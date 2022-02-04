Announcements: Rules for Valentine’s Day, delivered to local public schools (MES, BMJ and MHS), state that no floral or other items can be in glass containers. All items must have student’s names, grade and teacher’s name; no balloons on buses, those for car riders must be in a bag. Delivery locations are: MES-K2 in Office Foyer and MES 3-4 at back door of the Library. BMJ, table in front of office. MHS, office. Thank you for your cooperation.

The Scott County MHV Fashion Review will be held at the MSU/Scott County Extension Service facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest on Tuesday, February 22. Criteria for garments eligible to be modeled are available at the office. Models must be members of a Scott County MS Homemaker Volunteers Club. To receive more information, acquire criteria sheets, time of review, etc. please call 601-469-4241. Leader Training and County Council will be held on that date at 1:30. Everyone is invited to attend.

East Central Community College is hosting the 3rd Annual Invitational High School Art Exhibition February 7-March 1. Art by high school students will be on display in the Vickers Fine Arts Center during normal college operating hours-8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday -Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.

We Care Missions Food Distribution for February is scheduled from 10 a.m.-12 noon on Friday February 11 and Friday February 25 at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Congratulations to: Deanna Latham Dumas on being selected Bettye Mae Jack “Teacher of the Year”.

To: Monica Kincaid, native of Morton-daughter of McKinley and Loretha Kincaid on writing and publishing her first book Undefeated: “Overwhelming Life’s Battles with the Word of God.”

Prayers and concern for: Bro. Scott Mangum, Steve Massey, Lamar Gatewood, Cullen McCoy of Philadelphia (request of Rev. Ryan McGough, also for Ryan’s grandmother Jimmie Dot Searcy), those impacted by yet another winter storm Landon. Praise for those who are cured of cancer or are responding to treatment successfully.

Sympathy to the families of: Correction-Jeffery Carl Rodgers (not Cael), Elizabeth Ann Willey Lovett, William ‘Sonny’ Roberts, Billy Ray Alford, Wayne Harvey and Steve Lampkin.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Morton Homemaker Volunteers held the regular February meeting on February 2 at the Fellowship Hall of Kalem Community Church. The meeting was enhanced by combining it with the club’s Annual Friendship Lunch. The venue was beautifully decorated by member Jean Harvey and her friend Beverly Freeman using vintage family tablecloths representing both families and many other attractive decorations. Club hostesses were Florence Measells, Cheryl Parker and Kathy Warren. Florence presented a very informational devotion, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by guest, City of Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton and Kalem Community Church pastor Ricky Warren blessed the food. A Soup, Sandwich Dessert meal, prepared by members, was enjoyed by sixteen members and guests (Anita Webb-MSU Scott County Extension Coordinator-FCS, guest/new member Beverly Freeman, Gerald Keeton, Pat Jolly, Annette Parker, Michelle Parker, Jimmy Perritt, Jerry Miles and Ricky Warren. All ladies present were presented “take away” lovely floral arrangements in interesting containers by Jean Harvey. Florence presented eight of her beautifully designed pieced/lined lap throws (by drawing) to members and guests with the request that they be gifted to a resident in assisted or nursing home facility. A brief business meeting was held following the luncheon with the announcement that the new club treasurer is Florence Measells due to the resignation of Helen Watkins. Members present were: Annie Brown, Beverly Freeman (new), Jean Harvey, Christy Goodman, Bobbie Hodges, Sarah Huff, Florence Measells, Sig Miles, Cheryl Parker Frances Perritt, Christy Phillips, Frisky and Melvin Roland, Shirley Sawyer, Judy Stegall, Kathy Warren and Helen Watkins.

Morton MHV Club Activities-January 2022

Mortton MHV Club met on Wednesday, January 5th at Morton Public Library with attending members serving as hostesses. The business of the new year conducted was naming hostess teams for the coming club year. Due to not having the 2022 Year Books yet, the responsibilities were chosen by members present volunteering. Other activities (community, county, state) in January were; support of Morton Public Library, support of MS state Hospital (Whitfield), donation of appreciation to Independence UMC for use of the Fellowship Hall (Christmas), recycle, We Care Thrift Center, redeeming Fairway Grocery receipts for club treasury, attended Leader Training/County Council meeting, supported County Crisis Center, supported The Mustard Seed and sent appropriate greeting cards to members and friends of MHV.