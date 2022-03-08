Announcements: City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet at City Hall on the first and third Tuesday (3/15/22) each month beginning at 6 p.m. All citizens with interest in participating in meetings are invited to do so.

We Care Missions Food Distribution date remaining in March is Friday, March 18 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Morton Public Library (CMRLS) is now accepting donations for the “Silent Auction” fundraiser to be held throughout April, sponsored by Friends of Morton Library.

Attention: All Scott County MS-Homemaker Club members who plan on attending the Capital Area MHV meeting at the Madison County Extension Compex on Monday, April 28. Those members/quests planning to attend should be called in to the Scott County Extension office by March 11 so that name tags can be prepared.

First Baptist Church of Morton will host a Rummage Sale in the Family Life Gym on Friday and Saturday, all day on April 1 and 2.

Congratulations to: LaVar Robinson of Morton on being named the director of East Central Community College’s Gospel Choir following the retirement of former director Brenda Johnson. He has been a career coach at ECCC since 2020 and was a member of the Gospel Choir since attending East Central in 1996.

To: Bobbie Jones Hodges on the celebration of her 89th Birthday Anniversary (3/11/22). She is one of the area’s most well regarded Matriarchs who brightens time spent with family, church family, game and card game friends sharing her lovely “forever young” appearance and attitude.

To: Reggie Robertson on reaching his 84th stepping stone along the pathway of life. He and his wife Jeannine have been active in education/coaching and community service for many years prior to retiring. May both of these friends experience best personal wishes for continued blessings through the coming year.

To: the Lake Hornet girl’s basketball team on winning the Class 2A State championship. Coach Maurice Bowie, Lake High School staff and the team’s fans are so pleased to bring the beautiful Gold Trophy back to Scott County, the first since 2001. The game was a “heart stopper” winning in the last seconds 46-44.

To: Raymond High School Ranger boy’s basketball team on winning the 4A State championship game. Team members, Coach Tony Tadlock, the school staff and fans are also happy to have the Gold trophy added to their present collection of five. Present head coach coach Tony Tadlock has led them to three consecutive championships. He is the great nephew of Morton resident Patsy (Mrs. David) Hollingsworth and the grandson of former Homewood/Pulaski natives, Ralph and Mary Jean Boozer Tadlock.

Prayers and concern for: Paula Shute (daughter of Cathy Johnson), travel blessings for Rev. Ryan McGough and wife Anna, Jean Manning, Charles Boyd, Kitty Colbert, Deborah Gilbert, , Jennifer Boyd and continued concern for Bro. Scott Mangum, Russian invasion of the Eukraine (world wide concern).

Sympathy to the families of: Jewel Wilson Bates, Mike Pruitt, Jimmy Gray McLemore, Bobbie Ray Harrison, Kendall Crotwell, Reggie Earby, Dollie Kirkpatrick, Urgel Angel Lopez, Baron “Danny” Jenkins and Jimmie Carol.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Once again those sports fans traveling to the high school State Championship finals, college baseball in Braves stadium and on college campuses and some even to the SEC Championship games (women’s) in Nashville, TN have our prayers that they enjoyed safe travel blessings.

Morton MHV Club Activities-February

February club meeting, Friendship Luncheon was held at the Kalem Community Church with Florence Measells, Cheryl Parker and Kathy Warren acting as hostesses with members providing soup, sandwiches and desserts for the meal, served to members and guests. Members attended the Leader Training/County Council meeting at the MSU/Scott county Extension Service facility with a member participating in the County Fashion Review. Other Community , County and State projects included, Morton Public Library support, recycle, We Care Missions Thrift Shop, redeeming Fairway Food Store receipts for the club treasury, transporting neighbor (not family) to Dr. appointment, donating Hand Made (Florence Measells) lap robes for nursing home/assisted living/home bound individuals, donation of items and volunteer hours for the Kalem Community “Give Away” project and Crisis Center donations.