols, Wilson, Midway Vocational High School, Jackson State University B.S. and MS, Peabody University with a specialist in Visually Impaired; Louvennie Odom Bridges, North Scott High School, Jackson State University BS, MS and Specialist; Maggie Thompson, Midway Vocational High School, Piney Woods AA, Jackson State University BS, MS and Specialist; D’Ella Barron, Mount Olive High School, Alcorn University BS, Tuskegee University MS and Specialist; Chiquita McClendon Myers, Scott Central Attendance Center, East Central Community College AA, Mississippi State University BS, Jackson State University MS and finishing her Specialist in December.

Those with Masters are: Delie Stowers Shepard, North Scott High School, Jackson State University BS and MS; Mary Ellen Beamon Hughes, Midway Vocational High School, Jackson State University BS and MS; Vancie Lee Beamon, Midway Vocational

High School, and Alcorn State University BS and MS. Claristeen Odom Bridges, Piney Woods AA, Midway Vocational High School, and Jackson State University BS and MS; Shirley Kennedy Patterson, Piney Woods AA, Midway Vocational High School, and Jackson State University BS and MS; Juanita Odom Brewer Banks, Midway Vocational High, Piney Woods AA, Jackson State University BS, and University of Tuskegee MS; Jarutha Stowers Steptoe, Piney Woods AA, Midway Vocational High School, and Jackson State University BS and MS; Manorris Odom, North Scott High School, Tougaloo College, BS (Physics), and MS in Wisconsin; Patricia Odom, Scott Central Attendance Center, Jackson State University BS and MS; Margie Kelly Wilson, Midway Vocational and Hawkins High School, Cosmetology Degree, Tougaloo College, BS, and Jackson State University MS; Curlee Stowers Wilson, Midway Vocational High School, Piney Woods School, and Jackson State University BS and MS; Luke Stowers, Midway Vocational High School, Jackson State University BS and Cosmetology School with licenses; Nettie Stowers, North Scott High School, Jackson State University BS, and Howard University MS; Maggie Thompson, Midway Vocational high School, Jackson State University, BS and MS; Mattie Mae Johnson Montgomery, North Scott High School, Jackson State University BS and MS; Dorothy Strong Groves, North Scott High School, University of Cleveland BS and MS; Bobbie Joe Van Parnell, Midway Vocational High School, Piney Woods AA, Jackson State University BS and MS; Stacy Stowers, Scott Central Attendance Center, and University of Southern BS and MS; Greg Stowers, North Scott Attendance Center, Mississippi State University BS and MS; Laquisha McKee Boone, North Scott Attendance Center, Mississippi State University BS and MS; Gloria Stewart, North Scott Attendance Center and University of Wisconsin BS and MS; Vicky McBeath Tate, Scott Central Attendance Center, Hinds Community College AA, University of Southern BS, Belhaven University MS; A. L. Barron, Tuskegee University BS and MS; Janell Ward, Scott Central Attendance Center, and Jackson State University BS and MS; Harold Ward, North Scott High School, Tougaloo College, and University of Wisconsin BS and MS; Barbara Ann White Robinson Scott Central Attendance Center, Meridian Jr. College AA Nursing, University of Mississippi BSN, and Southern University MS; Wanda Stowers Bivians, North Scott High School, Meridian Jr. College AA, Jackson State University BS, Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee MS, University of Wisconsin —Milwaukee, University of Wisconsin —Madison.

HBCU Youth Sunday was last Sunday at Midway M. B. Church. They highlighted HBCUs and famous people who’ve attended them. Deacon Tevin Nickols was the Master of Ceremony. He named the many people from the community who had attended a HBCU anad got degrees. Names some of the athletes who attended some of the HBCU such as Jerry Rice, Rev. Marcus Mann, and Walter Payton. Some of the speakers were Chris McClendon spoke on Tougaloo College, Patty Odom spoke on Alcorn State University, Justin McBeath spoke on Mississippi Valley State University, Dr. Locord Wilson spoke on being a teacher at an HBCU, Cameron Jones spoke on Howard University, and Dr. Lorraine Dozier spoke on attending Tuskegee University Medical School. It was a really nice program, entertaining as well as enlightening.

Sympathy to the Warnsley Family in the passing of Willie Lue Warnsley. Her graveside service was last Sunday at Lovelady Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Patrick Family in the passing of Eva Patrick. Her service was last week at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Her interment was at Lovelady Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Gilmore Family in the passing of Lamonya Gilmore. Her graveside was last Saturday at Burks Cemetery in Smith County. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Smith Family in the passing of Levern Smith. His service was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the White Family in the passing of Ella Mae White. Her service was last Saturday at Sylvester UM Church Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Jones Family in the passing of Peggy Jones. Her service was last Saturday at Truelight M. B. Church Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Benton and Newton Families in the passing of Pamela Newton. Her service was held at Crudup Ward Activity Center. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the families of the following: Bobby Giblin, Douglas Holley, Robert Holmes and Evelyn Williams. Their services are incomplete at my deadline. Their services are entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Johnson Family in the passing of past Election Commissioner Louise Johnson. Her service was last week and it was entrusted to Wolf Funeral Home.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

