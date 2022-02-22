Announcements: Morton Library “Friends of the Library” will reorganize and meet at Morton Public Library on Wednesday, February 23 beginning at 1 p.m. Light treats will be served. Future plans for fundraising projects, membership information, etc.

Regarding the city of Morton Zoning/City Ordinances Violations-harboring or keeping a Pit Bull dog in the city, owning or possessing or keeping free range/uncooped poultry, placement of unpermitted Accessory/Storage buildings, non-conforming fencing and landscaping, inoperable vehicles, unsafe structures, weeds, nuisance and other conditions that degrade neighborhood appearances. Property owners are ultimately responsible for the care and maintenance of their properties, regardless of whether they are the actual occupant(s) or property housing tenants.

Morton Homemaker Volunteers Club (MS MHV) will hold the March meeting at CMRLS Morton Public Library on Wednesday, March 2 beginning at 1 p.m. everyone is invited to attend-refreshments are served.

Morton United Methodist Church will once again invite you to join the church family for Lenten Lunches beginning on Wednesday, March 9 and subsequent Wednesdays throughout the Lenten Season. Speakers will share inspirational messages and light meals will be served during the sessions. Plan to attend these important opportunities to worship together.

National Storyteller, Morton native Sandra Measels will appear on the National Storytelling Network with a presentation of “Mary Magdalene: A Woman of Substance.” The event will be available Through Zoom works on smart phones, computers, TV’s on Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Tickets ($10) may be purchased at www.storynet.org/events or scroll down through events to find Sandra Measels and follow instructions for registering and paying (one ticket is good for the household and guests. Sandra can be contacted on her homeline-601-732-6047 or cell-601-941-3773.

Congratulations to: Those HOSA students attending the Forest-Scott County Career and Technology Center who participated in the Central District Conference competition held at ECCC. Scholarship recipients-placing 1st Place in their area of study were-Migdaly Sontag (Human Growth and Development); Diana Carrillo Baltazar (Medical Law and Ethics); 11 other students scored from 4th-7th place and automatically advanced to State competition. Two students will participate in State Only Events, Andria Cox (Health Information) and Chloe McLemore (Healthy Lifestyles).

To: Those Morton Panther athletes signing scholarships to play football on the next level, Josh Lloyd to Holmes Community College, Robert Jennings to Holmes Community College and Josh Ealy to Copiah Lincoln Community College. Best wishes to all of the above for further success in their academic/athletic future.

To: Addison Lindsey on showing her winning bull JJ at the Annual Legislative Livestock Showdown. They also won the Dixie National Junior Roundup 2022 AOB non Brahman Champion. They were sponsored by State Representative Tom Miles.

To: The Champions in the 2022 Quiz Bowl, the East Rankin team comprised of members: Dylan Davis, Audrey Hawk, Jonathan Lambeth, Will Price, Colby Stewart and Brayden Whitney. Wins over Jackson Prep (semifinals) and Presbyterian Christian (finals) led to the victory.

To: The 39 ERA students inducted into the ERA chapter of the National Honor Society.

Prayers and concern for: Tommy Sawyer, Ray Meador, Charlie Jones, Mike Hannah, Kim Fultz, and the victims of the shooting incident in the Sparksville Community/Scott County this week.

Sympathy to the families of: Louise Fortenberry Johnston, James C. Hodges, Elmer Lee Harville, Jose Contreras, Joseph Elijah ‘Joe’ Rawson, Clara butts Walker (request of Helen Watkins), Jewel bates, David Allen Gibbs, Dr. Carl O’Neal Lay, Mary Carolyn Coley and Mike Pruitt.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: No travel/visit news but knowing that many sports fans converged on their favorite sports events-high school/college basketball, baseball and other competitions I do hope your team won and that travel was safe.