Announcements: Forrest Boy Scout Troop #63 will split the troop for a fundraiser Bake Sale to be held on the Fairway Food Store parking lot, Morton and Vowell’s Market Place, Forest on Saturday, March 5 from 8 a.m.-12 noon. Proceeds will be utilized for a trip to the National Scout Ranch Philmont, New Mexico.

For spiritual and physical nourishment, don’t forget to join the Morton UMC family for Lenten Lunches beginning on Wednesday, March 9 and subsequent Wednesdays during the Lenten season. A variety of speakers will bring inspirational messages and a light meal will be served (12:00 noon).

We Care Missions Food Distribution dates are Friday, March 11 and Friday, March 25 at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

Morton Public Library will accept donations of items to be entered in the “Friends of the Morton Library” Silent Auction to begin in April. Suggestions for bidding (crafts, collectables, variety baskets or monetary). Proceeds will be used for much need flooring to replace original materials (40 years old).

“Friends of Morton Library” held a reorganizing meeting on Wednesday, February 23. Officers serving for 2022 are Christie Phillips, president, Courtney Norris, secretary and Lisa Alford, treasurer.

Congratulations to: Officers of the National Forest-Scott County Career Technology Center Honor Society are: Macee Gilmer, president, Hallee Griffin, vice president, Karen Moorehead, CTC Counselor & NTHS Sponsor, Lizabeth Herrera, secretary and Gracie KcKee, treasurer.

To: Brionna Cates and Hayden Craig on being winners of the Beauty and Beau Pageant held at Morton High School recently.

To: Weston M. Bridges on serving as a Senate Page sponsored by Senator Tyler McCaughn to serve a day at the Capitol.

To: Fay and Gay Nobles of Pelahatchie on the celebration of their 86th Birthday Anniversary on Friday, February 25.

To: Mrs. Helen Magee on the celebration of her 79th Birthday Anniversary on Friday, February 25.

Each of these lovely ladies are a blessing to all who know them and this columnist extends personal greetings and prayers for God’s love and grace surround them throughout the coming years.

Prayers and concern for: Christina Kuykendall, Cecelia “Cookie” Lovett, Sandy Arinder, Lamar Burkes, Loretta Palmer, Jim and Beverly Ashmore (former Forest residents).

Sympathy to the families of: Roger Starner Jones, Hilma Pearl Donald Golden, Zelda V. Parker, Oricia Morillo, Billy Hershell Bates, Billy Maurice ‘Red’ Sessions, Bonnie N. Lewis, John David Calhoun Native of Forest), Billy Lovett, Grover ‘Buddy’ Rigby, Charles Rush Malone (father of Charles Edward Malone of Forest), Charles Ray Federick, Art Bradshaw and Jefferson Thompson.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Members of the Cluster, Morton and Ringglold MSMHV clubs attended Leader Training/County Council Meeting at the MSU-Scott county Extension Service facility on Tuesday, February 22. The Program on “Stress Management” was presented by Tashima Turner, FCS Agent, Madison County. Ester Perry led in the Pledge to the American flag. Following the very interesting program that garnered quiet a bit of participation form those attending, the Scott County Fashion Review was held with Anita Webb, Scott County Family Consumer Science Coordinator acting as commentator for the event. Ribbon Blue (1st Place and Sweepstakes awards) went to Frisky Roland (Morton MHV) and Connie Wash (Cluster MHV) and Blue (1st Place) to Ester Perry (Cluster MHV). Morton Members attending were: Annie Brown, Christy Goodman, Sarah Huff, Diane Kirk, Florence Measells, Cheryl Parker, Frances Perritt, Christy Phillips, Jan Powell, Frisky Roland, Shirley Sawyer, Judy Stegall, Kathy Warren, Helen Watkins and guests: Michelle Parker and Mary Thompson. Prior to the meeting Diane, Sarah, Florence, Cheryl, Michelle, Frances, Judy, Kathy, and Helen enjoyed fellowship during their monthly “Dutch Treat” meal at Wendy’s.