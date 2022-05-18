Announcements: We care Missions Food Distribution is scheduled for Friday, May 26 at Morton Fires United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street from 10 a.m.-12 nooon.

A “Gospel Sing” will be held at Farris Park on Saturday, June 4 beginning at 1 p.m.

Congratulations to: Those Morton Citizens who were honored during the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held at the Morton Activities Center-Farris Park on Friday, May 6. The Bound to Excel founders and board members, Elmer and Roy Lowrey, Andre Hollis and Jody Matheny were awarded the Mentoring Award for their organization that mentors male youth in the Bettye Mae Jack Middle School, Morton High School and schools in the Scott Central system. Miles Porter and Avery Nobles, principals at the middle school and high school in Morton were also recognized for their constant support of the program and resources/encouragement to the group and the youth involved.

To: Jimmy Farris on being the recipient of the first Annual Mayor’s Choice Award. Jimmy has been the leader in many local activities enhancing the city and all local area communities. The most important is organizing and implementing the We Care Missions Program and We Care thrift Store. He spends countless hours in support of the Food Distribution and Thrift Store programs. In reluctantly accepting the beautifully inscribed crystal vase, Jimmy never took responsibility for the much needed, successful community resource. He just reported on the impact on the city and honored his many volunteers who assist him. Mayor, Gerald Keeton revealed that this honor came following several years of prodding Jimmy to accept being singled out for his contribution to his beloved community.

To: Those representing Morton who received scholarships form the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. continuing the tradition of awarding scholarships to students who have prepared themselves in the academic and community services areas. Keshawn Davis, graduate of Morton High and East Central Community College to attend Mississippi State University with a major in Computer Science and minor in Math. The Freddie Owens Memorial scholar ship was awarded to Keshawn.

To: Those Legacy Teacher grant recipients-Debra Crudup Lowery Bettye Mae Jack Middle School for a Character Development Education Project and Frances Richmond-Morton High Mathematic Education Project.

Prayers and concern for: Paul Ray Thompson, Gary Risher, Barbara Gatewood, Gloria Sims, Chris Stokley and continued concern for little Master Houston Morgan (surgery this week-grandson of Bob and Anta Webb).

Sympathy to the families of: Samantha Smith Heard, Alonza Laytin Neal, Bobby Wilkerson, Mary Elizabeth McCraw Lewis, Lamar Wilson Gatewood, Jr., Ruthie Clarice Wicker, Authula Crout, Naomi Lewis, Cynthia Ann Ivy, Byron Lowrey, Amellia La’Reign Griffin and Roscoe W. Simons.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast gathering was an uplifting morning of good food, fellowship, interesting information and well deserved honors bestowed to deserving local citizens. Mayor Gerald Keeton welcomed those early risers to the event, Pastor Shelia Cumbest-of Morton First United Methodist church brought the invocation and blessing of the food. Billy Meeks and his team prepared and served a bountiful breakfast and the keynote speaker, Dr. Tony Magee, superintendent of the Scott County School System shared the success of the schools and informed on the implementation of many new programs scheduled for the enhancement of education for our students.

Taps have sounded for another of the “GREATEST GENERATION” of warriors dedicated too the preservation of our legacy as “Land of the Free and Home of the Brave.” Roscoe Simons, World War II Veteran was laid to rest on Saturday, May 14. Living slightly over 100 years, his earthly time was spent serving, loving and successfully working in the civilian world in many important jobs. My memories of this distinguished Gentleman (truly deserved title) goes back from my early childhood to the years when our children were overlapping in their school days and activities. Rest in Peace my dear friend — no tribute of words could do justice to your life journey.