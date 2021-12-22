Merry Christmas

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Prayers For: Hope and Healing seeking God’s Strength as our family and friends continue to face health challenges.

On December 19, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Johnnie Qualls.

Scripture reference Luke 2:8-20 with the subject Good News.

Vistin: Many families and friends were in town to celebrate my brother Robert Matheny’s 65th Birthday. A celebration given by his wife Brenda was held in his honor at Roosevelt State Park Lodge on December, 19. Robert and Brenda are from Gary Indiana, Rosiland McCoy (Atlanta Ga) Demetra Comegys (Laurel Ms.) were some of the out of time guests, there were many. Everyone had a great time. Thanks to everyone for your help.

Food For Thought: Christmas is not about gifts and toys, it’s the time when people rejoice. Christmas is not about food and drinks, it’s not about this world as everybody thinks. Christmas is about everlasting love. It’s thanking the Lord for what we all have. Christmas is about sharing and family. It’s about Christ who loves us fully. We are to love each other. We will be blessed. If we do what He says. Not only at Christmas but each and every day.

Wishing all A Blessed and Merry Christmas.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to hear your news.