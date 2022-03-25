Announcements: Awards for winners in the Youth Art participation at Morton Public Library is scheduled for Thursday, March 31 at 5 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will be at Morton Public Library on Thursday, March 31 at 5:30 p. m.

The Morton Community Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Friends of Roosevelt State Park, will be held on April 16-10 a.m. with registration in the lodge no later than 9:30 a.m. Admission free also free photos with the Easter Bunny. Age divisions: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.

Forest Public Library will have a “Back Door-Bridgerton Ball” party on Tuesday, April 5 beginning at 7 p.m. Entrance at back door only, come dressed in period (16th Century) finery. Plan to attend and enjoy an evening of fun.

Morton Public Library will sponsor a Ribbon Cutting, introducing the Little Free Library now available to campers/guests of Roosevelt State Park, to be held on Thursday, April 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the park. Refreshments will be served at Morton Public Library following the ceremony. Everyone is invited to attend.

Once again the Morton community wishes to express appreciation to the Lenten Lunch presenter of the inspirational message on Wednesday, March 23. Jim Matheny, pastor of the Freeny/Sebastopol UMC churches is now retired but has served those congregations for 11 years and is an excellent speaker. Rev. Ryan McGough, pastor of Independence UMC is scheduled to deliver the message on Wednesday, March 30.

Congratulations to: Jr. Miss Morton-Abbey Kelly, Teen Miss Morton-Kilee McLaurin, Pre-Teen Miss Morton-Brooklyn Prestage who were among 57 contestants participating in the Miss Morton pageant, sponsored by Morton Chamber of Commerce. Age categories included Miss Morton, Junior, Teen, Pre-Teen, Infant Miss/Mister.

To: Cmdr. Alfonza White, raised in Morton member of the US Navy since 1995, has been named Commanding Officer of the future USS-Minneapolis-Saint Paul. He will lead a crew of 100 on the 11th Freedom littoral combat ship (LCS). God bless Cmdr. White in his patriotism/service to The USA. We honor and appreciate you and your crew.

Prayers and concern for: Ann Watkins, Lynda Harvey, Lori Seekers, Kathleen Farve (request of Jimmy and Yvonne Laird) and continued for Cecilia “Cookie” Lovett.

Sympathy to the families of: Jimmie Dot Searcy (grandmother of Rev. Ryan McGough), Deborah Jean Lloyd Gilbert, Harmon Latham, Patricia Dumas Norman, Dennis C. (“Papa D”) Jackson, Michael “Mike” Noel, Carolyn Parish Wadsworth, Berta Squires, Mary Sue Hammons and Paulette Perritt Hall Butler.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: While celebrating his Birthday Anniversary on a tour of Ireland (curtesy of his wife) Rev. Ryan McGough and wife Anna shared some highlights of the wonderful experience. Arriving in Dublin, renting a car there and just exploring those places that they felt called to visit, the West Coastal area was first on the agenda. Driving through snow they visited the Cliffs of Moher near Doolin where the scenery of the combined green fields dropping off to the cliffs and the crashing ocean waves was an inspiring experience. Another beach community, Dingle much like the tourist beaches here was joined by lovely farm land where they took advantage of petting baby lambs. The Honey Comb style homes in the area dating back for centuries were quite interesting. Of course they enjoyed the food and atmosphere of the many good Pubs and Restaurants. Near time to return home they were back in Dublin where they took advantage of packing a picnic lunch, spreading their coats on the grounds of the local Park Green (much like Central Park in New York), went to Anna’s cell phone and pulled up the services at Independence United Methodist Church and the messages presented by Larry White, during Ryan’s vacation. All of the above left them with a desire to return some day.

The four Mississippi siblings, children of the late Mr. and Mrs. Peek Lewis were entertained by their brother (the fifth sibling) Robert and Sara Dye Lewis in their Livingston, Louisiana home. While there, Robert, the great chef, prepared a delicious meal for Bea Phillips, Dot Purvis, Ricky Lewis and Jim Lewis some spouses and other Louisiana family members. The five (a total of ten) report enjoying the opportunity for a brief small family reunion.