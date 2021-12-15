Mercy

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Congratulations To: Latorreia Davis White on receiving her Masters of Arts Teaching Degree on December 10, 2021 from Jackson State University.

To: Scott Central Rebels on winning the Mississippi High School Activities Association 2-A State Football Championship with a victory over Leflore County.

Prayers For: Hope and Healing seeking God’s Strength as our family and friends continue to face health challenges.

Condolences to our sister states that were devastated by the tornadoes. Lives were lost as well as homes, factories and business.

On December 12, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture reference 2 Samuel 9:1.

Food For Thought: The lesson today tells us that we are to show mercy and compassion for others. We should ask ourselves can we do what David did for the descendants of his greatest enemy, Saul. David was friends with Jonathan so he kept the promise he made. Our world is populated by the oppressed and marginalized. We will always have the poor among us. There are people that we live with every day that are the least likely to not receive compassion and mercy from others. We should make it a point to intentionally show kindness, even to those who cannot reciprocate or to those whom we identify as undeserving. Our challenge is to emulate His “mercy of justice” in our relationships with others.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to hear your news.