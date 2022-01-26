Announceements: Nationally recognized country musician, celebrity, Ronnie McDowell will perform at the Livingston Center, Roosevelt State Park on Thursday, January 27. The program will be a benefit for Luke Potratz, grandson of Jackie Calhoun. Luke suffers from OCD and has received many years of very expensive treatment. The doors will open at 6:30 with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at https://tickets.jackiecalhounclu.com or at the door ($100. VIP and $40. General admission). For more information call Jackie Calhoun-601-331-5187.

The SWCD (State Wildlife Conservation Department) will be giving away free trees on Monday, February 7 at the USDA Service Center in Forest from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Plans for the Annual Miss Morton Pageant are under way. This year it will be held in the Morton High School Auditorium. For more information on deadline for entries, etc. call the Morton Chamber of Commerce office.

New Stage Theatre will present “I Just Stopped By to See The Man” set in the heart of Mississippi Delta. Jesse Davidson, last of the Delta blues singers died 14 years ago, but legends continue to surround him. Performances are scheduled for: February 2-5 & 8-12 at 7:30 p.m. and February 6 & 13 at 2 p.m. For more information concerning ticket prices fully Vaccinated Audience performances or Social Distancing Performance and Actor Chats call-601-948-3533. Also, Registration is now open for the Youth Acting Troupe.

Congratulations to: Those students representing MHS at the Forest-Scott County Career technology Center on receiving honors as Most Outstanding Students for the second nine weeks. Lizabeth Herrera-Health Care and Clinical Services II; Emilio Jose-Automotive Service, Brian Maily-Industrial Technology and Louis Ingram-Construction Core.

To: Larry Waggoner on the unanimous approval by the Mississippi Senate to serve as Sgt. At Arms.

Prayers and concern for: Cathy Johnson and her son Ryan shute, Susie White Jobe (sister of Larry White), Sarah Strohm and her sister Dr. Carol Peebles of Baton Rouge, LA; Mary Mosley Pickering (4 year old-request of Rev. Ryan McGough), Shannon Alford, Alex Sumerall and continued concern for Kyle Roland Sybil.

Sympathy to the families of: Michael R. Dennis, Brieah Sistrunk Pigg, Thelma Sistrunk, Harold Franklin Wolfe, Bettye Gray Wissner, Troy Edward Traxler, Joe Huff Mirele, Thelma Massey Keeton, Billy Martin (son-in-law of Bro. Mickey Walls), Donna Thomas Hunt, Linda Nell Stokes (sister of Walter Cox), Edna Ficklin and Lovelle Eichelberger Andrews of Clinton (Morton native/graduate of Morton High School-Sister of Margie Mueir, Annie Clyde (Mrs. A. W. ) Marler and “Sonny” Eichelberger).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Alex and Diane Kirk report having a delightful, long awaited visit with their son, Gerald and his wife Celine in Avada, Colorado near Denver. They enjoyed the hospitality of the recently wed couple in their 1960’s circa home there. During the visit they enjoyed assisting with some minor restoration/renovation projects. They were happy that both flights to Colorado and back home were uneventful and safe.

Jerry and Signe Chesnut Miles traveled to Cross City, Florida to visit with her critically ill brother, Ronnie Chesnut. Upon arrival on Friday he welcomed them and was very happy to have his sister hold his hand and share memories. Sadly he passed away on Saturday. Due to a crowded schedule at the local funeral home there the service was delayed until the following Thursday. The Miles were pleased to have those last moments with her last sibling and safe travels.

Approximately 70 members of high school chess teams were at Roosevelt State Park for two days this weekend. Teams from throughout the state traveled to that venue to compete in the chess challenge.