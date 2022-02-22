Black History Month

Last Sunday’s Black History Program at church was presented by Dr. Lorraine Dozier, Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment and the Myths of Covid-19 Vaccinations; Sylvia Kennedy rendition of the lives of George Washington Carver (So many uses of peanuts), Maya Angelo whose real name was Marguerite Annie Johnson, was a poet, memoirist, and actress whose several volumes of autobiography explore the themes of economic, racial and sexual oppression. Katherine Johnson (one of the first three people to integrate West Virginia’s graduate school and a summa cum laude college graduate at age 18. Worked for NASA as a computer, writing her own equations. John Glenn himself said that “if she reviewed the equation and numbers for his flight then he felt safe and read to take off into space”), Dorothy Vaughn (Hired as a computer programer after President Roosevelt signed a law banning racial discrimination in public defense. She was promoted to lead the black female computer programers, making her NASA’ first black supervisor. She became an expert in FORTRAN programming.) and Mary Jackson Worked in NASA’s Supersonic Pressure Tunnel. She fought and won a court battle to go to an all-white high school at night to earn an engineering degree. She became NASA’s first black female engineer and went on to study the behavior of air around airplanes. The program was really nice and informative. So very much we do not know. A Soul Food meal will be provided Sunday at Midway M. B. Church by the Family of Delia and Mal McClendon. (Delie Shepard, Dr. Locord Douglas Wilson, Dr. Lorraine Dozier and Mrs. Jennie Clay.

Now let me honor those achieving Blacks from the Midway community. I have printed a different selection honoring black educators each week. Honoring those who finished with Bachelors and Associate Degrees from Midway Vocational High School, North Scott High School, Forest High School, and Scott Central Attendance Center:

*Deceased

Patsy Strong Bland

North Scott Attendance Center Jackson State University BS

Irish Kennedy Smothers

North Scott Attendance Center received her BS

Denise Hunt Stowers

Scott Central Attendance Center Mississippi State University BS

Shawanda Matheney Mississippi State University BS

Larissa Riley Page

Scott Central Attendance Center University of Southern BS

Devon Clay

Scott Central Attendance Center

East Central Community College University of Southern BS

Elyse Jo Clay

Scott Central Attendance Center

East Central Community College University of Birmingham BS

D’Arcy Stowers

Scott Central Attendance Center

East Central Community College AA

Mahershalalhashbaz “Maha” Bradford

Scott Central Attendance Center Belhaven University BS

John Wesley “Porter” Odom

North Scott High School Jackson State University BS

Derrick Odom

Scott Central Attendance Center

Hinds Community College AA University of Chicago BS

Patty Ward Odom

Hawkins High School Alcorn State University BS

Willie Earl Beamon

Midway Vocational High School

Jackson State University BS

and Inducted into the Football Hall of Fame at JSU

Nicky McClendon

Scott Central Attendance Center Antonelli College AA

Eddie McClendon

Scott Central Attendance Center

Job Corp AA

Marty Shepard

Scott Central Attendance Center

Leake County High School – Walnut Grove

L. C. Clements Job Corp

Navy – 5 years

East Central Community College AA

Mississippi State University

Academy of Military

Aretha Stowers Williams Midway Vocational High School

Jackson State University BS

Gregory Stowers

Scott Central Attendance Center

Mississippi State College BS

(Presently working on his Masters)

Wyndell Stowers

Scott Central Attendance Center

University of Southern Mississippi BS

Terry Stowers Hamilton

Scott Central Attendance Center

Jackson State University BS

Tonya Stowers Jones

Scott Central Attendance Center

Belhaven University BS

Leslie Ross

Scott Central Attendance Center

East Central Community College AA

Marine Corp - 4 years

Jackson State University BS

Carolyn Slaughter

North Scott High School Jackson State University BS

Cynthia Slaughter Melton North Scott High School Jackson State University BS

Birdie Lue Stowers

Scott Central Attendance Center Jackson State University BS

Linda Odom Hoze

Scott Central Attendance Center Jackson State University BS

Francis Odom Denson

Scott Central High School

Tougaloo College BS

Tonya Stowers Jones

Scott Central High School

Belhaven University BS

Margie Odom Washington

Midway Vocational High School Jackson State University BS

Pastor Wesley Griffin

Thomastown Attendance Center School Concordia University, Meqoun, Wisconsin BS

*Gwen Strong Scott Central Attendance Center Mississippi Valley University BS

*Ethel McClendon Jackson State University BS

Timothy Strong

Scott Central Attendance Center Rust College BS

Darrell Stowers

Scott Central Attendance Center Rust College BS

Karri Smith

Nursing Degree

Christy Ferrell

Nursing Degree

Clarence White

Scott Central Attendance Center

East Central Community College AA Nursing

Reginal Odom Jr.

Nursing

Trevon Odom

Scott Central Attendance Center

East Central Community College

Master Mechanic AA

HAVC AA

Nikita Odom Bufkin Cosmetology

*Mable Stowers Bobbitt

Hawkins High School

Jackson State College AA

Cosmetology

*Rev. Sylvester Nickols

Scott Central Attendance Center Jackson State University

Ryan Shepard

Scott Central Attendance Center

Delta Community College AA X-Ray Technology

Charles Booker “Chuck” Stowers

Scott Central Attendance Center

Mississippi Valley State University BS

Wisconsin Police Academy Certification BS Sheriff for the City of Milwaukee

Tomeka Bradford Denson

Scott Central Attendance Center

East Central Community College AA Licensed Practical Nurse

Tomeka Bradford Denson

Scott Central Attendance Center

East Central Community College AA Licensed Practical Nurse

Sympathy to the Viverette Family in the passing of Andrew Viverette. His service was last Friday. Interment in the Little Rock M. B. Church Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Boyd Family in the passing of William Boyd. His was last Tuesday Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton, MS. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Townsend Family in the passing of Joe Lewis Townsend. His graveside service was last Saturday at Mt. Olive M. B. Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Joe was my daughter-in-law Brenda Townsend’s grandfather. He and his wife Gladys whom he was married to for 59 years raised her as their own. Brenda’s father and their only son is Willie Townsend whose wife is Sarah Evans Townsend of the Harperville Community.

Sympathy to the Lee Family in the passing of Lois Lee. Her Memorial Service was last Saturday at Holifield Funeral Home Chapel. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Ealy Family in the passing of Mrs. Ozie Ealy. Her service was last Saturday at Harmony M. B. Church. Interment in Harmony M. B. Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Gambrell Family in the passing of Gertrude Gambrell. Her Service will be Saturday at 11:00 am at East Green Grove M.B. Church, Lawrence, MS. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Pace Family in the passing of Charlie Pace. His Service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday at Murray Temple Rebirth C. O. G. I. C. Interment in the church cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. He was Holifield Funeral Home owner Peggy Pace Hobbs Johnson’s brother.

Sympathy to the Holley Family in the passing of Donald Holley. His was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Williams Family in the passing of Evelyn Williams. His was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.

I will send the Bachelors and Associated momentarily. I need to change the format or just attach the format I have them in?