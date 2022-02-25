Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

City of Morton Mayor, Gerald Keeton is asking all City of Morton residents and property owners who live in the City limits to check with City Hall before beginning any new projects on one’s property or purchasing certain breeds of dogs. Mississippi code annotated sections, 17-1-3 to 21 of the general laws of the State of Mississippi, the City of Morton is empowered to enact provisions for the promotion of the public safety, health, convenience, comfort, morals, prosperity, and general welfare of its citizens.

Miss Morton Pageant is schedule for March 5, 2022 in the Morton High School Auditorium.

Family Fest Day is schedule for March 26, 2022 Farris Park. 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Tentrr offers a new way of Camping. Check out Roosevelt State Park as well as other State Parks.

Congratulations To: LeVar Robinson on being selected to serve as sponsor and director of East Central Community College’s Gospel Choir. LeVar has been a career coach at East Central Community College since 2020.

To: Pleasant Hill M.B. Church’s own, Morgan and Brandon McDougle for being honor roll students this 2nd nine weeks at MHS. Morgan is also Vice President of Finance of MHS FCCLA. We are proud of our members and their accomplishments.

Prayers And Concern For: Jean Manning, Charles Boyd, Deborah Gilbert, Michael Townsend (recovering well at home) and Jennifer Boyd. Sympathy, Peace, Love and Understanding to the families of Reginald Earby.

Food For Thought: Jesus wants us to be less concerned with our style of prayer and more concerned with what we say, and who we are saying it to. We do not pray to offer God information. We pray to offer God us.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495/email me lewis861@yahoo.com. I would love to share your news.