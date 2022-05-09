Announcements: MSU/Scott County Extension Service announces that the May Leader Training/County Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 24 has been cancelled. Due to scheduling for the Annual MS MHV State Conference to be held from May 23-25 on the MSU campus, there will be a direct conflict. Those Scott County MHV members wishing to attend State Conference must pick up the information packet concerning events/workshops planned for the event. To acquire this information you should go to the Extension Service facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest. This needed to be done by Tuesday, May 6 or the earliest possible in order for the county to have you registered properly. Please call the office @ 601-469-4241 to show interest and be included in the count.

Morton MS-MHV wishes to voice appreciation to those who assisted with the “Arbor Day” Celebration dedication of Sweet Shrub plantings at the Morton Public Library on Arbor Day, April 29. Special thanks to Michael Hines, City of Morton employee for acquiring the plants, which were purchased from the Arbor Day Foundation, finding a desired site on the premises and planting them. Also, to City of Morton Mayor, Gerald Keeton, Mara Polk, Central Mississippi Regional Libraries Executive Director, Kelly Brown, Library Branch Manager-Morton Public Library and members of Morton MHV, Friends of Morton Library members and patrons of the local library for making this a special event. The plantings were dedicated in memory of Mrs. Bennye Loeb the first Library Manager for the present location. Family members attending were her daughter and son-in-law, Frisky and Melvin Roland and grandson Brian Roland.

Congratulations to: The MHS Student Council on being elected to lead the MS State Association of Student Councils (MSASC). The goal of this statewide organization has a purpose of bringing together student leaders across the state for networking and collaborating opportunities. MHS Student Body President is Isiah Goss and members are: Devin Lucas, Lizabeth Herrera, Dylan Thompson, Skylar Miles, Jala Nicks, Les Cohran, Meghan Torrano, Alex Bierman, Parris Gammage, Tristen Goss, Amber Johnson, Jadyn Miles, Meyli-Reyes Lopez, Kaleigh Courtney, Destiny Joy, Kayden Johnson, Marley Stokley, Nataly Bonilla, Emily Ponce, Lillie Bradshaw, Hannah Beatty, Allie Johnson, Emma thomas, Avon Gammage, Xan Holder, Kaylee Fortenberry, Christover Jones, Aislinn Tixtha, Dixie Fortenberry and Angelina Grove. Dr. Abigail McNair is acting sponsor for the organization.

To: Keyshawn Davis of Morton now a sophomore at East Central Community College on being among the ECCC students named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team. He is majoring in computer science, is vice president of membership for Phi Theta Kappa, president of the President’s Council, co-president of Warrior Corps, and president of Alpha Alpha Epsilon. And was one of six inductees into ECCC Student Hall of Fame for 2021-22.

Prayers and concern for: Gary Risher, and continued for Little Master Houston Morgan and “Sonny” Eichelberger.

Sympathy to the families of: Joyce Ann Smith, James Holden Evans (brother of Mary (Mrs. Greg Sessums), Scott Thomas of Salt Lake City, UT (son of Karole Farris Thomas-nephew of A. B., Jimmy and David Farris), Keair Demonic DeShawn Stowers, Patricia Gail Harrell, Juanita “Pete” Phillipson and Robert Youngblood.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: A gathering of many former pastors, those heading the call to ministry while members and former/present members of Morton First United Methodist Church was held celebrating the 160th “Homecoming Reunion.” Pastor, Shelia Cumbest made the welcoming statement and announcements and recognized former pastor, Hobson Toney (1981-85) who was present to celebrate his 89th birthday anniversary with his admiring former church family. Rev. Steve Casteel (1996-2003) brought the inspiring message. Music was provided by the A.M. “Buddy Lovett” Reunion Choir, directed by Lynette Harris and pianist Carol Deckleman and organist, Chris Harrell filling the choir loft with an overwhelming number of former members of his Chancel and Youth groups. A permanent plaque honoring his service to be placed above the choir loft was presented to his widow, Teresa, son John Myer and grandson Chance by classmate, friend, choir member, Jimmy Dale Eichelberger. Following the wonderful worship service and music by the choir (should have been on national TV) lunch catered by Sam’s Diner was served for a time of fellowship. Entertainment was provided by Irene Martin, Drew Herring, Chris Harrell and Maura McIntosh. Hallelujah what a day!

Melvin and Frisky Roland attended the 4th Annual M-Club “Legends” celebration held at MSU over the weekend. A social honoring athletes in all sports who represented the university in the past was held on the Rooftop of Left Field Lofts in the Dudy Noble Field facility. This event offered the opportunity to visit former friends and make new ones plus viewing the MSU-Florida baseball game from that vantage point. The following day a brunch was held at the Bryan Athletic Administration Building.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: A belated honor to all mothers/mother figures for not only the Mother’s Day set aside on the calendar to celebrate them, but for all days of our lives that their presence has enhanced daily activities and the “Precious Memories” of those no longer with us.

Morton MHV News-April

Morton MHV members did not have a regular club meeting in April but remained quite busy with support of Friends of the Morton Library fund raising efforts. Other activities and service projects were: Leader Training/Council Meeting, Capitol Area Meeting held at the Rankin County Extension Service facility where the Rankin Clubs hosted sign in decorations and breakfast treats and “Break” plates. The Call to order was by Morton MHV member Kathy Warren, the devotion by Madison County representation Mary Jane Boutwell and the Pledge of Allegiance by Faye Alderman-Leake County, roll call by Frisky Roland-Morton MHV. A most informative program was presented by Dr. Marina Denny, Associate Professor, School of Human Sciences, MSU on Trinidad and Tobago-Cultural Life. MHV Update was given by State MHV President, Minnie Vaughn-Walthall County and from the MSU Administration Theresa Hand-SW Region Extension Coordinator and Sylvia Clark, MHV state Advisor. Cluster MHV Club and Morton MHV Club and Anita Webb, Scott County Family and Consumer Sciences coordinator attended and several members were lucky winners of door prizes. Other activities/service projects were donations of supplies to the VA Nursing Home residents, donations of needs to the Elementary, Middle School and High Schools, bake sale items, silent auction items, purchase of silent auction items (all in support of Friends of the Morton Public Library fundraiser), decorating a table for and attending the Morton Chamber of Commerce Women’s Career Day Event (thank you Scott County Extension Service for the contribution of Farm Bureau Cook Books as wonderful give away items on our table and to Club Member Sarah Strohm for purchasing the nice pie plates and pie servers as additional give away items), also recycle efforts and redeeming Fairway purchase receipts for the club treasury were continuing activities.