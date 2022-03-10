Miracles

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Family Fest Day is schedule for March 26, 2022 Farris Park. 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Happy Birthday To: Peggy Lewis, S.A. McAllister, Dianne Deering, Mary Lofton, Taylor McCoy, Jessica Sinclair, A Dontay Williams, Joycelyn McCoy and Ashton McDougle.

Vistin: I was able to celebrate my birthday weekend in Atlanta with my husband, (Jimmie) sister and brother-law Nikitia, Jerrell Chambers. While there were many sights explored. One that stood out was Blackwall Street in Stonecrest Georgia. A must visit if in the area.

We Care Mission Food Distribution date for March are 11th and 25th at Morton United Methodist Church. 29 Church Street from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon.

Congratulations To: Coach Maurice Bowie and the Lake Lady Hornets Basketball Team on winning the Class 2A State Championship. Coach Bowie is a graduate of Morton High School.

Prayers And Concern For: Jean Manning, Charles Boyd, Michael Townsend (recovering well at home) Ralph Deering and Jennifer Boyd. Sympathy, Love Peace and Understanding to the family of Jean Paul Givens.

On March 3, 2022 a Celebration of Life was held for Reginald Wesley Earby with Pastor Reginald McCoy, Officiating. Continue prayers for his family, wife Barbara Earby.

On March 1 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle scripture reference Matthew 18:15 with the subject Got to fight with somebody.

Food For Thought: Jesus asks us to believe in miracles, do we? God does answer every prayer. It just may not fit our agenda. When miracles do come, it is easy to forget as the Israelites did, even though they witnessed miracle after miracle. Still, they doubted. The nature of man. Just remember God is listening to our every prayer.