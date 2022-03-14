Announcements: Scott County 4H Shooting Sports Match date is Tuesday, March 29 at Bienville Shooting Range, Forest. For time, etc. call MSU/Scott County Extension facility at 601-469-4241.

French Camp Academy in Historic French Camp, MS encourages groups to book an immersive astronomy experience under the night sky at the world recognized Rainwater Observatory by calling 662-547-7283 for further info. Also to register for Camp of the Rising Son call 662-547-6169 for dates registration information, etc.

Don’t forget Community Lenten Lunches at First Morton United Methodist Church each Wednesday throughout the Lenten season.

The City of Morton, surrounding communities, Excel and We Care Missions wish to express sincere gratitude to the Bishop Garriggan High School from Lagonda, Iowa (twenty plus) who were in the area for their 2022 Mission experience. Fr. Matthew, school staff, bus drivers and seniors worked on several service projects, including delivering meals to those elderly/shut-ins eligible to receive them on the Excel/We Care list. The school has provided/sent (during the COVID restrictions) more than 80,000 meals to these facilities. The visiting group attended the first Lenten Lunch at Morton UMC following their service project of the day. Also, appreciation goes out to Joe Barber, Pastor of Carthage United Methodist Church for a very inspiring message beginning the Lenten Lunch service.

Congratulations to: Alex Bierman on winning the Scott County Distinguished Young Woman of the Year Scholarship event. On winning several divisions of competition, as the representative for Scott County, Alex will be in the State DYW Scholarship event to be held in Meridian in June/July. The State winner will represent Mississippi at the National event in Mobile, Alabama. She was the recipient of several college scholarships.

To: Peggy Lewis, co-Scott County Times columnist on the celebration of her Birthday Anniversary along with her husband, Jimmie, enjoying a trip to Atlanta, Georgia. While there, a highlight of the outing was a tour of Blackwall Street in Stonecrest, GA.

To: Continued - Head Coach of the Lake Hornet Women’s Basketball team is Maurice Bowie a graduate of Morton High School. All Scott County residents/fans are excited for the success of the team.

Prayers and concern for: Richard Keeton, Sandy Arinder, Bob Laird, Ray Warren (father of Anna McGough, wife of Rev. Ryan McGough), Bob Laird, Oleta Cooper and continued concern for Cookie Lovett, Bro. Scott Mangum and Jimmie Dot Searcy (grandmother of Rev. Ryan McGough).

Sympathy to the families of: Billy Hershel Bates, Beverly McKenzie Ashmore (wife of Dr. Jim Ashmore, both graduates of Forest High School), Lee Oler Jones, James Anderson, Deborah Gilbert, Carolyn Miller (Mrs. Wilbur) Bates, Barry Sanford, Hilda Guysinger,

Sittin’ and thinkin’: As the Spring Equinox approaches and our spot in the nation has been experiencing a roller coaster of temperatures and conditions, we might look to nature for some signs of true spring: Are worms and grubs reappearing? (The March Full Moon is called the “Worm Moon” for this reason; Watch the arc of the Sun across the sky as it shifts toward the north. Birds are Migrating northward, along with the path of the sun; Did you know that thee increasing sunlight inspires the birds to sing? Are daffodils poking up their heads? Trees, flowers, shrubs are sensitive to temperature and day length, too! An example of natural indicators of when weather is right for planting-blooming crocuses are a cue to plant radishes, parsnips and spinach.

Riddle: What do these words have in common (other than having three letters): bee, sea, eye, jay, pea, cue, are, tea, you, why?...Answer next week!