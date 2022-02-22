Black History Month
Last Sunday’s Black History Program at church was presented by Dr. Lorraine Dozier, Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment and the Myths of Covid-19 Vaccinations; Sylvia Kennedy rendition of the lives of George Washington Carver (So many uses of peanuts), Maya Angelo whose real name was Marguerite Annie Johnson, was a poet, memoirist, and actress whose several volumes of autobiography explore the themes of economic, racial and sexual oppression. Katherine Johnson (one of the first three people to integrate West Virginia’s graduate school and a summa cum laude college graduate at age 18. Worked for NASA as a computer, writing her own equations. John Glenn himself said that “if she reviewed the equation and numbers for his flight then he felt safe and read to take off into space”), Dorothy Vaughn (Hired as a computer programer after President Roosevelt signed a law banning racial discrimination in public defense. She was promoted to lead the black female computer programers, making her NASA’ first black supervisor. She became an expert in FORTRAN programming.) and Mary Jackson Worked in NASA’s Supersonic Pressure Tunnel. She fought and won a court battle to go to an all-white high school at night to earn an engineering degree. She became NASA’s first black female engineer and went on to study the behavior of air around airplanes. The program was really nice and informative. So very much we do not know. A Soul Food meal will be provided Sunday at Midway M. B. Church by the Family of Delia and Mal McClendon. (Delie Shepard, Dr. Locord Douglas Wilson, Dr. Lorraine Dozier and Mrs. Jennie Clay.
Now let me honor those achieving Blacks from the Midway community. I have printed a different selection honoring black educators each week. Honoring those who finished with Bachelors and Associate Degrees from Midway Vocational High School, North Scott High School, Forest High School, and Scott Central Attendance Center:
*Deceased
Patsy Strong Bland
North Scott Attendance Center Jackson State University BS
Irish Kennedy Smothers
North Scott Attendance Center received her BS
Denise Hunt Stowers
Scott Central Attendance Center Mississippi State University BS
Shawanda Matheney Mississippi State University BS
Larissa Riley Page
Scott Central Attendance Center University of Southern BS
Devon Clay
Scott Central Attendance Center
East Central Community College University of Southern BS
Elyse Jo Clay
Scott Central Attendance Center
East Central Community College University of Birmingham BS
D’Arcy Stowers
Scott Central Attendance Center
East Central Community College AA
Mahershalalhashbaz “Maha” Bradford
Scott Central Attendance Center Belhaven University BS
John Wesley “Porter” Odom
North Scott High School Jackson State University BS
Derrick Odom
Scott Central Attendance Center
Hinds Community College AA University of Chicago BS
Patty Ward Odom
Hawkins High School Alcorn State University BS
Willie Earl Beamon
Midway Vocational High School
Jackson State University BS
and Inducted into the Football Hall of Fame at JSU
Nicky McClendon
Scott Central Attendance Center Antonelli College AA
Eddie McClendon
Scott Central Attendance Center
Job Corp AA
Marty Shepard
Scott Central Attendance Center
Leake County High School – Walnut Grove
L. C. Clements Job Corp
Navy – 5 years
East Central Community College AA
Mississippi State University
Academy of Military
Aretha Stowers Williams Midway Vocational High School
Jackson State University BS
Gregory Stowers
Scott Central Attendance Center
Mississippi State College BS
(Presently working on his Masters)
Wyndell Stowers
Scott Central Attendance Center
University of Southern Mississippi BS
Terry Stowers Hamilton
Scott Central Attendance Center
Jackson State University BS
Tonya Stowers Jones
Scott Central Attendance Center
Belhaven University BS
Leslie Ross
Scott Central Attendance Center
East Central Community College AA
Marine Corp - 4 years
Jackson State University BS
Carolyn Slaughter
North Scott High School Jackson State University BS
Cynthia Slaughter Melton North Scott High School Jackson State University BS
Birdie Lue Stowers
Scott Central Attendance Center Jackson State University BS
Linda Odom Hoze
Scott Central Attendance Center Jackson State University BS
Francis Odom Denson
Scott Central High School
Tougaloo College BS
Tonya Stowers Jones
Scott Central High School
Belhaven University BS
Margie Odom Washington
Midway Vocational High School Jackson State University BS
Pastor Wesley Griffin
Thomastown Attendance Center School Concordia University, Meqoun, Wisconsin BS
*Gwen Strong Scott Central Attendance Center Mississippi Valley University BS
*Ethel McClendon Jackson State University BS
Timothy Strong
Scott Central Attendance Center Rust College BS
Darrell Stowers
Scott Central Attendance Center Rust College BS
Karri Smith
Nursing Degree
Christy Ferrell
Nursing Degree
Clarence White
Scott Central Attendance Center
East Central Community College AA Nursing
Reginal Odom Jr.
Nursing
Trevon Odom
Scott Central Attendance Center
East Central Community College
Master Mechanic AA
HAVC AA
Nikita Odom Bufkin Cosmetology
*Mable Stowers Bobbitt
Hawkins High School
Jackson State College AA
Cosmetology
*Rev. Sylvester Nickols
Scott Central Attendance Center Jackson State University
Ryan Shepard
Scott Central Attendance Center
Delta Community College AA X-Ray Technology
Charles Booker “Chuck” Stowers
Scott Central Attendance Center
Mississippi Valley State University BS
Wisconsin Police Academy Certification BS Sheriff for the City of Milwaukee
Tomeka Bradford Denson
Scott Central Attendance Center
East Central Community College AA Licensed Practical Nurse
Tomeka Bradford Denson
Scott Central Attendance Center
East Central Community College AA Licensed Practical Nurse
Sympathy to the Viverette Family in the passing of Andrew Viverette. His service was last Friday. Interment in the Little Rock M. B. Church Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.
Sympathy to the Boyd Family in the passing of William Boyd. His was last Tuesday Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton, MS. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Sympathy to the Townsend Family in the passing of Joe Lewis Townsend. His graveside service was last Saturday at Mt. Olive M. B. Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Joe was my daughter-in-law Brenda Townsend’s grandfather. He and his wife Gladys whom he was married to for 59 years raised her as their own. Brenda’s father and their only son is Willie Townsend whose wife is Sarah Evans Townsend of the Harperville Community.
Sympathy to the Lee Family in the passing of Lois Lee. Her Memorial Service was last Saturday at Holifield Funeral Home Chapel. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Sympathy to the Ealy Family in the passing of Mrs. Ozie Ealy. Her service was last Saturday at Harmony M. B. Church. Interment in Harmony M. B. Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Sympathy to the Gambrell Family in the passing of Gertrude Gambrell. Her Service will be Saturday at 11:00 am at East Green Grove M.B. Church, Lawrence, MS. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Sympathy to the Pace Family in the passing of Charlie Pace. His Service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday at Murray Temple Rebirth C. O. G. I. C. Interment in the church cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. He was Holifield Funeral Home owner Peggy Pace Hobbs Johnson’s brother.
Sympathy to the Holley Family in the passing of Donald Holley. His was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Sympathy to the Williams Family in the passing of Evelyn Williams. His was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.
Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.
Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.
I will send the Bachelors and Associated momentarily. I need to change the format or just attach the format I have them in?