Announcements: Sims Cemetery Annual Meeting will be held on the grounds of the cemetery on Sims Hill Road on Saturday, March 26 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Those interested are invited to be present. If unable to do so, donations can be sent to Secretary/Treasurer, Virginia Mangum, 4734 Blossom Hill Road, Morton, MS 39117.

A Blood Drive to aid a Morton resident, Ceclia “Cookie” Lovett will be held for Sunday, March 27 at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street from 12:30 p.m.-4:00. To schedule and appointment to donate at wwwdonors.vitalant.org indication the sponsor code: MORTON UMC.

From the Scott County 4H Newsletter: Shooting Sports-County Match on Tuesday, March 29 at Bienville Shooting Range. For more information, call 601-469-4241.

MSU/Scott County Mississippi MHV Leader Training/County County Council meeting along with the Scott County Cultural Arts Exhibit will be held on Tuesday, March 29 beginning at 1:00 p.m. To enter items for the exhibit turn them in at the Extension office, 230 South Davis Street, Forest on Monday, March 28 during office hours (criteria sheets for items accepted for display are available at the office). Judged exhibits will be open to the public at 1 p.m. with Leader Training beginning at 1:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to view the exhibit and attend the meeting.

New Stage Theatre will present “the Curious Incident of Dog in the Night” on March 29-April 5-9, at 7:30 p.m. and April 3 and 10 at 2:00 p.m. For information concerning ticket purchase, etc call 601-948-3533. Also, registration is now open for 2022 Summer Camps. Scholarship auditions for the Broadway Jr. Summer camp on April 9. For more information or to register visit www.newstagetheatre.com/2022-scholarship.

CMRLS Morton Public Library will have “The Easter Bunny” on site for a visit with children on Thursday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. Come join him in celebrating Easter. Also on that evening at 5:00 p.m. Youth Art Contest participant winners will receive their awards.

First Baptist Church of Morton will sponsor a Rummage Sale Fundraiser on Friday and Saturday, April 1 & 2 in the Family Life Gymnasium all day.

The community wishes to express appreciation to Rev. David Slaughter, Pastor of Forest United Methodist Church for delivering the inspiring message for the Lenten Luncheon on March 16. The next Luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23.

We Care Missions Food Distribution-Friday, March 25 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton UMC, 29 Church Street.

Congratulations to: Rev. Ryan McGough on the celebration of his 36th Birthday Anniversary along with his wife Anna in Ireland (gift from Anna).

To: Skylar Miles on being named Miss Morton. She was the recipient of a generous Scholarship to attend East Central Community College along with several other nice gifts, especially the crown.

To: Her sister, Jadyn Miles, on being named to the Mississippi Coaches Association (MAC) All Star Team-South 1A/2A/3A. Now a senior playing catcher with an outstanding defensive record, she ended her sophomore season with a .342 batting average, .453 in base percentage and 30 hits in 88 plate appearances with 14 RBI’s and two doubles.

To: Dylan Thompson, MHS student on being sponsored by Lt. governor Delbert Hoseman to spend a week as a Legislative Page for Senator Tyler McCaughn.

To: Ann Rector on the celebration of her 91st Birthday anniversary on St. Patrick’s Day. This ageless beauty (envied by all for her elegant posture, model like fashion sense and most of all faith and good health) had a lovely party in her home.

To: Officers of the Local chapter of the National Beta Club-Emily Ponce, Meli Reyes, Devin Lucas, Emma Thomas and Isaih Goss on joining Mayor Gerald Keeton for the signing of the Proclamation recognizing National Beta Week on March 7 at MHS.

To: Keith Gordon on the celebration of his 95th Birthday Anniversary. He was joined by his family during a party in his home in Forkville on February 26.

Prayers and concern for: Gerald Keeton, Jr., Betty Eure and continued concern for Ceclia “Cookie” Lovett.

Sympathy to the families of: Joan Massey Harvey, Mary Havard, Owen Cade Christian (2 month old infant), Jerry Bates and Jennifer Boyd.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Zack Jones and family, Andrea, Adoline and Aspyn drove from Houston, Texas for the very important birthday celebration with his grandmother Bobbie Hodges. The time spent with them, especially for time with six month old great granddaughter, Aspyn, made the day for Bobbie. Local children, son Gordon and wife Janet Jones joined them for the day enjoying a delicious Red Velvet cake prepared by the Birthday girl. Zack wouldn’t let anything keep them from coming “home” for this occasion, even a job related opportunity. See how special she is!

Ann Rector celebrated her 91st with “girlfriends” in her home, requesting that each one come attired in their most elaborate garments available. Of course she had to outdo everyone else by donning an outlandish bright red large brimmed hat with all of the required accessories. Daughter Denise Boutwell was in town for the event catered by Vicky Magee of Brandon. The highlight of the day was a visit from great grandson, Griffin Boutwell.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Answer to the puzzle: What do these words have in common (other than having 3 letters)?...Each word is pronounced exactly like a letter in the alphabet.