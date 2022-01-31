Announcements: Belated “Happy Birthday” to Tim Beeland, Editor and Publisher of “The Scott County Times”. May blessings of health go with him throughout the year, until he reaches another stepping stone along the path of life.

The Calhoun and Potratz families wish to express appreciation to all who bought tickets or donated in any way to the benefit for their son grandson, Luke Potratz. Luke suffers from a very severe case of OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). His treatment in special schools is extremely expensive. At this time he is showing improvement but isn’t able to leave the school in Utah and return home.

We Care Missions Food Distribution in February will be held on Friday, February 11 and Friday, February 25 from 10 a.m.-12 noon. Registration for eligible participants is at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

If you are interested in picking up free trees, the SWCD will be distributing some at the USDA Service Center in Forest on Monday, February 7 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m..

Congratulations to: The Morton High School Lady Panther Soccer Team on reaching the State Playoffs. This is a history making accomplishment for these athletes representing MHS.

To: The MHS Boy’s Basketball team on being undefeated as of last week with a 6-0 record and the Girls Team with a 5-1 record in district play.

To: Maricela Lopez-Bartolon has been named the MHS Student of the Month for January. Students named to this honor display excellent qualities acting with their peers, outstanding attendance and the desire to assist students and faculty.

To: The “Big Winners” — youth who showed their livestock at the Scott County Livestock Show held recently at the Scott County Coliseum. The event is sponsored annually by MSU Scott County Extension.

Grant Goree showed the Supreme Bull; Trey Ladner showed the Champion American & American Crosses Commercial Beef Heifer; Anna Reyer showed the Champion Nigerian Dwarf goat; The Champion Rabbit Doe and Champion buck Rabbit was exhibited by Andrea Knowles and Annalea Chambers exhibited the Champion Market Lamb and the Supreme Champion Market Hog was shown by Karlee Jo Polk.

Prayers and concern for: Luke Potratz, Sarah Strohm, Ira Donald, Johnnie Sue Sims and continued concern for Albert McKeller and Kyle Sybil. Also to those impacted by the devastating Nor’easter along the eastern Seaboard/New England. Our son Alben lives in Providence, RI and Randy Robertson and family are residents of Scituate, MA. The recent report is that they are okay.

Sympathy to the families of: Joe Huff (not Joe Huff Merile), Johnny Goodson, James Ed “Jay” Arender, Jeffery Cael Rodgers, Reba M. Finch, and Tiffany Nicole Youngblood.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Annie Brown, Bobbie Hodges, Sarah Huff, Diane Kirk, Florence Measells, Cheryl Parker and daughter Michelle, Frances Perritt, Jan Powell, Frisky Roland, Shirley Sawyer, Kathy Warren and Helen Watkins represented the Morton Homemaker Volunteers at the Leader Training meeting in the MSU Scott County Extension Service facility on Tuesday, January 25. Cluster Club was responsible for the very inspiring devotion presented by Cynthia Melton and Dorothy Strong. Following the devotion the Pledge of Allegiance was conducted. A most timely and information program was brought by Lanay Russum, Shanna Keys and Sandy Parkman on the Senior Care Intensive Outpatient Program provided by Rush Health Systems available in Scott County. These group sessions are for the benefit of so many in our local area who might be experiencing depression, anxiety and grief or any one or combination of these symptoms. The services are quite beneficial and patient privacy is respected at all times. Anita Webb extension coordinator then brought the upcoming activities planned for 2022 to the attention of the well attended meeting. Those Morton MHV’ers enjoying a “Dutch Treat Lunch” at Wendy’s were: Sarah, Diane, Florence, Cheryl, Michelle. Frances, Frisky, Kathy and Helen.

The Livingston Center at Roosevelt State Park was the venue for the wonderfully entertaining Benefit concert for teenager Luke Potratz. Kicking off the evening was Allen Hilbert of Kentucky who had the audience tappin’ and rockin’ as he sang with great admiration for his hero George Jones. If eyes were closed it would seem that “Ole George” was In the House. The featured entertainer for the concert was the “Super Showman” Ronnie McDowell who gave everyone more than their money’s worth. He reached out to the audience and was very dedicated to making the benefit for Luke an experience to remember. The band was wonderful and most professional and the entire group was very impressed with our Livingston Center facility.